MILWAUKEE -- Here are the most important numbers to know about the homestand that concluded with a 7-6 Brewers win over the Reds at American Family Field on Sunday, arguably more important than Brandon Woodruff’s 11 strikeouts, Rowdy Tellez’s two home runs or the 90 feet covered by Garrett Mitchell in center field to make a game-saving catch in the ninth inning:
SEATTLE -- Instead of celebrating Michael Harris II’s first career two-homer performance and what would have been the season’s greatest comeback victory, Braves manager Brian Snitker found himself answering questions about closer Kenley Jansen at T-Mobile Park on Sunday. “He was pretty good on Friday night,” Snitker said....
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Unquestionably, the Cardinals' Most Valuable Players this season are superstar corner infielders Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado -- or Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, if you will. Heck, they might even finish Nos. 1 and 2 in the voting in the National League for the prestigious honor.
SEATTLE -- World Series preview, anyone?. Such a proclamation of this weekend’s matchup between the Wild Card-hopeful Mariners and the defending champion Braves is wildly aggressive and perhaps outlandish, especially with so much baseball to play before the Fall Classic. But Seattle’s epic and series-clinching victory on Sunday showed that maybe Mariners fans should dare to dream.
If teammates finishing first and second in MVP Award voting sounds like a rarity, that’s because it is. There have been just six instances in the divisional era (since 1969) of teammates finishing 1-2 for the award. It makes sense, given that we’ve come to expect that teammates who...
NEW YORK -- No Yankee was happier to see the calendar flip from August than Gleyber Torres, who opened the month reading his name in trade rumors and ended it in one of the worst slumps of his career. September has been much more promising for the infielder, who says he’s poised to make an impact in October.
SAN DIEGO -- On Sunday afternoon, the Padres wrapped up their fifth series against the division-leading Dodgers this season. The result was maddeningly familiar. They dropped the finale, 11-2, and found themselves on the losing end of yet another series against their Southern California rivals -- the fifth time this year, and the eighth straight dating back to last June.
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians have been fueled by all the doubts that surrounded this team heading into the season. But now their skipper may have given them reason to shift into another gear. After the Guardians lost their early 4-0 lead in the middle innings, Amed Rosario delivered the go-ahead...
We’re still talking about playoff races in the Majors. Taking the opposite approach of Jim Mora, we’re talking about the actual playoffs in the Minors. High-A and Single-A regular seasons came to a close Sunday, and their respective postseasons are just around the corner. In fact, the best-of-five Northwest League Championship Series begins Monday night between Eugene and Vancouver. The other five High-A and Single-A circuits open their semifinal rounds Tuesday. Double-A playoffs follow on Sept. 20 while the Triple-A Triple Championship will decide the best club from the Minors’ highest level from Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Fans can follow Minor League playoff coverage over on MiLB.com.
TORONTO -- As soon as Bo Bichette reached down and lofted a 3-2 slider toward the left-field fence, Jason Adam turned and grimaced. He hopped in place with his hands at his sides, gritting his teeth as Randy Arozarena drifted back to time his jump. • Box score. Adam felt...
CLEVELAND -- Angels superstar Mike Trout can’t stop homering. Trout went deep for a seventh straight game on Monday against the Guardians at Progressive Field to extend his club record and come within one blast of tying the AL/NL record of eight straight games set by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly ('87) and Ken Griffey Jr. ('93).
PHOENIX -- Every time he takes the mound, Ryne Nelson says he feels a bit of nerves -- but you'd never know that by watching him. The D-backs' rookie right-hander once again put up a string of zeros in his second big league outing on Monday night, though this time he didn't come away with a win as the Dodgers scored six times after he left to beat the D-backs, 6-0, at Chase Field.
MIAMI -- When the dust settles following Monday’s doubleheader split at loanDepot park, the Marlins face quite the conundrum: What will they do with their rotation?. Trevor Rogers set season highs for strikeouts (nine) and innings (6 1/3) in a 3-2 loss in Game 1 against the Rangers, while Braxton Garrett tossed 4 2/3 solid innings in his return from the injured list in a 10-6 win in Game 2. Fueling the nightcap’s victory was a season-high-tying eight-run fifth.
CHICAGO -- Thairo Estrada entered the year with just 113 career Major League games under his belt in three seasons. He simply hadn’t been given many chances to prove himself in the big leagues. But when given the opportunity in San Francisco, Estrada has performed. His go-ahead home run...
OAKLAND -- Roughed up over the first three games of a four-game series against the White Sox, A’s manager Mark Kotsay felt it was a good time to arrange a team meeting. The message inside the clubhouse was about the importance of continuing to show fight after being outscored by 22 runs (29-7) over the previous three days. Given that Sunday would start with a pregame ceremony for Dave Stewart’s No. 34 jersey retirement, Kotsay used the legendary A’s right-hander, who was notorious for pitching with an edge, as a shining example, making sure each of his players was present for the pregame festivities.
TORONTO -- The Rays and Blue Jays are going to see a lot of each other over the next few weeks. The American League East rivals are in the middle of a four-day, five-game series here at Rogers Centre. Then, the Rays will return home to Tropicana Field for three games against the Rangers, three against the Astros and … four more against the Blue Jays, the team they began the week leading by a half-game in the tightly packed AL Wild Card standings.
ARLINGTON -- There’s nothing ideal about a bullpen game -- especially in September and especially for a club holding a postseason position. It was an act of necessity, not strategy, that brought the Blue Jays to their second bullpen game in two weekends on Sunday afternoon against the Rangers. The 4-1 loss at Globe Life Field wasn’t the ending Toronto wanted. But with three series wins on this 10-game road trip, the club put itself exactly where it wants to be entering a massive five-game series against the Rays, whom they now trail by just a half-game in the American League Wild Card race.
CHICAGO -- There have been times throughout this season when Seiya Suzuki has been absent from the Cubs' locker room after a game. The repeated sound of a baseball meeting a bat coming from a nearby hallway would let everyone know where he could be found. "He's in the cages...
WASHINGTON -- Best friends and former teammates Hunter Harvey and Ryan Mountcastle met for dinner on Monday night, before the Beltways Series kicked off its second leg on Tuesday night at Nationals Park. There, Harvey was “just talking smack,” jokingly promising that should an at-bat between them arise, he’d plunk Mountcastle in the back. Call it payback for years of roommate antics in the Minor Leagues.
Welcome to the Rookie Hot List for September. This is the final 2022 edition of MLB.com’s monthly look at the rookies on a roll around the Major Leagues. Friendly reminder, of course: as always, this is not about who’s having the best season overall. It’s not about who’s going to win Rookie of the Year. It’s not about who’s the best prospect, though any of those factors can be a tiebreaker when there’s a close call.
