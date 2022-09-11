Read full article on original website
Sons of Anarchy star cast as major Superman villain in Titans season 4
Titans has found its Lex Luthor ahead of season 4. The DC HBO Max series has confirmed that Sons of Anarchy star Titus Welliver will portray the villain in the new episodes. Speaking about casting the actor, showrunner Greg Walker admitted that Welliver is a "giant, giant fan" of the franchise.
Coronation Street star Millie Gibson reveals all on Kelly Neelan's dramatic exit week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan has her world turned upside-down this fortnight as she finally discovers the truth about the death of her father Rick. Kelly goes out for revenge when she learns that Gary Windass was responsible for Rick's death in 2019. She pays Rick's ex-client...
Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers admits deceiving Roo Stewart
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Marilyn Chambers is in hot water in Home and Away as she gears up to confess to Roo that she deceived her. But, will her good intentions make it easier for Roo to forgive her?. Roo has been looking for some direction...
Vampire Diaries boss reveals biggest mistake of series ahead of Vampire Academy
The Vampire Diaries boss Julie Plec is returning to the world of fangs and fantasy with Vampire Academy, a series about the pupils of a boarding people where people learn to fight against evil things that go bump in the night. Ahead of its launch, Plec opened up about making...
NCIS boss promises serious romances in season 20
NCIS showrunner Steven D Binder has promised some serious romances in the police procedural's upcoming 20th season. The season 19 finale saw Special Agent Knight (Katrina Law) and Dr Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) share a kiss and, according to Binder, it seems like season 20 will see their relationship blossom differently from the way other romances have done on the show before.
As General Hospital Gives Brando the Hook, Johnny Wactor Speaks Out On His Future in Port Charles
Well, it looks like General Hospital may be turning into a long-awaited sequel to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise because the hook attacker who tried to kill Ava is back — and looking to up the body count!. Today, the would-be serial killer almost claimed...
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Turner Accidentally Tells Alyssa She’s Going to Jury
Matthew Turner and Alyssa Snider are self-described best friends in the 'Big Brother 24' house, but that won't stop him from voting her out and accidentally telling her that.
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
DAYS Spoilers For September 13: Rafe Questions Nicole About Eric
DAYS Spoilers For September 13: Rafe Questions Nicole About EricSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, September 13, 2022, tease marital strife, real-life Stratego, and more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Admits He Wasn’t Attracted to Christine in Jaw-Dropping Season 17 Premiere — ‘I Felt Pressured Into the Marriage’
In the shocking 'Sister Wives' Season 17 premiere, Kody Brown admits to his 3rd wife, Christine Brown, that he married her out of obligation and had no attraction to her initially.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Memphis Smith Slams Trolls Who Say She ‘Lost Custody’ Of Kids Amid Hamza Moknii Split
90 Day Fiancé star Memphis Smith slams trolls claiming she “lost custody” of her daughter amid a heated court battle with her estranged husband, Hamza Moknii. “I’ve been quiet long enough. Please people, do not waste your time and energy listening to blogs/internet gossip,” the nurse practitioner, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 13. “I have NOT lost custody of anyone! My kids and I are great and blessed.”
Home and Away's Justin Morgan betrays Leah with new money plan
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Summer Bay’s hot music act, Lyric, look like they're about to go cold as the band's financial situation worsens. When the band have to cancel their upcoming gigs, Justin has an idea that might help their situation... or just make things worse.
EastEnders Episode Discussion 13.09.22 - What's it all about, Alfie?
BBC One - 21:30. *This week, each episode of EastEnders will be on @bbciplayer at 7:30PM Monday to Thursday. Please check the BBC schedule for updated times. Alfie goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants, Freddie causes chaos, and Mick feels helpless trying to help Frankie. On This...
Marci Miller’s Abigail Returns to Share a Big Moment With Chad
We’ve long known that nobody really dies in Salem, where resurrections are as common as wardrobe changes. Sometimes, however, when Days of Our Lives folks return from the dead, it’s in a more spiritual than corporeal sense. And based on the epic new trailer released by the show in conjunction with its move from NBC to the Peacock streaming service, that would appear to be the case with Marci Miller’s Abigail.
Taskmaster series 14 confirms Channel 4 return date
Taskmaster is coming back for its fourteenth series, and Channel 4 has announced exactly when that will be. Good news, it isn't long to wait at all!. The much-loved and very daft gameshow will be returning on Thursday, September 29 at 9pm. Greg Davies and Alex Horne are presiding over...
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
Coronation Street's best ever male Villain?
He's the first villain I remember watching in real-time, and was captivated it was so good. I've seen little of Alan Bradley to truly form an opinion, and try as I might, I will never understand why Phelan is as popular as he is on here. For me, he's the epitome of a panto villain.
Hollyoaks airs drug boss Victor's return as Sid weighs up difficult decision
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired the return of drug dealer Victor Brothers tonight (September 14), as Sid Sumner is faced with a huge decision to make. Victor has reached out to Sid and asked for a meeting at the prison. Lizzie Chen-Williams stated that it was a bad idea, but Sid explained Victor at least deserves a chance since he had been groomed by the County Lines crime machine as well.
Why have i got this feeling that Emmerdale will use the storm to axe a number of characters
They might di something similar to the plane crash where they killed off characters that were not needed. They could easily kill off Chloe, Nate, Sandra, Naomi and Ethan and a few more. Posts: 44,787. Forum Member. ✭. 11/09/22 - 22:56 #2. If only!. Posts: 24,085. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 11/09/22...
Snooki: Tori Spelling is ‘genuinely happy’ after recent Dean McDermott reunions
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi says her pal Tori Spelling is in a good place after recent public outings with husband Dean McDermott. “The fact that she’s doing everything that she wants and she’s genuinely happy and she’s trying to have the best life, that’s all we want for her,” the MTV star, 34, says of her “Messyness” co-host in an exclusive interview with Page Six. “I think in general, we just want Tori to be happy and Tori to be Tori.” Polizzi says that Spelling, 49, has grown particularly close with the “Messyness” cast — also including Olympian Adam Rippon and comedian Teddy Ray...
