The Associated Press

Canada’s Conservative party elects populist as new leader

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s opposition Conservative Party elected its go-to attack dog as its new party leader Saturday. Pierre Poilievre is a firebrand populist who opposes vaccine mandates and blames Canada’s inflation on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He won the party leadership on the first ballot, defeating a moderate, centrist candidate with 68% of the votes cast by the party’s members.
CNBC

Swedish conservatives close to election win, early count shows

Near final results in Sweden's election Sunday show that a bloc of right-wing parties was expected to defeat a left-wing bloc headed by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. The conservative group includes a populist anti-immigration party that made its best ever showing. However a bloc of four left-wing parties appeared to...
Lootpress

The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate

Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
People

Two-Thirds of Independent Voters Do Not Want Donald Trump to Run for President in 2024: Poll

Trump lost independents (along with the election) in 2020 As the former president finds himself the subject of numerous investigations and legal proceedings, a new poll suggests independent voters don't want Donald Trump to run again in 2024. The poll — from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist — shows that 67% percent of independent voters don't want Trump to run again, while 28% said they do. The figures are not good news for 76-year-old Trump, who lost independents (along with the election) in 2020. The numbers appear to be getting worse for the...
