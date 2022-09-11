Read full article on original website
RideApart
2023 Zero SR/S And SR/F Receive Larger Batteries And New Colors
On September 13, 2022, Zero Motorcycles took both the electric and adventure markets by storm with the 2023 DSR/X. While the brand’s first e-ADV hogged all the attention, its SR/F and SR/S quietly went about their business. The naked bike and sportbike models were shiny new toys in 2020 and 2021 (respectively), but that doesn’t mean Zero isn’t improving both platforms in 2023.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Spotted On Nürburgring
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan debuted at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed back in June as the latest in a long line of high-performance one-off Blue Oval vans, albeit as an EV this time around. Ford CEO Jim Farley later took the new SuperVan out for a spin on Goodwood’s legendary Hill Cimb, and back in July, Ford filed to trademark “SuperVan” in the U.S., which means that it might have something else planned for that name. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan out on Germany’s iconic Nurburgring with a Ford Mustang Mach 1 in hot pursuit.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
Good News Network
The Samson Switchblade Flying Car is Finally Ready for Takeoff – and it’s Kinda Brilliant
A street-legal three-wheeled car that turns at the push of a button into a 200 mph plane is ready for final testing. Having received its airworthiness certificate from the FAA, the Samson Switchblade is ready for test flights after 14 years of development. Flying cars are almost here, with one...
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Teaser Shows Start / Stop Button, V8 Rumble: Video
With the all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang set to debut at an event dubbed ‘The Stampede” on Woodward Avenue in just a couple of days, The Blue Oval has been releasing a number of teasers to whet our appetites ahead of that highly-anticipated unveiling. Late last month, that began with a sound clip of the pony car’s V8 powerplant, which was followed by a short video showing off the GT’s badge and trunk with some special luggage inside. Now, FoMoCo is back with yet another short teaser, this time revealing the 2024 Mustang’s start/stop button and giving us a few quick revs from its V8 powerplant.
Some Millionaire Built a Bentley Arnage Woody Wagon and Now It’s for Sale
Mobile.deFitted with the all-wheel-drive system from a Cadillac Escalade, this strange Bentley is built to conquer the Alps.
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
Bentley Adds The Sinister Blackline Package To The Flying Spur
Around one in five customers that order a Bentley Continental GT opt for the Mulliner Blackline package. Since the package is so popular Bentley will now offer it on the Flying Spur sedan, including the V6 Hybrid, V8, and W12 powertrains. The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner arrives at Monterey Car Week in California, sitting at the pinnacle of the Flying Spur family.
electrek.co
Meet the new off-road camper that acts as its own microgrid and can charge your EV
Finally, electric camping has arrived. For those who want to get in touch with nature but worry about charging availability, Campworks has the solution for you. The redesigned Campworks NS-1 is like nothing you’ve seen before. The solar-powered camper (caravan) can store energy and use it to power your EV, or any other electrical device for that matter, while the interior is adaptable for every situation.
thespruce.com
How to Prepare Your Home and Garage for an Electric Vehicle
Electric vehicles are quiet, clean, and have a longer driving range than ever before. With zero tailpipe emissions, their carbon footprint is exponentially smaller than that of gas-consuming vehicles. Electric vehicles are the future, too. California plans to implement a ban on the sale of gas vehicles by 2035 and...
MotorTrend Magazine
Airstream Borrows Ram's ProMaster for New Rangeline Camper Van
We've said it a thousand times, and we'll say it again: the Class B camper van segment is hot, hot, hot—with no signs of cooling off. Airstream's iconic "silver bullet" luxury aluminum travel trailers may snatch the spotlight, but the company has been in the Class B van market since the late '80s and has been building Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper vans exclusively since 2004. If you're wondering what Class B entails, here it is: Class B motorhomes outfit the existing body of a commercial van supplied by an outside manufacturer.
