MOL has decided to back an ambitious project to install a floating offshore carbon storage station of the coast of Australia. Japanese startup deepC Store wants to build a floating storage and injection hub off the northern or western coast of Australia, where there are multiple industrial operations that might benefit from carbon capture projects. Like Norway's Northern Lights project, the "CStore1" hub would be able to receive liquefied CO2 from multiple producers by seaborne delivery. The carbon would be offloaded onto a floating receiving unit for storage before injection, much like the operations of an FPSO in reverse.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO