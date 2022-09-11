ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Spotlight PA

Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.

Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters

Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction

HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Most Scenic Drives

One of Pennsylvania's most scenic drives is the Delaware River Valley, a stretch between Mount Bethel and Easton that passes through historic riverside towns and serene stretches of farmland. The scenic byway offers hiking trails and cliffside photo ops. There's also some great bass fishing along the way. Bucktail Trail...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Smithton, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
Ephrata, PA
Government
Lancaster, PA
Lifestyle
City
Lititz, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Ephrata, PA
Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
Lancaster, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ephrata, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Lancaster, PA
City
East Lampeter Township, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Bed And Breakfast#Pennsylvania Dutch#Labor Day#Travel Destinations#Passenger Coffee#The Fulton Theatre
woodworkingnetwork.com

CMA to host shop tour at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster

MANHEIM, Pa. – The Cabinet Makers Association is organizing a bus tour of three local woodworking shops the day before the opening of Wood Pro Expo Lancaster. Tour buses will depart from the Warehouse at the Nook at 8:15 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
LANCASTER, PA
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Scenic Train Rides

If planning a vacation to Pennsylvania, you may want to check out some of its scenic train rides. There are several different routes, including those on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad, and the Middletown & Hummeltown Railroad. These rides provide an unforgettable way to see Pennsylvania's natural beauty.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Railroads across Pennsylvania preparing for possible strike

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Railroads could go quiet this Friday, raising concern for distribution hubs. “The truth is a lot of our freight is moved via rail. In fact, over a third of it,” Economy Professor Lawrence Knorr told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Especially here on the West Shore, around the Harrisburg area, we’re very well situated as a crossroads for the nation so within about 10 hours of here, you could hit about half the population of the country.”
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike Harrisburg exit reopens after crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp near Harrisburg has reopened after several hours due to a crash blocking the exit. According to PennDOT, I-76 at Harrisburg West Shore/Mile Marker 242.2 was closed shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Drivers were said to expect delays and use...
HARRISBURG, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Has 8 Haunted Hotels That Will Give You Nightmares

Welcome to the spooky season. Of course, there are plenty of great haunted houses and haunts in Pennsylvania, but what about some actual haunted hotels? We have those, too. I did some digging and found a great article via OnlyinYourState.com that names eight haunted hotels in the Keystone State. I knew we had a few, but having eight haunted hotels makes Pennsylvania the perfect state to celebrate Halloween. “If you are partial to ghost stories, haunted tales, and spooky happenings, a little paranormal activity might be just what your overnight getaway needs,” OnlyinYourState.com says in the article. “And, if you’re tired of the generic hotel experience, you’re in luck. Look no further. Below you’ll find a list of some of the most haunted hotels in Pennsylvania. Even if you don’t encounter a ghost — and you very well might — you’ll leave with some fascinating tales to tell.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from prescription drug companies

With opioid settlement money in hand, midstate counties are getting ready to take grant applications. Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from a $26 billion multistate settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson — companies that made or distributed some of the prescription drugs that fueled the deadly opioid addiction crisis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

More than half of Pennsylvania placed on drought watch

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy