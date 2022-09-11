ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
auburntigers.com

The Opening Drive: Auburn vs. Penn State

AUBURN, Ala. – A Big Ten opponent comes to the Plains for the first time Saturday with Auburn determined to show Southern hospitality and SEC physicality to No. 22 Penn State. Penn State. Sept. 17, 2021. 2:30 p.m. CT. TV: CBS. Radio: Auburn Sports Network. "They look good," Auburn...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Alumni Spotlight: Chip Spratlin

In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men's golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program. A native of Johnson City, Tennessee, Chip Spratlin is a 2022...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football commit Terrance Love pushing for two Tiger flips

Could 2023 be the year of the flip for Auburn football? We sure hope so. Throughout this recruiting cycle, head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff have not shied away from continuing to recruit prospects that have already given verbal pledges to other schools while trying to secure a solid recruiting class of 2023.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
auburntigers.com

Tigers fight bulldogs to draw in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – No. 14 Auburn soccer (4-0-4) came from behind to battle to a 1-1 draw Sunday against Samford (3-2-3) at the Samford Track & Soccer Complex. "What a great game," Tigers head coach Karen Hoppa said. "That is a really strong, veteran Samford team. I was very happy with our performance. I thought we were very dominant in the second half. We created a ton of chances, and just got unlucky on the ball that got called back. The big thing is that we're growing. We're playing a lot better and giving ourselves more opportunities. Hopefully, that will give us some offensive momentum going into SEC play."
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory

Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Harper
Person
Jordan Rodgers
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Laura Rutledge
Person
Paul Finebaum
wrbl.com

A cold front is on the way!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms today but drier and slightly cooler air for Tuesday. This afternoon and evening: As the front slides through, we’ll begin to see showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80s this afternoon as the front passes through.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus. Traffic is being redirected from Victory Drive southbound lane. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries. The Georgia Department of Transportation is on the scene helping with redirecting traffic. Stay...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning. A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Nation#Sec Football#Sec Network#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Plains#Marty Mcgee Presented#Old Trapper#Hillbilly
Opelika-Auburn News

Sikes: Bacon Tasting: How did nine different samplings fare

Recently, we had some bacon tastings. Over 20 people came to three sessions to taste nine different bacons by nine different bacon makers. All available right here in Auburn-Opelika. When I bought bacon, I got everything I could at Wright’s Market. I look to local stores whenever possible. All but...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?

Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

One more chance of rain before big changes arrive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We start the workweek off with continued mugginess and hit-or-miss rain/storms but then all that humidity falls off a cliff. You’ll notice it especially in the mornings this week!. A cold front sits just to our north and it’s going to be responsible for the...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy