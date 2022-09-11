The 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition – a special machine donning the legendary Gulf Oil livery – was produced in scant quantities, with just 343 making it off the assembly line in total. Given its iconic look and that inherent rarity, it’s no surprise that whenever a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition pops up for sale at auction, it rakes in massive amounts of money. We’ve seen a couple of these special cars emerge for sale over the past couple of years, including one back in May 2020, another this past February, and a third in May that sold for a whopping $687,500, in fact. Now, yet another 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition has surfaced for sale at Jordan Ford in San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO