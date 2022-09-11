Read full article on original website
Why Titans didn’t run Derrick Henry on crucial 4th quarter play in Week 1 loss to Giants, per Mike Vrabel
The Tennessee Titans lost their season opener to the New York Giants. The rebuilding G-Men came into Tennesee and stole a 21-20 win over Mike Vrabel’s squad. Although most of the game’s viewers will mostly remember the Giants’ gutsy 2-point conversion on their final drive that gave them the lead or Randy Bullock’s missed attempt at a game-winner, Titans fans will remember another play. They will look back on the 3rd & 1 on their last drive when Chig Okonkwo got the ball instead of Derrick Henry. The end-around run failed, Tennessee punted, the Giants scored, and then the Titans missed their shot to win the game.
Ja'Marr Chase's feelings for Minkah Fitzpatrick went viral in photo form
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t like Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers very much. That much was evident when onlookers could see Chase jawing with Steelers defensive backs often during his team’s season-opening loss. There was even that one moment near the end of the...
Ryan Fitzpatrick Joins Joe Rose: "Tua has had Pressure his Whole Life"
Ryan Fitzpatrick quickly became a fan favorite during his short tenure as the Dolphins quarterback. Now Fitzpatrick is heading into the broadcast booth as he joins Amazon Prime’s new NFL coverage.
The Browns got away with illegal fake spike before game-winning field goal vs. Panthers
The Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns matchup in Week 1 to start the 2022 NFL season was built up as Baker Mayfield’s revenge game. The Browns ditched Mayfield, their former No. 1 overall draft pick, over the offseason to install Deshaun Watson as their new quarterback, and after months of speculation, he finally landed in Carolina. Neither Mayfield or Jacoby Brissett, the suspended Watson’s replacement in Cleveland, did much of anything in the game, but the fourth quarter still had plenty of drama, including the refs botching a critical call late.
The Broncos took the ball out of Russell Wilson’s hands for NFL’s worst coaching decision of the year
Let’s play a game! You’re the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Offensively, you have Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy (who caught a 64-yard touchdown pass earlier in the game), Javonte Williams and QB Russell Wilson, along with two timeouts at your disposal. It’s 4th and 5 on the Seattle Seahawks’ 46-yard line and there’s 20 seconds left.
Saints sign veteran RB Latavius Murray to their practice squad
There’s an interesting addition. The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that they have signed running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad, bringing the veteran backup back to New Orleans. Murray was a surprise release during roster cuts last year and landed with the Baltimore Ravens, where he racked up 501 rushing yards and scored six touchdown runs.
Should the Cowboys trade for Jimmy Garoppolo now Dak Prescott is injured?
We’re just over 12 hours into the Cowboys’ 2022 season, and everything is on fire. Dallas got bodied on Sunday night against the Buccaneers, losing 19-3 in a game that didn’t seem close for a second. That might not sound terrible in isolation — until you realize that Tampa Bay was playing like garbage.
5 winners and 4 losers from Week 1 in the NFL
What the hell was that? When it comes to the first week of the 2022 NFL season we really got it all. A 20-20 draw, sad Bill Belichick, game-deciding referee decisions, a laces-in field goal that decided a game, and a sloppy Soldier Field that turned a battle in the trenches to a literal battle in the trenches, like it was something out of World War I.
Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 1 action
Alabama was well-represented to begin another regular season at the professional level, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for new teams across the NFL. Eight ex-UA players scored touchdowns in Week 1 in quarterbacks Mac Jones (Patriots), Jalen Hurts (Eagles) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (Broncos) and Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins), running back Najee Harris (Steelers), tight end O.J. Howard (Texans) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers). Howard hauled in two scores in his Houston debut.
How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 1
Alabama had 53 former players on active rosters to begin the NFL season. The next closest is Ohio State with 47 active players on active rosters. It is safe to say that head coach Nick Saban and his staff have done a phenomenal job of sending their players to the league. It is a testament to how much success Alabama has seen since Saban arrived in 2007.
Why Quenton Nelson is worth his big contract extension for the Colts
The Indianapolis Colts began their 2022 season with, of all things, a tie against their AFC South rivals, the Houston Texans. After an offseason filled with hope and expectations for big things, one might think that the biggest story coming out of Indianapolis this week is the underwhelming result in the season opener.
Mike McDaniel suddenly needs to shower more
Making the leap from an assistant coaching job in the NFL to a head coaching job comes with all sorts of adjustments. Now you are responsible for the entire puzzle, not just a piece or two. The demands on your time increase, as do the day-to-day pressures of life as an NFL head coach.
The Commanders are concerned about Phidarian Mathis' knee injury
The Washington Commanders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-22, thanks to a terrific effort by quarterback Carson Wentz and the offense. Lost in all of the postgame excitement was the condition of Washington rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis. Mathis, the second-round pick from Alabama, went down early in the game and...
WATCH: Justin Jefferson lines up across from an edge rusher
The beginning of the Kevin O’Connell era not only brought a 23-7 win in his coaching debut, but his scheme is already paying massive dividends. The key to his scheme is “the illusion of complexity” as he tries to maximize matchups for his star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Last year, he was able to get Cooper Kupp some very favorable matchups leading to his record-breaking season.
