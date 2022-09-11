ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

rewind943.com

Northwest High students evacuated due to fumes from roof repair work

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Northwest High School students were evacuated to other parts of the building after tar fumes from roof repair work tripped fire alarms. Brandi Blackley, principal at Northwest High School, sent an email to parents regarding an issue where fire alarms had gone off in the 300 wing of the school.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Vendor Slots Open for Saturday’s Cadiz Music and Food Festival

West Cadiz Park will be the location for Saturday’s annual Cadiz Music and Food Festival. There will be plenty of music with four different acts scheduled to play between 10 and 4. The Carroll Peyton Band will be the opening act to be followed by 43 RPM at 11:10; the Tennessee River Boys at 12:30; and Rewind to close out the festival from 1:45 to 4.
CADIZ, KY
City
Clarksville, TN
z975.com

I Finally Ate At Johnny’s Big Burger In Clarksville

Johnny’s has been a staple in Clarksville since 1965. Since moving here in March I have heard from several people I need to take my family there to eat. Now, if you know me by now I am a very picky eater but my wife is not, she loves a good burger. We finally had some time the other night and we stopped in for dinner. First off, I loved the atmosphere of the place, it was great and the service was amazing as well. My wife of course got the bacon burger, she said it was wonderful.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Person
North West
WSMV

Home prices are starting to decrease, but what does this mean?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Home prices are starting to decrease, but interest rates are going up. This also means homebuyers are paying higher mortgages. Median home prices across Middle Tennessee started declining slightly at the beginning of the summer and saw a steadier decline towards the end of summer. Between...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Tractor And Small Engine Parade Of Power

A nice crowd attended the Hopkinsville Tractor and Engine Shaw Friday and Saturday at Cherokee Park in Hopkinsville. One of the highlights was the Parade of Power Saturday morning. The Edge Media Groups News and Farm Director Alan Watts was the Master of Ceremonies for the parade.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: September 12, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County involving three vehicles sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a car was westbound when the vehicle’s mirror hit a man that was changing a tire on his vehicle on the side of the road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Elkton man injured in Caldwell Co. crash

An Elkton man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Caldwell County were the box truck he was driving overturned. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of the 14-mile marker on Marion Road around 9:36 a.m. for reports of an overturned box truck with possible injuries. Upon arrival, investigation determined that 37-year old David McClure of Elkton had been operating the truck north on Marion Road when, for unknown reasons, the Hampton Meats truck he was driving ran off the shoulder of the roadway.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY

