Golf

golfmagic.com

Golf fans STUNNED how one player has been overlooked at the Presidents Cup

While the majority of golf fans consider the 2022 Presidents Cup this month is already over before it has started, there is a sense of shock from many that one particular player in the World's Top 50 has been overlooked in Trevor Immelman's International side. Immelman made his six captain's...
The Spun

Tiger Woods Back On The Course: Golf World Reacts

The legendary Tiger Woods is back on the golf course this week. On Tuesday, a video of Woods on the range at Liberty National Golf Club surfaced on Twitter. Fans are gushing over Woods' swing. Even at this stage in his career, the 15-time major champion has one of the prettiest swings we'll ever see.
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed hits back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel's "insulting" comments

Patrick Reed has hit back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel following their comments about LIV Golf players competing in the DP World Tour's flagship tournament of the season at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last week, following an interview with The Times. McIlroy claimed it would be "hard...
GolfWRX

John Daly’s latest injury sounds about as painful as it gets

In early August, John Daly told Piers Morgan that he would love an invitation to LIV Golf, so much so he “begged Greg Norman.”. Many of the reasons stated were, of course, money-orientated. For example, he was keen to point out, “I play two to three pro-ams every week on the Champions tour and we don’t play for a lot of money on the Champions tour so I almost feel like, ‘OK, I’m not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing?'”
golfmagic.com

Pro says Cameron Smith won't take his phone calls after LIV blunder

Cameron Percy has opened up on the fallout from dropping Cameron Smith firmly in it when the Australian revealed the World No.2 was signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. In an interview with Jamie Hall of Bunkered, the pro has explained that Smith nor Marc Leishman are returning his...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Win On Sunday

Last year Bubba Wallace made history at Talladega with a historic win in the YellaWood 500. Today, he made some more in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace claimed victory in today's big race at Kansas Speedway riding the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing. He had been pressing for the lead throughout the first and second stages before finally breaking through in the third.
Golf.com

How this putting tool helped propel Ally Ewing to her third career LPGA win

Ally Ewing claimed her third career LPGA victory on Sunday in dramatic fashion at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, making five birdies in a row on the back nine to defeat her closest competitor, Xiyu Lin, by one shot. Though her final-round birdies featured a series of clutch...
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
Reuters

Sergio Garcia faces fine for pulling out BMW PGA

September 12 - Sergio Garcia faces a fine by the DP World Tour if he doesn't provide proof of an emergency or medical issue for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday before the tournament's second round.
Yardbarker

After a brilliant win Shane Lowry backs up his comments on LIV Golf in a strong interview

What a win that was for the Irish man on Sunday evening at Wentworth Shane Lowry’s first win in three years and the scenes afterwards were epic. The Offaly man also said some strong words about LIV golf this weekend and backed them up in his post round interview. ‘One of the good guys’ and there’s no doubt that Shane Lowry is one of them, a hugely popular figure in Irish sports and massively respected.
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods 2005 tournament-used and signed Nike golf bag sells for record price

Folks love a bit of sporting memorabilia. To some, used articles may be surplus to use, but to many, they are a part of history, never to be repeated. Just five days ago, GolfWRX reported on a golf ball auction closing on 17th September that featured a series of bids on historic and unique golf balls from the likes of Tom Morris and Allan Robertson.
Yardbarker

Report: Apple TV turned down chance to broadcast 'toxic' LIV Golf

LIV Golf has been controversial ever since it burst onto the scene as a very real and capable challenger to the PGA Tour. It makes sense, too. Golf is a sport of tradition and LIV Golf is anything but traditional. There are 54 holes each player completes in every tournament compared to the 72 holes in the PGA. LIV Golf also uses a shotgun start and team play, while the PGA Tour features staggered starts and individual play.
Golf.com

Top college player leaves team to make pro debut at LIV Golf

A top college player is heading to LIV Golf. David Puig, a senior at Arizona State, announced on Instagram on Monday that he’s turning pro but will stay at ASU to finish his degree. Puig thanked his coaches and teammates in a lengthy social media post. “So many more...
Golf Digest

No one has ever had a better buzz than Shane Lowry’s caddie in this hilarious first-drink, last-drink video following the BMW PGA Championship

As you may have already heard, Shane Lowry is your 2022 BMW PGA Championship winner. As you may have also heard, Shane Lowry was very hungover on Monday morning. What happened in those fateful hours between lifting the trophy at the Wentworth Club and waking up in the courtesy car bleary-eyed and dehydrated? Well, thanks to this hilarious first-drink, last-drink video of Team Lowry’s celebrations on Sunday night, we don’t have to guess.
