Ashfield, MA

MassLive.com

Man runs from scene of Northampton crash, captured in Hatfield, police say

A Millers Falls man who ran from the scene of a serious single-car crash in Northampton was captured across the border in Hatfield Tuesday night, authorities said. The Northampton Police Department said the man, later found to have been driving under the influence, crashed his pickup truck into a grassy area near the Hatfield town line, near the state Department of Transportation facility on North King Street.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WCVB

Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers struck during pursuit

CONCORD, Mass. — Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers were struck and damaged overnight during a pursuit involving a vehicle that was reported stolen. Officials said the situation began at 2:47 a.m. when a trooper on Route 190 northbound in Sterling spotted a 2008 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen in Rhode Island and which had previously fled from Worcester police. The driver of the Dodge was later identified as Tristan Breton, 26, of Mainville, Rhode Island.
STERLING, MA
westernmassnews.com

18-year-old seriously injured after head-on collision with Mack truck in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An 18-yeard-old man was seriously injured following a collision between his vehicle and a Mack truck at the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane Monday morning. According to the Hadley Police Department, crews responded around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials said that the 18-year-old victim...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole

A motorcyclist in Springfield was killed before dawn Tuesday morning after crashing into a roadside pole, police said. Springfield Police officers responded to the crash scene, on the 200 block of Page Boulevard in East Springfield, around 5:30 a.m., department spokesperson Ryan Walsh said. The rider, who police have not...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Accident On 202 In New Salem

(New Salem, MA) A section of Route 202, Daniel Shays Highway, in New Salem was closed Monday evening after a two vehicle accident. The Massachusetts State Police have said the accident was reported around 10 p.m. Monday and involved two sedans in the area of Packardville and Amherst Roads. According...
NEW SALEM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Motorcyclist dead following crash on Page Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Page Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. Monday after a motorcycle struck a pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 202 closed in New Salem following sedan collision

NEW SALEM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police in Athol were called to Daniel Shays Highway, or Route 202, in New Salem for reports of a motor vehicle accident Monday night. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the call came in to the Athol Barracks shortly before 10 p.m. State Police...
NEW SALEM, MA
MassLive.com

Hadley fire crew uses ‘Jaws of Life’ to save a Wilbraham man trapped in car

The Hadley Fire Department had to use the “Jaws of Life” in order to save a man trapped inside his vehicle after crashing head-on with a Mack Truck on Monday morning. The incident happened around 10:47 a.m. when an 18-year-old from Wilbraham driving a 2007 Honda Accord collided with a Mack Truck near the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane in a head-on collision. The 82-year-old Mack Truck driver from Sunderland was uninjured and remained on the scene and cooperated with police, according to a statement by the Hadley Police Department.
HADLEY, MA
mspnews.org

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN FLORIDA

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN FLORIDA. Saturday at about 8:11 p.m., Troopers from the State Police-Cheshire Barracks responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on River Road in the town of Florida that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that, a 44-year-old male from...
FLORIDA, MA
WNYT

Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
FLORIDA, MA
NECN

Driver Dead After Running Stop Sign, Crashing in Ashfield

Officials in western Massachusetts are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of North Carolina a woman whom police believe failed to stop at a stop sign this weekend. The incident, which Massachusetts State Police responded to around 5:35 p.m. Saturday in Ashfield, Massachusetts, resulted in the death of...
ASHFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

