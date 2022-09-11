ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Sons of Anarchy star cast as major Superman villain in Titans season 4

Titans has found its Lex Luthor ahead of season 4. The DC HBO Max series has confirmed that Sons of Anarchy star Titus Welliver will portray the villain in the new episodes. Speaking about casting the actor, showrunner Greg Walker admitted that Welliver is a "giant, giant fan" of the franchise.
digitalspy.com

Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers admits deceiving Roo Stewart

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Marilyn Chambers is in hot water in Home and Away as she gears up to confess to Roo that she deceived her. But, will her good intentions make it easier for Roo to forgive her?. Roo has been looking for some direction...
digitalspy.com

NCIS boss promises serious romances in season 20

NCIS showrunner Steven D Binder has promised some serious romances in the police procedural's upcoming 20th season. The season 19 finale saw Special Agent Knight (Katrina Law) and Dr Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) share a kiss and, according to Binder, it seems like season 20 will see their relationship blossom differently from the way other romances have done on the show before.
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Memphis Smith Slams Trolls Who Say She ‘Lost Custody’ Of Kids Amid Hamza Moknii Split

90 Day Fiancé star Memphis Smith slams trolls claiming she “lost custody” of her daughter amid a heated court battle with her estranged husband, Hamza Moknii. “I’ve been quiet long enough. Please people, do not waste your time and energy listening to blogs/internet gossip,” the nurse practitioner, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 13. “I have NOT lost custody of anyone! My kids and I are great and blessed.”
digitalspy.com

Home and Away's Justin Morgan betrays Leah with new money plan

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Summer Bay’s hot music act, Lyric, look like they're about to go cold as the band's financial situation worsens. When the band have to cancel their upcoming gigs, Justin has an idea that might help their situation... or just make things worse.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders Episode Discussion 13.09.22 - What's it all about, Alfie?

BBC One - 21:30. *This week, each episode of EastEnders will be on @bbciplayer at 7:30PM Monday to Thursday. Please check the BBC schedule for updated times. Alfie goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants, Freddie causes chaos, and Mick feels helpless trying to help Frankie. On This...
SheKnows

Marci Miller’s Abigail Returns to Share a Big Moment With Chad

We’ve long known that nobody really dies in Salem, where resurrections are as common as wardrobe changes. Sometimes, however, when Days of Our Lives folks return from the dead, it’s in a more spiritual than corporeal sense. And based on the epic new trailer released by the show in conjunction with its move from NBC to the Peacock streaming service, that would appear to be the case with Marci Miller’s Abigail.
digitalspy.com

Taskmaster series 14 confirms Channel 4 return date

Taskmaster is coming back for its fourteenth series, and Channel 4 has announced exactly when that will be. Good news, it isn't long to wait at all!. The much-loved and very daft gameshow will be returning on Thursday, September 29 at 9pm. Greg Davies and Alex Horne are presiding over...
ETOnline.com

Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night

Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's best ever male Villain?

He's the first villain I remember watching in real-time, and was captivated it was so good. I've seen little of Alan Bradley to truly form an opinion, and try as I might, I will never understand why Phelan is as popular as he is on here. For me, he's the epitome of a panto villain.
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks airs drug boss Victor's return as Sid weighs up difficult decision

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired the return of drug dealer Victor Brothers tonight (September 14), as Sid Sumner is faced with a huge decision to make. Victor has reached out to Sid and asked for a meeting at the prison. Lizzie Chen-Williams stated that it was a bad idea, but Sid explained Victor at least deserves a chance since he had been groomed by the County Lines crime machine as well.
Page Six

Snooki: Tori Spelling is ‘genuinely happy’ after recent Dean McDermott reunions

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi says her pal Tori Spelling is in a good place after recent public outings with husband Dean McDermott.  “The fact that she’s doing everything that she wants and she’s genuinely happy and she’s trying to have the best life, that’s all we want for her,” the MTV star, 34, says of her “Messyness” co-host in an exclusive interview with Page Six.  “I think in general, we just want Tori to be happy and Tori to be Tori.” Polizzi says that Spelling, 49, has grown particularly close with the “Messyness” cast — also including Olympian Adam Rippon and comedian Teddy Ray...
