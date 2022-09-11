ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KCEN

Temple police, local experts share firearm safety tips

TEMPLE, Texas — Owning a firearm is an extremely serious responsibility. If not taken seriously, people could either lose their lives or be injured for the remainder of their lives. Aftermath.com reports nearly 500 people unintentionally die by a gun in an average year. A nine-year-old in Killeen was...
TEMPLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

Man Charged with Shooting of Child, 9, in Killeen, Texas

UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Milano feud leads to gunfire, arrests

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing feud in the Milano area leads to an exchange of shots fired and two arrests made. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says that at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received calls of shots fired in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street in Milano. One person – identified as Kelly Joe Cain, of Milano – was wounded by gunfire. Dillon Ray Little, of Milano, has been identified as the gunman. Cain was transported to a nearby hospital while Little was detained.
MILANO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco PD gives all clear after investigating Waco HS Active Shooter call

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has given the all clear after investigating an active shooter report at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon.’. Police officers went through the school room by room to verify there was no shooting or active shooter. FOX 44 News just spoke...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Two men arrested in gun fight

Milam County (KWTX) - On Saturday September 10th at approximately 1:45 a.m. the Milam County Sheriff’s office received calls of gunshots in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street, Milano, Milam County, Texas. Authorities say Kelly Joe Cain of Milano drove by Dillion Ray Little of Milano’s house...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrested in illegal game room operation

RIESEL, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Riesel Police Department officers make two arrests in an illegal game room operation. The Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Thursday night that two employees were arrested. They have been identified as 29-year-old Ramesh...
RIESEL, TX
