We’ve long known that nobody really dies in Salem, where resurrections are as common as wardrobe changes. Sometimes, however, when Days of Our Lives folks return from the dead, it’s in a more spiritual than corporeal sense. And based on the epic new trailer released by the show in conjunction with its move from NBC to the Peacock streaming service, that would appear to be the case with Marci Miller’s Abigail.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO