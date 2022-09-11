Read full article on original website
Connally High School's campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was a false report.
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
TEMPLE, Texas — Owning a firearm is an extremely serious responsibility. If not taken seriously, people could either lose their lives or be injured for the remainder of their lives. Aftermath.com reports nearly 500 people unintentionally die by a gun in an average year. A nine-year-old in Killeen was...
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on September 7, 2022, arrested Alyiah Marie Klenk, 21, wanted on warrants charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment in a road rage incident on June 7, 2022, a police spokeswoman confirmed to KWTX.
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police confirm everyone is safe after Waco High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of a shooting inside a classroom that turned out to be part of a statewide hoax. WATCH: Waco Police & Waco ISD Joint News Conference. “There is currently...
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44)- September 12th is National Police Woman Day, multiple police departments are honoring the contributions and sacrifices of women in law enforcement. Temple Police Department, highlights one of their own, patrol officer Emily Labruzzo. Officer Emily Labruzzo says being a police officer is something she knew she wanted to do from an […]
UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.
Killeen ISD school board members vote Tuesday on whether or not to have ballistic shields for the district's police.
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing feud in the Milano area leads to an exchange of shots fired and two arrests made. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says that at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received calls of shots fired in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street in Milano. One person – identified as Kelly Joe Cain, of Milano – was wounded by gunfire. Dillon Ray Little, of Milano, has been identified as the gunman. Cain was transported to a nearby hospital while Little was detained.
Waco police said they are aware of the situation but in an update police said there is no indication of an active shooter.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has given the all clear after investigating an active shooter report at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon.’. Police officers went through the school room by room to verify there was no shooting or active shooter. FOX 44 News just spoke...
TEMPLE, Texas — The trial for a woman seen on video throwing soup in the face of an employee at a Temple restaurant was postponed for a second time. Amanda Martinez's trial was expected to start Monday, Sept. 12 but according to Bell County online records, it was postponed until December 5.
Waco ISD parents gather at the BASE Extraco Events Center to be reunited with their children. Credit: Nicole Shearin.
Milam County (KWTX) - On Saturday September 10th at approximately 1:45 a.m. the Milam County Sheriff’s office received calls of gunshots in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street, Milano, Milam County, Texas. Authorities say Kelly Joe Cain of Milano drove by Dillion Ray Little of Milano’s house...
Living to 100 is quite a feat by itself, but for a San Antonio man that's just not enough. Arthur Graf Jr. is hoping to set a world record, defying the odds with some help from a Killeen, Texas doctor. Setting a World Record. Dr. John Joseph is a family...
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday in Freeston County. The officials stated that a Central Texas Man identified as [..]
The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a Central Texas man's search for his missing car turned into aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, leaving him in critical condition. Early Friday morning, Killeen police responded to a home in the 3200 block of Woodrow Drive.
RIESEL, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Riesel Police Department officers make two arrests in an illegal game room operation. The Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Thursday night that two employees were arrested. They have been identified as 29-year-old Ramesh...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
