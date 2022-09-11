Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
MOL Backs Floating Carbon Storage Project off Australia
MOL has decided to back an ambitious project to install a floating offshore carbon storage station of the coast of Australia. Japanese startup deepC Store wants to build a floating storage and injection hub off the northern or western coast of Australia, where there are multiple industrial operations that might benefit from carbon capture projects. Like Norway's Northern Lights project, the "CStore1" hub would be able to receive liquefied CO2 from multiple producers by seaborne delivery. The carbon would be offloaded onto a floating receiving unit for storage before injection, much like the operations of an FPSO in reverse.
maritime-executive.com
First Green Ammonia Hub to Be Built at Vesta’s Netherlands Terminal
The feasibility of creating the first green ammonia hub by refurbishing and expanding an existing energy storage facility in the Netherlands is being explored as part of the efforts to develop a long-term energy approach for Northern Europe free from Russian imports. German energy giant Uniper will be working with Dutch Vesta Terminals to explore the potential to create the new hub at the existing facility which they said could be in operation by 2026.
maritime-executive.com
China’s Largest Ports Suspend Operations Before Typhoon Mufia
China’s major seaports are preparing for what could be a direct hit from the 12th typhoon of the season, but unlike last week’s storm, this one is expected to make landfall near the busy ports of Shanghai and the Ningbo-Zhoushan. The ports had already been reporting delays and it is expected that the current storm, Typhoon Mufia, could disrupt operations for several days both at the ports and inland transportation.
maritime-executive.com
The Y-Splitter Conundrum
(Article originally published in July/Aug 2022 edition.) Why go through the hassle of rebuilding an entire electrical system when you can just pop in a y-splitter? Many shipowners had this same thought and are now using these convenient extension plugs to increase the number of refrigerated containers (reefers) they carry on board.
Comments / 0