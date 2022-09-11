Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
The Opening Drive: Auburn vs. Penn State
AUBURN, Ala. – A Big Ten opponent comes to the Plains for the first time Saturday with Auburn determined to show Southern hospitality and SEC physicality to No. 22 Penn State. Penn State. Sept. 17, 2021. 2:30 p.m. CT. TV: CBS. Radio: Auburn Sports Network. "They look good," Auburn...
auburntigers.com
Alumni Spotlight: Chip Spratlin
In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men's golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program. A native of Johnson City, Tennessee, Chip Spratlin is a 2022...
Auburn football fans destroy Last Chance U coach for unsolicited SEC hate
Auburn football fans will call out their team, but like a parent to a child, won’t tolerate it when it comes from an outside source — especially when that source has so many damning aspects of his character that he has been outed for. Former ‘Last Chance U’...
Auburn football commit Terrance Love pushing for two Tiger flips
Could 2023 be the year of the flip for Auburn football? We sure hope so. Throughout this recruiting cycle, head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff have not shied away from continuing to recruit prospects that have already given verbal pledges to other schools while trying to secure a solid recruiting class of 2023.
auburntigers.com
Tigers fight bulldogs to draw in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – No. 14 Auburn soccer (4-0-4) came from behind to battle to a 1-1 draw Sunday against Samford (3-2-3) at the Samford Track & Soccer Complex. "What a great game," Tigers head coach Karen Hoppa said. "That is a really strong, veteran Samford team. I was very happy with our performance. I thought we were very dominant in the second half. We created a ton of chances, and just got unlucky on the ball that got called back. The big thing is that we're growing. We're playing a lot better and giving ourselves more opportunities. Hopefully, that will give us some offensive momentum going into SEC play."
Auburn Ranked Top University in the State
Auburn University has been ranked as the best university in Alabama and tied for 97th best in the National Universities category in U.S. News and World Report’s latest Best Colleges rankings. The rankings are based on 17 metrics, with the most weight placed on graduation and retention rates and...
Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory
Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
Opelika High wins Disney competition, becoming first in Alabama to perform Frozen
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – It typically doesn’t snow during Alabama’s springtime but “Let it Go” for one second as we celebrate Opelika High School winning a nationwide competition to bring Disney’s Elsa and Anna to the high school stage. This summer, nearly 300 schools applied to the United States of Frozen, a competition for high […]
WTVM
Homegoing Celebration for Robert Anderson, Remembering a Columbus Trailblazer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “He had that low baritone voice that I’ll always remember and I’ll always remember all the things that he did in the city of Columbus,” says Calvin Smyre, former Georgia state representative and friend of Robert Anderson for more than 65 years.
wrbl.com
A cold front is on the way!
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms today but drier and slightly cooler air for Tuesday. This afternoon and evening: As the front slides through, we’ll begin to see showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80s this afternoon as the front passes through.
WTVM
Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus. Traffic is being redirected from Victory Drive southbound lane. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries. The Georgia Department of Transportation is on the scene helping with redirecting traffic. Stay...
WTVM
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning. A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Sikes: Bacon Tasting: How did nine different samplings fare
Recently, we had some bacon tastings. Over 20 people came to three sessions to taste nine different bacons by nine different bacon makers. All available right here in Auburn-Opelika. When I bought bacon, I got everything I could at Wright’s Market. I look to local stores whenever possible. All but...
Opelika-Auburn News
Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?
Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
UPDATE: Sink hole partially blocks off 14th St. in downtown Columbus
UPDATE 9/13/22 6:32 p.m.: The police presence near Broadway is due to a sinkhole that appears to be around five to eight feet deep, one foot wide. A representative with Columbus Public Works says that the sinkhole may be caused by a sanitation or storm pipe. The city says it intends to come back tomorrow […]
Opelika-Auburn News
'We certainly need God's protection and blessing': Folks gather at Toomer's Corner to pray for Auburn
A crowd gathered at Toomer’s Corner on Friday morning to pray over the city of Auburn. It was the annual Blessing on the Corner event, and many city officials were on hand as Wren Aaron, pastor at Church of the Highlands Auburn West Campus, and Cory Smith, senior pastor at Auburn United Methodist Church, led the group in prayer.
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
Judge dismisses lawsuit that sought to ban Alabama’s electronic vote-counting machines
Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin has dismissed a lawsuit against state officials that claimed the electronic ballot-scanning machines used to tabulate votes in Alabama are unreliable because they could be hacked over the internet to change results. Griffin agreed with the lawyers from the Alabama attorney general’s office, who...
Crews battling fire at restaurant on Armour Road in Columbus
Columbus fire crews are battling a fire at the Buckhead Steak and Wine restaurant in Columbus. WRBL has a crew on the scene, where flames could be seen from I-185 Wednesday morning. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.
WTVM
One more chance of rain before big changes arrive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We start the workweek off with continued mugginess and hit-or-miss rain/storms but then all that humidity falls off a cliff. You’ll notice it especially in the mornings this week!. A cold front sits just to our north and it’s going to be responsible for the...
