Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.
Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
sanatogapost.com
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Most Scenic Drives
One of Pennsylvania's most scenic drives is the Delaware River Valley, a stretch between Mount Bethel and Easton that passes through historic riverside towns and serene stretches of farmland. The scenic byway offers hiking trails and cliffside photo ops. There's also some great bass fishing along the way. Bucktail Trail...
New licenses on the way for Pennsylvania drivers
PennDOT says the cards look different and have additional enhanced security features that improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
PhillyBite
The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
WGAL
Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
woodworkingnetwork.com
CMA to host shop tour at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster
MANHEIM, Pa. – The Cabinet Makers Association is organizing a bus tour of three local woodworking shops the day before the opening of Wood Pro Expo Lancaster. Tour buses will depart from the Warehouse at the Nook at 8:15 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Scenic Train Rides
If planning a vacation to Pennsylvania, you may want to check out some of its scenic train rides. There are several different routes, including those on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad, and the Middletown & Hummeltown Railroad. These rides provide an unforgettable way to see Pennsylvania's natural beauty.
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
local21news.com
Railroads across Pennsylvania preparing for possible strike
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Railroads could go quiet this Friday, raising concern for distribution hubs. “The truth is a lot of our freight is moved via rail. In fact, over a third of it,” Economy Professor Lawrence Knorr told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Especially here on the West Shore, around the Harrisburg area, we’re very well situated as a crossroads for the nation so within about 10 hours of here, you could hit about half the population of the country.”
Philadelphia prepares for potential arrival of migrant buses | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike Harrisburg exit reopens after crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp near Harrisburg has reopened after several hours due to a crash blocking the exit. According to PennDOT, I-76 at Harrisburg West Shore/Mile Marker 242.2 was closed shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Drivers were said to expect delays and use...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has 8 Haunted Hotels That Will Give You Nightmares
Welcome to the spooky season. Of course, there are plenty of great haunted houses and haunts in Pennsylvania, but what about some actual haunted hotels? We have those, too. I did some digging and found a great article via OnlyinYourState.com that names eight haunted hotels in the Keystone State. I knew we had a few, but having eight haunted hotels makes Pennsylvania the perfect state to celebrate Halloween. “If you are partial to ghost stories, haunted tales, and spooky happenings, a little paranormal activity might be just what your overnight getaway needs,” OnlyinYourState.com says in the article. “And, if you’re tired of the generic hotel experience, you’re in luck. Look no further. Below you’ll find a list of some of the most haunted hotels in Pennsylvania. Even if you don’t encounter a ghost — and you very well might — you’ll leave with some fascinating tales to tell.”
Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from prescription drug companies
With opioid settlement money in hand, midstate counties are getting ready to take grant applications. Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from a $26 billion multistate settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson — companies that made or distributed some of the prescription drugs that fueled the deadly opioid addiction crisis.
Chester County Boasts One of Philadelphia’s 14 Most-Walkable Suburbs
Walkable suburbs and neighborhoods are currently all the rage in the real estate world as developers rush to add foot-friendly amenities to car-centric places. Meanwhile, towns in the Philadelphia region, including those in Chester County, were built for strolling in the first place, according to Philadelphia magazine. According to Walk...
Footwear store relocating to former Pier 1 Imports location
The Shoe Fly store in Camp Hill is moving, but not too far. The footwear retailer announced on its Facebook page that its moving to another location within the Camp Hill Shopping Center. “We’ll be relocating to the former Pier 1 location two units down,” the company said.
People gather on capitol steps in Harrisburg for gun rally
People gathered at the Pennsylvania capitol Monday for the 17th annual Right to Keep and Bear Arms rally.
More than half of Pennsylvania placed on drought watch
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough […]
