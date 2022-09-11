Read full article on original website
Darren Bailey living in Hancock to 'immerse' himself in city he's repeatedly called 'hellhole'
Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole," and did so again on Tuesday.
Clarifying misinformation on the Illinois Safe-T Act
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Safe-T Act in 2021 which addresses a wide variety of criminal justice issues. This massive crime reform package is in the spotlight again for one of its provisions known as the Pretrial Fairness Act which will end cash bail in 2023.
rcreader.com
Collared Counties: The Illinois Electoral Math Does Not Add Up for Darren Bailey
I was looking for something else recently on Scott Kennedy’s Illinois Election Data Web site and noticed he had voter-turn-out numbers from statewide races since 1990. We all know that Downstate has lost a significant amount of its political importance, but the numbers really help illustrate this decline. In...
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation to assist migrants bused in from Texas
Gov. JB Pritzker announced a disaster proclamation to assist migrants that have been bused into the state by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Republican Darren Bailey condemns 'out of control' crime in Chicago
The southern Illinois Republican pinned the crime on Gov. J.B. Pritzker "and his cohorts," including Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.
POLITICO
Bailey’s suburban woes
Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
FACT CHECK: What does the SAFE-T Act really do?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — With the general election two months away, both Democrats and Republicans are in attack mode. Republicans in particular are using certain legislature–House BIll 3653, or the SAFE-T Act–to motivate voters. But there are many claims floating around about what the bill actually does or does not do. WMBD’s digital producer Maggie […]
Illinois mayor fires back at Lightfoot, Pritzker after migrants were secretly bussed to his town
A suburban Illinois mayor called out Gov. J.B, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after more than 60 migrants were bussed to his town and checked into a hotel without his knowledge. Lightfoot previously criticized the bussing of migrants around the country from Texas. On Monday, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary...
wjol.com
Rebuilding DuPage County: Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois
Gov. Pritzker’s historic capital program improving infrastructure throughout Illinois. Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in DuPage County are underway or planned to begin, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan capital program. Eight major projects represent a total investment of more than $37 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.
Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes
Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs.Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.Though these "newspapers" are political ads in disguise, they aren't illegal. The state attorney general's office tells Axios it hasn't received any complaints and is not pursuing legal action.Context: The mailers are distributed by conservative radio host Dan Proft, who also is behind the People Who Play By the Rules PAC.Headlines...
Should Illinois SAFE-T Act Bring Panic? Legal Expert Says No
Since the announcement of Illinois' SAFE-T Act being signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker, many residents have voiced their concerns. News outlets across the state shared a similar graphic explaining the changes to be implemented beginning January 1, 2023. This criminal justice reform law is the elimination of cash...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: Illinois Family Relief Plan checks going out starting this week
CHICAGO, Ill. – Some say it’s an election year gimmick to try and buy votes. But Governor JB Pritzker says it’s a way to give as many as six million Illinois tax payers some relief at a time when they may really need it. Income and property...
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your door
Political mailers that look like newspapers are showing up on people's doorsteps and driveways in Chicago and the suburbs. (CHICAGO) The mailers are customized to local areas. If you live in the city, you may have received the "Chicago City Wire." Suburbanites might get the "Will County Gazette" or "DuPage Policy Journal."
Republicans eye Illinois treasurer’s race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Republicans have their eye on the Treasurer’s race, believing it to be one of the more vulnerable offices for the GOP to gain ground on Democrats this November. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs considers his latest term in office a success, having started college and retirement savings programs for the state. […]
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park mayor drops hammer on new Illinois law eliminating cash bail: 'massive threat'
CHICAGO - An Illinois mayor sounded the alarm on "how dangerous" a state law that eliminates cash bail will be, arguing communities will be left more vulnerable and victims of crimes will lose "their constitutional rights." "We must not allow this law to stand as passed," Orland Park Mayor Keith...
wsiu.org
Voter roll purges are ‘not going to happen’ in Illinois, a state election official says
Election season is around the corner, and so are renewed conversations around voter fraud and election integrity. States like Wisconsin and Georgia have recently removed hundreds of thousands of names off their voter lists, in what critics are calling “voter purges.” And in preparation for the 2020 election, the Ohio secretary of state removed nearly half a million names, thousands erroneously.
Illinois mayor reacts to governor's 'ill-advised' comment inferring 'xenophobia' amid Chicago migrant crisis
The Republican mayor of a town in the suburban Chicagoland area says that Governor J.B. Pritzker's office is calling him "xenophobic" for questioning why a busload of 64 migrants were shipped out of Chicago into his town. 147 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago on Wednesday and sixty-four of...
Washington Examiner
Illinois eager to join Democrats' pro-crime experiment
In New York, so-called "bail reform" is having tragic consequences. More accurately called the "get out of jail no matter what" law, it has helped some of the worst predators throughout the state commit violent crimes over and over again as they repeatedly pass through the jail's revolving door. The problem is so bad that polls show Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is in serious jeopardy of losing her election two months from now. Hochul is in denial, refusing to act to fix the problem and instead blaming her state's problem on guns.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
I-55 improvements, new interchange announced for Will County
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced the start of multiple improvement projects on Interstate 55 from Joliet and Shorewood, including a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The $93 million infrastructure project in Will County will be funded through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. Advance work started...
Millions Could Be Getting Relief Checks From the State of Illinois. Are You One of Them?
Roughly six million Illinois residents are slated to receive income and property tax rebates from the state of Illinois as checks begin rolling out Monday. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria.