fordauthority.com
Ford Puma ST-Line Gold Edition Debuts, Made Possible By Fans
Back in June of last year, Ford asked its fans to help name and design a brand new Puma ST Special Edition, helping to select features including paint colors, decals, brake caliper color, seatbelt stitching, and exterior badge options. Just a couple of weeks later, the automaker revealed the end result of that exercise – the Puma ST Gold Edition, which was created with the input of 275,000 eager fans. The resounding popularity of this limited-edition model has also now prompted The Blue Oval to trickle the same treatment down to the Ford Puma ST-Line Gold Edition, which has just been revealed.
fordauthority.com
2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Debuts As New Ford Expedition Rival
When the refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition debuted nearly a year ago, it did so with two brand new variants – the off-road focused Timberline, and the street performance-oriented Stealth Performance Package. Both models are powered by the high-output version of the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost, which generates 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque – 85 more horsepower and 127 more pound-feet of torque than the Chevy Tahoe RST. However, the new 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition has just been revealed at the Detroit Auto Show, and it ups the ante a bit in that regard.
RideApart
Kawasaki Japan Provides Sneak Peek Of 2023 Z900RS Cafe Colorway
Kawasaki’s Z900RS Cafe has been a bonafide jaw-dropper since its EICMA 2017 unveiling. Whether coated in Kawi’s signature lime green or draped in the brand’s neo-retro Pearl Storm Gray, the model has married Team Green’s storied past with its performance-based present. Despite those eye-catching liveries, the...
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Teaser Briefly Shows Off New Logo
Over the last few weeks, FoMoCo has teased the all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang on multiple occasions, treating us to the glorious sound of the car’s V8 engine, the GT’s badge and trunk with some special luggage inside, its start/stop button, an interactive wake-up call, and a possible sound clip of the new Mustang GT3 racer. Now, as we’re just a few hours away from the official unveiling of the 2024 Ford Mustang, The Blue Oval has given us one more teaser – this time, showing off a new pony logo.
fordauthority.com
2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition Signed By Carroll Shelby For Sale
The 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition – a special machine donning the legendary Gulf Oil livery – was produced in scant quantities, with just 343 making it off the assembly line in total. Given its iconic look and that inherent rarity, it’s no surprise that whenever a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition pops up for sale at auction, it rakes in massive amounts of money. We’ve seen a couple of these special cars emerge for sale over the past couple of years, including one back in May 2020, another this past February, and a third in May that sold for a whopping $687,500, in fact. Now, yet another 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition has surfaced for sale at Jordan Ford in San Antonio, Texas.
RideApart
Moto Guzzi Launches 2023 V7 Stone Special At Guzzi World Days
Moto Guzzi pepped up its V7 Special and Stone models with a new 850cc, 90-degree, transverse V-twin in 2021. The V85 TT-derived powerplant unlocked new levels of performance for the platform with 65 horsepower (at 6,800 rpm) and 53.8 lb-ft of torque (at 5,000rpm). The V7 Special earned a glossy Blue Formale/Grey Casuale colorway and chrome accents, while the V7 Stone lived up to its name with satin paint schemes and black finishes.
1 Great Used Ford F-150 to Buy Plus 1 to Avoid
With the cost of new full-size trucks, it makes sense to shop used. Here's one Ford F-150 you should buy and one you should avoid. The post 1 Great Used Ford F-150 to Buy Plus 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
GM's New Steering Wheel Design Can Change Shape, Texture, and Size
Other than a few controversial wheel designs and far more buttons, the steering wheel hasn’t changed all that much in the last several decades. Your car probably has an adjustable steering wheel that allows different height and telescoping settings. If it’s a fancy car, you may even have power adjustments and other options like a heated steering wheel or leather grips. Those are nice features, but General Motors’ latest idea goes several steps further.
insideevs.com
The UltraTrek King E-Cheetah Is A Bonkers E-Bike With 18,000 Watts Of Power
I’m sure a lot of you would agree that electric bike performance is sort of getting out of hand. These days, we’re seeing electric bicycles capable of achieving speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour, and with thousands of watts of output. While at first, I was skeptical about the rules and regulations surrounding electric bicycles, now I’m perfectly onboard, as putting a kid on an e-bike like the one we’re about to talk about is a surefire recipe for disaster.
