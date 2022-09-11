Read full article on original website
Graham Potter makes low-key start but is symbol of new Chelsea culture | Barney Ronay
Potter did not attempt to steal the show unlike the club owner Todd Boehly and his announcements this week
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Interested in PSV Star
We’re past the summer transfer window and should be talking about this weekend’s match against Wolves (a crushing loss for Liverpool after the referee refused to give a blatant penalty to us, Klopp is once again deeply frustrated by the performance but is focused on the next game because it’s useless to dwell), but that old Smiths song finally came true and we’re back to discussing transfer rumours.
Klopp Relief at Late Winner: “Sometimes You Have to Wait a Bit Longer”
For Liverpool fans, the early stages of the 2022-23 season have felt defined by setbacks and misfortune. The misfortune of injuries, of unlucky breaks, of worse results than deserved on the run of play—and then watching the team start to play just as poorly as the results. On Tuesday...
Are European fixtures going ahead?
BBC Sport understands Chelsea's Champions League group match against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday will go ahead as planned. European football's governing body, Uefa, is satisfied all security needs around the game will be met. It is still unclear whether Arsenal's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven will take place...
Fan Letters: “Don’t panic - Sunderland still have more than enough to compete at this level!”
Something dawned on me this morning as we continue to mourn the passing of The Queen. I’ve heard and read many moving speeches and comments, from people who support the monarchy and more poignantly from people who are against or ambivalent to the concept, about how they’ve been surprised and shocked as to the depth of loss they feel.
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Under-21s hit five, Carabao Cup schedule latest
ICYMI: Everton sign 37-year-old Swiss keeper Eldin Jakupovic. [RBM]. Watch a day in the life of Everton’s own Alex Iwobi. Everton’s Carabao Cup Third Round matchup against AFC Bournemouth will take place on Tuesday, November 8th. [EFC]. There will be a slight change of the kickoff time for...
Tottenham v. Leicester to proceed on Saturday, with three Premier League matches postponed
Good news, everybody! Hours after the Football Association announced its plans to resume playing football managers in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the Premier League has followed suit. The league issued a statement saying that games will resume for matchweek 8, but that two of them — Man United v. Leeds, Chelsea v. Liverpool — will be postponed for policing reasons and a third — Brighton vs. Crystal Palace — will remain postponed due to the effects of a proposed rail strike.
Chelsea vs. RB Salzburg, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea are back for a brief 90 minutes before taking a break for another two weeks, and it could be quite a momentous occasion, with Graham Potter taking charge of his first game as Chelsea head coach — and his first ever Champions League match. But despite all that...
BREAKING: Premier League Fixtures to Resume this Weekend
It’s official. The Premier League will resume matches at the weekend after pausing to commemorate the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II. The EPL announced Monday that all scheduled matches will take place as scheduled with a few exceptions. The statement reads:. Premier League fixtures will resume...
Manchester United vs. Leeds United postponed
Manchester United are set for another schedule change after the postponement of their match against Crystal Palace this last weekend. Now their match with Leeds United, scheduled for Sunday, September 18, is set to be postponed. The passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week saw all football postponed last weekend,...
Pep Talk: “We have to take decisions and the players have freedom and intentions...”
Pep Guardiola is back again with another presser prior to the UCL match vs Borussia Dortmund. He talks injury updates, Dortmund, postponements and much more, let’s dive right in:. Pep on managers vs players. Pep confirmed Stones and Laporte near being ready. “Training session yesterday was partial, today complete....
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-1 Win over Ajax
After dominating end-to-end, again, and conceding the first shot on target, again, many fans were probably expecting this match to end in a draw, again. Thankfully, the hero Joël Matip rose highest on a late corner and headed home a bullet, with Eagle Eye tech confirming that the ball had indeed crossed the line before being headed clear by an Ajax defender.
Tottenham Hotspur should benefit nicely from Marcus Edwards’ emergence
Tottenham Hotspur were not great yesterday in their 2-0 defeat against Sporting Club yesterday. Spurs are in second place in the group and a victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in match week three will calm things down, but we’re not here to talk about those remaining fixtures in the Champions League group stage.
David Dein: ‘We had something special at Arsenal. When it fell away, that really hurt’
Former Gunners chairman, sacked by the club 15 years ago, enjoyed unforgettable highs but he tells Jonathan Liew about the lows and his fears for football’s future
Monday September 12th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Reading vs Sunderland: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading return to action this evening as they host Sunderland, who will be hoping to recover following the loss of Alex Neil. The visitors certainly have the ingredients to be competitive this season despite only winning promotion from League One in May, though a mid table finish is something many of their supporters will probably take as they look to avoid playing third-tier football again anytime soon.
Everton sign backup goalkeeper
With the goalkeeping corps looking perilously thin, Everton have added an experienced name to the roster. The Toffees have signed Eldin Jakupovic to a short-term deal after Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan picked up injuries that will see the pair miss some time, leaving Asmir Begovic as the only senior keeper in the squad.
Liverpool FC Women Will Host Chelsea Sunday In Earlier Time Slot
The wait is finally almost over for the Liverpool FC Women for their first match back in the top flight. Their WSL season opener away to Reading was postponed after all matches were put on hold due to the death of Queen Elizabeth. There were concerns that matches for this...
Sky Blue News: Dortmund Build Up, Prem Resumes, Akanji Interview, and More...
The Premier League is back this weekend, but first Manchester City face Champions League foe Borussia Dortmund. Sky Blue News is back to bring you all the latest. How Manchester City could line up against Borussia Dortmund - Ben Knapton - Sports Mole. Sports Mole previews the possible squad sheet...
Chelsea rumors: Marcus Rashford, Rafael Leão, Édouard Mendy, Ethan Ampadu latest
Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Manchester United has led to some speculation over his future. His current deal runs only through the end of the season, although United do have the option to extend it by another year. Rashford was incessantly linked with PSG during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, and while unsurprisingly nothing transpired there, the situation could become much more interesting next summer.
