Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Scores Lengthy TIFF Standing Ovation, Director Insists He’s Not Retiring
Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” earned a roaring standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, as the crowd of movie lovers cheered loudly for the Oscar-winning auteur as he made his first appearance at the gathering. “I’m really glad we came to Toronto,” a visibly moved Spielberg said after taking the stage as the credits rolled. The director said he was inspired by the COVID pandemic to tell his most personal story yet, a look at his early filmmaking efforts, his childhood in Arizona and Northern California, and the dissolution of his family. “As things got worse and worse, I felt...
Toronto So Far: Forget the Awards Race! The Crowds Are Loving the Fest, From Spielberg to Weird Al Yankovic
If the goal of this year’s Toronto International Film Festival is to introduce a lot of the films that will be competing for awards for the next seven months, the jury is still out after the first four days of the 10-day fest. If the goal is to welcome...
Cinema Blend
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’
Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
EW.com
Indiana Jones and Short Round reunite after 38 years: See Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan hug it out at D23
Dr. Jones and his old pal Short Round finally found time for love. Harrison Ford reunited with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan backstage at the D23 Expo on Saturday, sharing an adorably warm embrace and posing for photos Quan later posted to Instagram.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
hypebeast.com
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Lead Hollywood Epic 'Babylon'
Paramount Pictures has offered a first look at Babylon, one of its biggest movies this year from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle. Babylon is described as an original epic set in the 1920s leading up to Hollywood’s Golden Age. During that euphoric period, Los Angeles was building up to become a bustling metropolis and the industry was transitioning away from silent films. “The basic idea was just to do a big, epic, multicharacter movie, set in these early days of Los Angeles and Hollywood, when both of these things were coming into what we now think of them as,” Chazelle tells Vanity Fair.
Ars Technica
Star Trek: Khan – Ceti Alpha V
Many people consider Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan to be the finest Star Trek film ever made, and no small amount of credit goes to director Nicholas Meyer for that success. Now, Meyer has written a prequel to the movie that will stream in narrative podcast form. Further...
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
‘Pinocchio’ Review: Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis Deliver a Dud of a Disney Remake
Arriving before Guillermo del Toro's version, this reinterpretation of the classic kids' tale also stars Cynthia Erivo and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. When caught in that perennial dilemma of going head-to-head with an identical-sounding movie (meteor threatens planet; volcano threatens city; Truman Capote makes friends), it’s probably comforting when a filmmaker can tell himself his competitor is a nobody whose film won’t be a real concern. What you don’t want is for the other movie to be made by Guillermo del Toro — especially when the subject is one the Mexican auteur was practically born to interpret.
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
IGN
The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022
Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
‘House of the Dragon’: Speaking Valyrian Milly Alcock’s ‘Mouth Was on Auto-Pilot’
'House of the Dragon' star Milly Alcock discusses speaking High Valyrian, and admits to screwing up several ways you never saw on screen.
TVOvermind
Top Five Moments In Robert Zemeckis’s Pinocchio Trailer
The Back to the Future director hopes to bring his magic to the live-action story of Pinocchio. The latest retelling of the animated classic sees Tom Hanks as Geppetto, a woodcarver who builds Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and raises him as if he was a real boy. Finally, Pinocchio’s wish of becoming a real boy is granted, and a big adventure awaits the beloved character. Pinocchio also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John, Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans as The Coachman. Pinocchio is set to be released on September 8th exclusively on Disney Plus. Below are the five best moments of the Pinocchio trailer:
theplaylist.net
‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg Says “Movies Are Dreams That You Never Forget”
Of all the directors making TIFF debuts this year, none are more revered or accomplished than Steven Spielberg. The highest-grossing director of all time normally premieres his films in late fall. However, he’s changed tack this year, with his long-awaited semi-autobiographical film, “The Fabelmans,” headlining TIFF’s Special Presentations section on September 11.
What you need to know about Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans': 'This was my way of bringing my mom and dad back'
Billed as Steven Spielberg's most personal film, the semiautobiographical drama 'The Fabelmans' received its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The Q&A afterward answers your burning questions.
IGN
Pinocchio - Official 'Quit Telling Those Whoppers' Clip
Watch what happens when Pinocchio tells lies in this new clip from the upcoming live-action Disney movie. Robert Zemeckis directs this retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy. The film stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, alongside Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans, Kyanne Lamaya, Jaquita Ta’Le, Giuseppe Battiston, and Lewin Lloyd.
In Brief: Legendary filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard dead; Sofia Coppola's 'Elvis and Me', and more
HBO Max announced on Monday that it has renewed up Rap Sh!t, the comedy from creator Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, for a second season. The show follows two former high school besties -- played by Aida Osman and KaMillion -- who come together to form a rap group. "We're so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team," Rae said in a statement. Added Singleton, "This show and cast are one of a kind and I'm thrilled to get to do this again with them. We're going bigger and harder"...
First ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Trailer Brings the House Down at D23 Expo
At the D23 Expo on Saturday, director James Mangold was on hand to introduce the first footage from the upcoming fifth, still-untitled Indiana Jones adventure. The house went nuts. And for good reason – this “Indiana Jones 5” footage looks incredible. “I saw ‘Raiders of the Lost...
