rewind943.com
Northwest High students evacuated due to fumes from roof repair work
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Northwest High School students were evacuated to other parts of the building after tar fumes from roof repair work tripped fire alarms. Brandi Blackley, principal at Northwest High School, sent an email to parents regarding an issue where fire alarms had gone off in the 300 wing of the school.
whvoradio.com
Vendor Slots Open for Saturday’s Cadiz Music and Food Festival
West Cadiz Park will be the location for Saturday’s annual Cadiz Music and Food Festival. There will be plenty of music with four different acts scheduled to play between 10 and 4. The Carroll Peyton Band will be the opening act to be followed by 43 RPM at 11:10; the Tennessee River Boys at 12:30; and Rewind to close out the festival from 1:45 to 4.
You will have to make a reservation at the Nashville Zoo now. Here's why.
Because of construction, the Nashville Zoo as Grassmere will now require visitors to buy their tickets ahead of time.
rewind943.com
Lightning strike damages city systems, sparking change to City Council meeting streams
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A lightning strike is to blame for ongoing issues with the City Council livestream. Citizens tuning into last month’s meeting likely noticed a number of issues, including but not limited to increased latency and an absence of on-screen vote tallies. According to city...
One killed in crash on I-65 in Williamson County
One person is dead Tuesday after a collision involving a dump truck on Interstate 65 in Williamson County.
TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 9 – 14, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends,...
clarksvillenow.com
7th Sonic Drive-In cruising to Clarksville, on Madison Street at former First Horizon Bank location
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A drive-in fast food favorite is building their newest location in Clarksville. There are already six Sonic Drive-In locations in the city, and the company is working on adding location No. 7. Clarksville Building Inspector Mat Smiley told Clarksville Now a building permit for...
z975.com
I Finally Ate At Johnny’s Big Burger In Clarksville
Johnny’s has been a staple in Clarksville since 1965. Since moving here in March I have heard from several people I need to take my family there to eat. Now, if you know me by now I am a very picky eater but my wife is not, she loves a good burger. We finally had some time the other night and we stopped in for dinner. First off, I loved the atmosphere of the place, it was great and the service was amazing as well. My wife of course got the bacon burger, she said it was wonderful.
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
WSMV
Home prices are starting to decrease, but what does this mean?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Home prices are starting to decrease, but interest rates are going up. This also means homebuyers are paying higher mortgages. Median home prices across Middle Tennessee started declining slightly at the beginning of the summer and saw a steadier decline towards the end of summer. Between...
10 abandoned dogs found in Dickson County home
The Dickson County Humane Society is calling for spay and neuter laws as they are overwhelmed and overrun by dogs.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer recovered by dive team at Billy Dunlop Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body of the drowning victim at Billy Dunlop Park around 9:43 a.m. Sunday. The name will be released after the next of kin notifications have been made. According to Clarksville Police spokesperson Scott Beaubien,...
Search for missing Middle TN hunter ends with ‘no trace’ in Alaska
A team of four men that traveled to Alaska to search for a missing Stewart County man say they are ending their efforts after no trace of the man was found.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Tractor And Small Engine Parade Of Power
A nice crowd attended the Hopkinsville Tractor and Engine Shaw Friday and Saturday at Cherokee Park in Hopkinsville. One of the highlights was the Parade of Power Saturday morning. The Edge Media Groups News and Farm Director Alan Watts was the Master of Ceremonies for the parade.
Photo of the Week: September 12, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County involving three vehicles sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a car was westbound when the vehicle’s mirror hit a man that was changing a tire on his vehicle on the side of the road.
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that a motorist suddenly stopped in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Significance of Sears being listed for lease at RiverGate Mall
Another shopping space could soon change hands at the RiverGate Mall. The empty Sears store is up for lease.
whopam.com
Elkton man injured in Caldwell Co. crash
An Elkton man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Caldwell County were the box truck he was driving overturned. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of the 14-mile marker on Marion Road around 9:36 a.m. for reports of an overturned box truck with possible injuries. Upon arrival, investigation determined that 37-year old David McClure of Elkton had been operating the truck north on Marion Road when, for unknown reasons, the Hampton Meats truck he was driving ran off the shoulder of the roadway.
1 critically injured in wrong-way crash in West Nashville
A driver is facing life-threatening injuries following a wrong-way crash that occurred in West Nashville early Tuesday morning.
