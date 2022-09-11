TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. During the 35-12 victory over Furman on Saturday, No. 5 Clemson forced two turnovers. Cornerback Malcolm Greene forced a second-quarter fumble by stripping receiver Ryan Miller on the Tigers' 8-yard line. The ball was recovered by cornerback Fred Davis on the 10 to keep the Paladins from scoring on a promising drive.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO