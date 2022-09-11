How Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Could Prompt The Countries Of The Former British Empire To Reconsider The Monarchy

Read full article on original website
Prime minister of Barbados says King Charles is a ‘man ahead of his time’
Mia Mottley praised his environmental and social commitment and noted his recognition of the atrocities of slavery
Warm-hearted gesture or an over-familiar faux pas with the new King? Liz Truss sparks debate after firmly grasping Charles's arm in their first ever meeting following the Queen's death
It was doubtless intended as a touching gesture to ease the new King’s grief. But it has sparked a debate on whether the Prime Minister had inadvertently breached Royal protocol. On Friday, in her first audience with King Charles, Liz Truss was seen to hold the Monarch’s left arm...
Peter FitzSimons' campaign for Australia to become a republic will call to remove the Queen and the monarchy from $5 notes forever
The Peter FitzSimons-led Australian Republic Movement (ARM) will call for Queen Elizabeth II's image to be removed from the country's existing $5 note. The ARM will also ask the government not to replace the Queen with King Charles III's head on coins from next year, Daily Mail Australia understands. The...
World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter
World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
Moment Royal Archer collapsed as Queen's coffin was carried out of St Giles Cathedral before her final journey back to London
This is the moment when a Royal Archer collapses as the Queen's coffin was being carried out of St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. The Royal Company of Archers had been standing outside the Cathedral waiting to march alongside the Queen's coffin when one of its members had a wobbly moment.
Lady Louise's curtsey to the Queen: Sophie Wessex's daughter, 18, is joined by her brother James, Viscount Severn, 14, as he is seen for the first time since the death of his grandmother the Queen
The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor joined her brother James, Viscount Severn at the service in Westminster Hall today following Her Majesty's procession from Buckingham Palace. Lady Louise, 18, the daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, enjoyed a close relationship with her grandmother the Queen and grew up...
Well that didn't go to plan, did it! Humiliation as British £3bn aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales comes back to port... days after breaking down off the Isle of Wight
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has arrived back to port after breaking down off the Isle of Wight. Britain's crown jewel faced embarrassment on the world stage last week after the £3billion warship ground to a halt off the Isle of Wight because a starboard propeller shaft failed.
Jedward call for monarchy to be abolished after death of Queen: ‘Give the people real democracy!’
Irish music duo Jedward have called on the UK to abolish its monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. News of the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday (8 September). The long-reigning monarch died in Balmoral at the age of 96. Her son, now titled King Charles III,...
I trained King Charles for his role as monarch in series of secret meetings, claims David Cameron
DAVID Cameron trained King Charles for his role as monarch in a series of secret meetings, he claimed yesterday. The ex-Prime Minister held audiences during his time in office with the then Prince of Wales to get him up to speed for the top job. Mr Cameron said that the...
Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain’s first without a white man in one of the top jobs
The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has selected a cabinet where for the first time a white man will not hold one of the country’s four most important ministerial positions. Truss appointed Kwasi Kwarteng — whose parents came from Ghana in the 1960s — as Britain’s first Black...
Liz Truss called the monarchy ‘disgraceful’ as a teen. Can she abolish the monarchy?
Will the monarchy end with Queen Elizabeth II? What Liz Truss, new prime minister, thinks about the monarchy.
King leads procession to St Giles’ Cathedral behind Queen’s dressed coffin
The King leading a procession to Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral behind the Queen’s coffin which is draped with Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed with a wreath of flowers.The Queen is being taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.A wreath on her coffin consists of nine different flowers, including white spray roses, white freesias, white button chrysanthemums and dried white heather.The wreath also contains thistles, foliage, rosemary, hebe and pittosporum.The coffin is due to rest at...
Charles III: what people in Scotland, Wales and NI think of their new king
The new monarch arrives at a time of surging nationalist sentiment in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
Warning over 'rush for the Commonwealth door' as more nations including Antigua and Barbuda prepare to become republics and quit the international bloc following the Queen's death but Australia delays any move to replace the King
Commonwealth nations could 'rush for the door' of the bloc after the death of the Queen, an expect has warned. In addition to the UK, Charles III now rules in 14 Commonwealth countries that were former dominions of the British Empire. With republican movements gaining ground from Australia to the...
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla set to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday - the first trip there by a monarch in six years - as part of series of engagements across the UK
King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla are set to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday as part of a series of engagements across the UK - the first trip there by a monarch in six years. It will be the first time a monarch has visited there since June 2016,...
Media coverage of Queen Elizabeth's death began well, but quickly descended into farce
In Australia, as in Britain and the United States, professional mass media are part of the Establishment. This status even has its own name: the fourth estate. So at times like the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the pressure to conform to political and social expectations is intense. Those expectations include treating such a story as being of overwhelming importance, and preferring to promote unity over divisiveness, respectfulness over criticism, the status quo over radical change, politesse over frankness, and sentimentality over hard-headedness. It is a time when the fourth estate puts aside its fundamental role of holding power to account so...
Queen funeral - latest: Public pay last respects at Westminster Hall lying-in-state
Members of the public have been filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall. King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry.
Looking at the state of Britain from the US, for once I feel very glad to be here
It is a common refrain among foreigners living in the US, one that comes round like clockwork whenever something bad happens: what are we doing here? During the Trump administration, after the supreme court overruled Roe v Wade, or in the wake of yet another school shooting, the choice to live in this country when there are better alternatives seems at best eccentric, at worst actively mad. It was an odd feeling, therefore, to glance across at Britain from the US this week and experience a powerful sense of relief. No matter how bad things are in the UK, they’re usually slightly better – more reasonable, less bonkers, however you want to phrase it – than in America. Not so now. Whatever may be wrong with the US, at least no one is looking to Liz Truss to solve it.
How to watch the Queen’s funeral on TV: Start times and schedule for BBC iPlayer, ITV, Sky and in the US
The TV viewing arrangements for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II have been announced. After the Queen’s death aged 96 on Thursday 8 September, it was announced that a state funeral would be held on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey. As one of his first acts after being proclaimed as the new monarch, King Charles III declared the day of the funeral a public holiday and a national day of mourning. After a period of laying-in-state at Westminster Hall, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects, the Queen will then be moved to...
The historic Stone of Scone - used for centuries in the coronations of Scotland's monarchs - will be transported from Edinburgh Castle to London ready for Charles's ceremony
The historic Stone of Destiny is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle for the Coronation of King Charles. An integral part of the royal ceremony, the stone is a symbol of monarchy both north and south of the border. Now held in the Crown Room of the castle, the red...
