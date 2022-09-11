ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Clarifying misinformation on the Illinois Safe-T Act

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Safe-T Act in 2021 which addresses a wide variety of criminal justice issues. This massive crime reform package is in the spotlight again for one of its provisions known as the Pretrial Fairness Act which will end cash bail in 2023.
Bailey’s suburban woes

Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
ILLINOIS STATE
FACT CHECK: What does the SAFE-T Act really do?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — With the general election two months away, both Democrats and Republicans are in attack mode. Republicans in particular are using certain legislature–House BIll 3653, or the SAFE-T Act–to motivate voters. But there are many claims floating around about what the bill actually does or does not do. WMBD’s digital producer Maggie […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Rebuilding DuPage County: Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

Gov. Pritzker’s historic capital program improving infrastructure throughout Illinois. Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in DuPage County are underway or planned to begin, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan capital program. Eight major projects represent a total investment of more than $37 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes

Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs.Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.Though these "newspapers" are political ads in disguise, they aren't illegal. The state attorney general's office tells Axios it hasn't received any complaints and is not pursuing legal action.Context: The mailers are distributed by conservative radio host Dan Proft, who also is behind the People Who Play By the Rules PAC.Headlines...
CHICAGO, IL
Should Illinois SAFE-T Act Bring Panic? Legal Expert Says No

Since the announcement of Illinois' SAFE-T Act being signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker, many residents have voiced their concerns. News outlets across the state shared a similar graphic explaining the changes to be implemented beginning January 1, 2023. This criminal justice reform law is the elimination of cash...
ILLINOIS STATE
Republicans eye Illinois treasurer’s race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Republicans have their eye on the Treasurer’s race, believing it to be one of the more vulnerable offices for the GOP to gain ground on Democrats this November. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs considers his latest term in office a success, having started college and retirement savings programs for the state. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Voter roll purges are ‘not going to happen’ in Illinois, a state election official says

Election season is around the corner, and so are renewed conversations around voter fraud and election integrity. States like Wisconsin and Georgia have recently removed hundreds of thousands of names off their voter lists, in what critics are calling “voter purges.” And in preparation for the 2020 election, the Ohio secretary of state removed nearly half a million names, thousands erroneously.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois eager to join Democrats' pro-crime experiment

In New York, so-called "bail reform" is having tragic consequences. More accurately called the "get out of jail no matter what" law, it has helped some of the worst predators throughout the state commit violent crimes over and over again as they repeatedly pass through the jail's revolving door. The problem is so bad that polls show Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is in serious jeopardy of losing her election two months from now. Hochul is in denial, refusing to act to fix the problem and instead blaming her state's problem on guns.
ILLINOIS STATE
I-55 improvements, new interchange announced for Will County

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced the start of multiple improvement projects on Interstate 55 from Joliet and Shorewood, including a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The $93 million infrastructure project in Will County will be funded through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. Advance work started...
WILL COUNTY, IL

