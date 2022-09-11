Read full article on original website
Stranger Held Dying Pedestrian's Hand After He Was Struck By Car In Brunswick
A pedestrian who lay dying after being struck by a car in the region was not alone as he took his last breath, thanks to the generosity of a stranger. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called just after 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, with reports that a male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the town of Brunswick, near Highway 2 and Blue Factory Road.
DUI motorcycle crash in West Pawlet
WEST PAWLET — A 28-year-old man from Wells was charged with DUI following a crash in West Pawlet yesterday. The single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle took place on Vermont Route 153 at around 5:20 p.m. According to the report, the motorcycle was driven by Justin VanGuilder. The bike crossed...
18-year-old seriously injured after head-on collision with Mack truck in Hadley
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An 18-yeard-old man was seriously injured following a collision between his vehicle and a Mack truck at the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane Monday morning. According to the Hadley Police Department, crews responded around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials said that the 18-year-old victim...
Motorcyclist dead following crash on Page Blvd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Page Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. Monday after a motorcycle struck a pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Officials search for dog missing after Brunswick crash
Officials with the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office are searching for a dog that went missing after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 2 Monday night.
Motorcyclist injured from Montgomery crash
Early Monday afternoon, Russell - Montgomery Police Department were called to a motor vehicle crash. The incident occurred on Main Road in Montgomery.
West Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for punching driver in face at stoplight
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A West Springfield mas was arrested in Ludlow after he reportedly punched a man in the face through an open car window while the victim was waiting at a traffic light in the area of East Street near Putts Bridge. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel...
Albany PD investigate shots fired on New Hope Terrace
Albany Police responded to a shots fired incident in the city at about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. A spokesman for the agency said the incident took place in the area of New Hope Terrace.
Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
Police arrest suspects for kidnapping woman on drug ransom
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington police arrested two people on Tuesday after they kidnapped a woman and held her on a drug ransom. Police said Maurice Edwards and Jacquelyn Valdez kidnapped a 30-year-old Bennington woman and drove her against her will to Springfield, Mass., where they tried to negotiate her return for payment of an outstanding drug debt in the amount of $1,500.
One dead after motorcycle crash in Florida, Mass.
FLORIDA, Mass. (WRGB) — A Florida man is dead following a one-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday evening. At about 8:11 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on River Road in the town of Florida that resulted in the death of the operator.
Residents shaken by suspicious death investigation in South Hadley neighborhood
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley neighbors are looking for answers while police investigate the suspicious death of a 71-year-old man on Lawn Street Friday. Three days later, the incident has the whole neighborhood talking, as police continue to investigate the scene that unfolded on Friday. Western Mass News...
Rensselaer County Sheriff's Investigating Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Crash
The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. It happened Monday night on Blue Factory Hill Road in the town of Brunswick. The name of the person who was killed hasn't been released yet and there's no word if charges have been filed. Anyone with information on this incident can contact the sheriff's department.
Deadly motorcycle accident on River Road in Florida
A motorcycle crash took the life of a 44 year old man from Florida in Berkshire County Saturday night.
Police: Castleton man robs 3 people, hits 1 with gun
A Castleton man is behind bars after police say he robbed three people and hit one of them in the face with a BB gun.
Incident near UAlbany downtown campus under investigation
Police are searching for a suspect after a reported shooting and stabbing near the UAlbany downtown campus. However, the information two police departments are giving NewsChannel 13 is different. UAlbany police say it happened around 4 p.m. Monday near Western Avenue and Ontario Street, and “reportedly involved multiple shots fired.”...
Shots fired, teen stabbed near UAlbany Alumni Quad
Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in the area of Western Avenue and Ontario Street. A teenager was also stabbed in the incident.
Police: Teen points loaded handgun at mom, hits sister
An Albany teenager, who was arrested in March for a robbery, has been arrested again after police said he caused a domestic assault with a stolen handgun.
Suspicious death in South Hadley ruled a homicide
A suspicious death in South Hadley Friday has been ruled a homicide, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's office.
Ambulance with patient hit by car in Columbia County
An accident involving an ambulance and a car is under investigation in Columbia County. It happened just before noon Monday on Route 23 at the intersection with Middle Road in the town of Greenport. The county sheriff’s office says the ambulance was transporting a patient to Columbia Memorial Hospital in...
