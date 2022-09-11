Read full article on original website
Man runs from scene of Northampton crash, captured in Hatfield, police say
A Millers Falls man who ran from the scene of a serious single-car crash in Northampton was captured across the border in Hatfield Tuesday night, authorities said. The Northampton Police Department said the man, later found to have been driving under the influence, crashed his pickup truck into a grassy area near the Hatfield town line, near the state Department of Transportation facility on North King Street.
Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers struck during pursuit
CONCORD, Mass. — Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers were struck and damaged overnight during a pursuit involving a vehicle that was reported stolen. Officials said the situation began at 2:47 a.m. when a trooper on Route 190 northbound in Sterling spotted a 2008 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen in Rhode Island and which had previously fled from Worcester police. The driver of the Dodge was later identified as Tristan Breton, 26, of Mainville, Rhode Island.
18-year-old seriously injured after head-on collision with Mack truck in Hadley
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An 18-yeard-old man was seriously injured following a collision between his vehicle and a Mack truck at the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane Monday morning. According to the Hadley Police Department, crews responded around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials said that the 18-year-old victim...
West Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for punching driver in face at stoplight
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A West Springfield mas was arrested in Ludlow after he reportedly punched a man in the face through an open car window while the victim was waiting at a traffic light in the area of East Street near Putts Bridge. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel...
Springfield motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole
A motorcyclist in Springfield was killed before dawn Tuesday morning after crashing into a roadside pole, police said. Springfield Police officers responded to the crash scene, on the 200 block of Page Boulevard in East Springfield, around 5:30 a.m., department spokesperson Ryan Walsh said. The rider, who police have not...
Accident On 202 In New Salem
(New Salem, MA) A section of Route 202, Daniel Shays Highway, in New Salem was closed Monday evening after a two vehicle accident. The Massachusetts State Police have said the accident was reported around 10 p.m. Monday and involved two sedans in the area of Packardville and Amherst Roads. According...
Motorcyclist dead following crash on Page Blvd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Page Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. Monday after a motorcycle struck a pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
PD: Suspect bites officer during armed robbery at Pride in Springfield
On Saturday, September 10, a Springfield Police Officer witnessed an armed suspect at a gas station.
Portion of Route 202 closed in New Salem following sedan collision
NEW SALEM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police in Athol were called to Daniel Shays Highway, or Route 202, in New Salem for reports of a motor vehicle accident Monday night. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the call came in to the Athol Barracks shortly before 10 p.m. State Police...
Motorcyclist injured from Montgomery crash
Early Monday afternoon, Russell - Montgomery Police Department were called to a motor vehicle crash. The incident occurred on Main Road in Montgomery.
Police: Man asking for change pulls knife on woman in Springfield
A Springfield man is charged with attempted armed robbery after pulling a knife on a woman in Springfield Tuesday.
Massachusetts State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash In The Berkshires
A tragic motorcycle accident in the town of Florida over the weekend that resulted in a fatality is being investigated by State Troopers from the Cheshire barracks. The accident happened Saturday evening. According to a social media alert from the Massachusetts State Police, Saturday evening at approximately 8:11 p.m., State...
Hadley fire crew uses ‘Jaws of Life’ to save a Wilbraham man trapped in car
The Hadley Fire Department had to use the “Jaws of Life” in order to save a man trapped inside his vehicle after crashing head-on with a Mack Truck on Monday morning. The incident happened around 10:47 a.m. when an 18-year-old from Wilbraham driving a 2007 Honda Accord collided with a Mack Truck near the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane in a head-on collision. The 82-year-old Mack Truck driver from Sunderland was uninjured and remained on the scene and cooperated with police, according to a statement by the Hadley Police Department.
Residents shaken by suspicious death investigation in South Hadley neighborhood
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley neighbors are looking for answers while police investigate the suspicious death of a 71-year-old man on Lawn Street Friday. Three days later, the incident has the whole neighborhood talking, as police continue to investigate the scene that unfolded on Friday. Western Mass News...
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN FLORIDA
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN FLORIDA. Saturday at about 8:11 p.m., Troopers from the State Police-Cheshire Barracks responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on River Road in the town of Florida that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that, a 44-year-old male from...
44-year-old Florida, Massachusetts, man killed in Saturday night single-vehicle motorcycle crash
Massachusetts State Police have launched an investigation after a 44-year-old man died in a fatal single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the town of Florida on Saturday night. A spokesperson for the state police department said officers responded to the crash on River Road in Florida at around 8:11 p.m. Authorities said...
Northwestern DA’s office investigating ‘suspicious’ death at South Hadley home
A “suspicious” death in South Hadley on Friday is under investigation by the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, according to a DA spokesperson. A body found around 2 p.m. in a home on Lawn Street is under investigation, but investigators did not release the deceased identity in a statement provided by the DA’s office.
Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
Driver Dead After Running Stop Sign, Crashing in Ashfield
Officials in western Massachusetts are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of North Carolina a woman whom police believe failed to stop at a stop sign this weekend. The incident, which Massachusetts State Police responded to around 5:35 p.m. Saturday in Ashfield, Massachusetts, resulted in the death of...
Suspicious death in South Hadley ruled a homicide
A suspicious death in South Hadley Friday has been ruled a homicide, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's office.
