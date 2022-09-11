Browns Week 1 highlights versus the Panthers

The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season promised to be an interesting one. Whether it is interesting good or interesting bad will be seen as the game goes on.

The story of the game is QB Baker Mayfield getting a shot at the team that traded him this offseason. After leading the Browns to the playoffs in 2020, Mayfield found himself unwanted as his team pursued QB Deshaun Watson.

The Panthers have some very talented players around their roster including RB Christian McCaffrey and DE Brian Burns. Burns will likely lineup across from James Hudson III at right tackle with Jack Conklin and Chris Hubbard inactive for today’s contest.

We will keep you up to date with as many of Cleveland’s highlights as we can right here so keep checking back all day.

JJ3 Gets a Big Sack on His Former Teammate

[Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

A battle of a great Browns defense versus a less-than-stellar Panthers offense has gone poorly for the home team. Carolina has a total of six net yards through three possession and 11 plays.

Their third drive finished off with John Johnson III sacking his former teammate:

Johnson was all smiles after that play.

Delpit's Diving INT

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

After two straight tip passes by the Browns defensive line, S Grant Delpit made this great diving interception of Mayfield’s pass over the middle:

Hunt TD Reception Gets Points on the Board

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After Brissett lofted a floater toward the endzone that caused a pass interference penalty, Kareem Hunt lined up at fullback before leaking out of the backfield for the touchdown:

Another TD for Hunt!

(AP Photo/David Richard)

After a couple of strong catches by WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and a long run by RB Nick Chubb, Hunt gets the Browns their second touchdown of the day, this time on the ground:

With under 5 minutes left in the first half, Cleveland leads 14-0.

Speed of Schwartz on Display

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

While fans have been frustrated with WR Anthony Schwartz’s performance, the Browns seem intent on getting his speed involved on the field. Early in the game, Schwartz took an end-around handoff.

In the third quarter, with the defense focused on Nick Chubb, Schwartz took the pitch on a reverse and showed off his speed:

Garrett Shuts Down a Drive By Himself

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

After Cleveland’s defense gave up a first down due to a pass interference penalty, DE Myles Garrett took over the drive with two straight sacks including forcing a fumble by Mayfield.

Here is the first of those two sacks with Garrett blowing by the left tackle and Mayfield not having much of a chance:

The second one was just as pretty but he had to beat two guys to get to Mayfield:

Cade Freaking York from 58 yards

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

From 58 yards away, Cade York puts the Browns up two points with just eight seconds left: