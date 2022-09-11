Read full article on original website
Related
readtheleader.com
Blake William Watson
Blake William Watson was born Sept. 1, 2000, in Jackson, Tennessee. Blake passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Chester County. A heavy equipment operator for Jones Brothers Construction, he truly enjoyed his job. He also loved riding RZRs, basketball and golf, anything outdoors. He loved to aggravate his brothers, but his greatest love was spending time with his family. Survivors include his parents, Michael and Christy Funderburk; three brothers, Dylan Scott, Lane Funderburk and Kyler Watson; four sisters, Katelyn Funderburk, Kourtlyn Watson, Kaleigh Watson and Caitlyn Allen; his fiance, Caitlon McPeake; his grandparents, Weldon Funderburk, Gail Mayo and Debbie Smith; and nieces and nephews, Madison Scott, Jaylen Scott, Easton Allen, Cason Allen and Emerson Kate Allen. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Pendergrass.
readtheleader.com
Rita Ann Cagle
Rita Ann Cagle, 70, of Holladay, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at her home in Holladay, Tenn. She is survived by her sons, Thomas Joe Cagle of Parsons and Bobby Joe Cagle of Parsons; brother, William Hayes of Holladay, Tenn.; sisters, Kathy Hayes of Holladay, Tenn. and Etta Mallard of Dyersburg, Tenn.; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
readtheleader.com
Madison County commissioner charged fees to perform marriages
A new investigative report by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has been released and focuses on a county commissioner in Madison County. The county commissioner violated state law by charging a $50-$60 fee to officiate marriage ceremonies in Madison County. Investigators...
readtheleader.com
DCMS wins on homecoming defeating Hardin Co. 22-8
The DCMS Panthers defeated the HCMS Tigers on Homecoming Tuesday night 22-8 after a late Tiger score. The Panthers scored twice in the first half off Jack Cupples runs and once more in the fourth off a Merrel Perez 80-yard run to lead 22-0 before the Tigers scored with four minutes remaining.
Comments / 0