Read full article on original website
Related
clemsonsportstalk.com
No. 24 Clemson to Host No. 6 Notre Dame Thursday Night at Historic Riggs Field
CLEMSON, S.C. – The #24 Clemson women’s soccer team hosts #6 Notre Dame at Historic Riggs Field on Thursday, Sept. 15. The match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ACC Network. Live stats are available here. This marks the 10th time...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Inside the Numbers: No. 4 Clemson 35, Furman 12
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Here’s a statistical look, by the numbers, at the Tigers’ 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. 1 - The Tigers had just one play in...
clemsonsportstalk.com
No. 1 Clemson to Take on UAB Tuesday Night
CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers continue their road trip on Tuesday to take on the UAB Blazers in Birmingham, Ala. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. with the match slated to stream on ESPN+. The Tigers enter the match as the top-ranked team in the nation...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Clemson sophomore gives Saturday's defensive performance a C-
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. During the 35-12 victory over Furman on Saturday, No. 5 Clemson forced two turnovers. Cornerback Malcolm Greene forced a second-quarter fumble by stripping receiver Ryan Miller on the Tigers' 8-yard line. The ball was recovered by cornerback Fred Davis on the 10 to keep the Paladins from scoring on a promising drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clemsonsportstalk.com
Tigers Earn 2-0 Win with Brilliant Second Half Performance
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ousmane Sylla’s fourth goal of the season proved decisive for the No. 1 Clemson Tigers in a 2-0 win on the road against UAB (2-3) on Tuesday night. The Tigers advanced to 6-0 with the victory and Sylla extended his streak of recording at least one point in each match this season.
clemsonsportstalk.com
CST Radio Rewind: The "Upset City" Edition
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. On Monday’s episode, Swanny recaps a wild weekend that featured No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 8 Notre Dame, and Nebraska all losing at home to teams from the Sun Belt Conference. Plus, William Qualkinbush joins the show to discuss the latest news in Tiger Town.
clemsonsportstalk.com
CST Radio Rewind: The "No Fear" Edition
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. During the Wednesday edition of CST, Swanny dives into whether freshman WR Antonio Williams continues to make a positive impact on the Clemson offense. Plus, can Williams’ play help D.J. Uiagalelei gain confidence?
Comments / 0