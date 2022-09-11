‘Big Shot’ Season 2 Trailer: Coach Korn’s Team Goes D-2, Westbrook Goes Co-Ed (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Aces vs. Sun Game 1 score: Las Vegas secures dramatic win after DeWanna Bonner's last-second 3 falls short
The Las Vegas Aces took a 1-0 lead over the Connecticut Sun in the 2022 WNBA Finals with a dramatic 67-64 win in Game 1 on Sunday afternoon. This was the first Finals win in franchise history for the Aces. The first few minutes were all Aces, as they came...
Becky Hammon vs. Curt Miller: A Coaching Tree Rooted in the ’90s
As their mentor at Colorado State in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Tom Collen is at the center of the WNBA Finals coaching battle.
NBA World Reacts To Coach K's Kobe Bryant Admission
Earlier this week, Netflix dropped a trailer for The Redeem Team. It's a documentary based on the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team. After a disappointing showing in the 2004 Olympics, it was imperative that USA Basketball finds a way to get back on top of the world. Well, that's exactly what happened in 2008.
NBA star Anthony Edwards apologizes for homophobic comments (video)
Rising NBA star Anthony Edwards expressed remorse for uttering homophobic comments during an Instagram Live video last week. The spectacular Minnesota Timberwolves forward, who goes by the nickname “Ant Man,” expressed disgust as he recorded a group of individuals standing around in a circle on the opposite side of the street.
RELATED PEOPLE
Minnesota Basketball 2023-23 Preview: Dawson Garcia
The Focus Series is Back! North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia - originally a McDonald's All American from Prior Lake, Minnesota - has transferred home and is eligible to play immediately this year. Garcia's talent level is All Big Ten caliber and we think Dawson is going to have a great 2022-23 season.
Unbelievable Video Of Devin Booker Is Going Viral
On Wednesday, a video of Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker at Jack Harlow's concert is going viral.
Minnesota Basketball Recruiting: Coach Kool goes in-depth on Dennis Evans
Top 30 seven-foot plus big man Dennis Evans will visit Minnesota the last weekend of September. What kind of player is Evans? We caught up with Coach Kool - who.
Rockets Legend Clyde Drexler Inducted Into Houston's Sports Hall Of Fame
Houston Rockets legend Clyde Drexler was inducted into Houston's Sports Hall Of Fame on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
From the Cavinder twins to Kendric Davis, the transfers who should cash in big in college basketball
The name, image, likeness (NIL) world has changed the college basketball landscape. Top recruits and elite players have already earned significant sums -- sometimes seven figures -- in just the first year of this new era. The rapid change has also prompted top leaders to push for more NIL opportunities...
ESPN
Fan-Controlled Hoops expects February launch
ATLANTA -- A new fan-controlled basketball league is expected to begin play in February. Plans for a venture called Fan Controlled Hoops were unveiled Wednesday by the creators of a similar league -- Fan Controlled Football, which is entering its third season. There initially will be four teams in the...
Magic Starting 5: Orlando Signs Jalen Suggs' College Teammate; Power Rankings Update
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
Watch: Trailer for Netflix Documentary 'The Redeem Team'
In the mid-2000s, United States Olympic basketball was arguably at a low point. Team USA had only won the bronze medal in the 2004 Olympic games after it lost to Argentina in the semifinals. It was the first time the squad had failed to win the gold ever since professional players were allowed to participate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Stephen Curry Reportedly Close to Inking Lifetime Contract With Under Armour
Reigning NBA Champion and Finals MVP Stephen Curry is reportedly close to securing a lifetime endorsement deal with Under Armour. According to the Rolling Stone, Curry has “nearly locked a lifetime contract with Under Armour worth potentially more than $1 billion,” but the purported deal have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.
Comments / 0