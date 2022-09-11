ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov trying to find buyer for Haddonfield home

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia Flyer is trying to find a buyer for his house. Check out these pictures of Ilya Bryzgalov's luxurious home in Haddonfield.The 8,600 square foot house features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.There's also a massive living room with a circular fireplace and a custom wine cellar.So what's the asking price?It can be yours for the low price of $3.95 million.
