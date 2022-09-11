Trump lost independents (along with the election) in 2020 As the former president finds himself the subject of numerous investigations and legal proceedings, a new poll suggests independent voters don't want Donald Trump to run again in 2024. The poll — from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist — shows that 67% percent of independent voters don't want Trump to run again, while 28% said they do. The figures are not good news for 76-year-old Trump, who lost independents (along with the election) in 2020. The numbers appear to be getting worse for the...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO