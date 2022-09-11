Bears rookies Jaquan Brisker, Dominique Robinson making immediate impact vs. 49ers

The Chicago Bears kicked off the 2022 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers, where two rookies wasted no time making an impression in their first NFL starts.

Safety Jaquan Brisker recorded the first takeaway for the Bears this season recovering a fumble by 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson punched the ball out and Brisker fell on it.

The following series, rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson recorded his first career sacks, which also happens to be Chicago’s first sack of the 2022 season.

Robinson got to 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and pulled him down by his jersey on third-and-7, which forced San Francisco to punt.

It’s only game one, but it’s clear these Bears rookies are gearing up for big impacts this season.