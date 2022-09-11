Paramount Pictures has offered a first look at Babylon, one of its biggest movies this year from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle. Babylon is described as an original epic set in the 1920s leading up to Hollywood’s Golden Age. During that euphoric period, Los Angeles was building up to become a bustling metropolis and the industry was transitioning away from silent films. “The basic idea was just to do a big, epic, multicharacter movie, set in these early days of Los Angeles and Hollywood, when both of these things were coming into what we now think of them as,” Chazelle tells Vanity Fair.

