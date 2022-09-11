ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida, MA

DUI motorcycle crash in West Pawlet

WEST PAWLET — A 28-year-old man from Wells was charged with DUI following a crash in West Pawlet yesterday. The single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle took place on Vermont Route 153 at around 5:20 p.m. According to the report, the motorcycle was driven by Justin VanGuilder. The bike crossed...
18-year-old seriously injured after head-on collision with Mack truck in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An 18-yeard-old man was seriously injured following a collision between his vehicle and a Mack truck at the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane Monday morning. According to the Hadley Police Department, crews responded around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials said that the 18-year-old victim...
Motorcyclist dead following crash on Page Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Page Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. Monday after a motorcycle struck a pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
Police arrest suspects for kidnapping woman on drug ransom

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington police arrested two people on Tuesday after they kidnapped a woman and held her on a drug ransom. Police said Maurice Edwards and Jacquelyn Valdez kidnapped a 30-year-old Bennington woman and drove her against her will to Springfield, Mass., where they tried to negotiate her return for payment of an outstanding drug debt in the amount of $1,500.
One dead after motorcycle crash in Florida, Mass.

FLORIDA, Mass. (WRGB) — A Florida man is dead following a one-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday evening. At about 8:11 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on River Road in the town of Florida that resulted in the death of the operator.
Rensselaer County Sheriff's Investigating Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Crash

The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. It happened Monday night on Blue Factory Hill Road in the town of Brunswick. The name of the person who was killed hasn't been released yet and there's no word if charges have been filed. Anyone with information on this incident can contact the sheriff's department.
Incident near UAlbany downtown campus under investigation

Police are searching for a suspect after a reported shooting and stabbing near the UAlbany downtown campus. However, the information two police departments are giving NewsChannel 13 is different. UAlbany police say it happened around 4 p.m. Monday near Western Avenue and Ontario Street, and “reportedly involved multiple shots fired.”...
Ambulance with patient hit by car in Columbia County

An accident involving an ambulance and a car is under investigation in Columbia County. It happened just before noon Monday on Route 23 at the intersection with Middle Road in the town of Greenport. The county sheriff’s office says the ambulance was transporting a patient to Columbia Memorial Hospital in...
