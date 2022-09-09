Read full article on original website
WMBF
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are accused of stabbing a man after learning he was romantically involved with both of them. According to arrest warrants, on Thursday Amber Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, confronted her live-in boyfriend, who was not identified, about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline.
Lumberton man sentenced to 4 years in prison for role in May 2020 shooting in Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Lumberton man arrested after a May 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach has been sentenced to four years in prison. Sequion Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced on Sept. 7, according to the […]
wpde.com
Trial date still not set in lawsuit filed by former Florence police officer against city
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A trial date still hasn't been set in a lawsuit filed by a former Florence police officer against the City of Florence and the Florence Police Dept. Former officer Adam Raynor filed a lawsuit last October against the City of Florence in connection with an incident in 2016 that led to his resignation.
Georgetown County deputies searching for stolen ATV
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help locating a stolen all-terrain vehicle. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the vehicle was taken from a home on New Beginnings Lane in Andrews on Sept. 7. The ATV is pictured below: Anyone with information is asked to contact […]
abcnews4.com
Woman charged in Florence crash that killed medic, motorcyclist wants jury trial: Records
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The lawyer for a woman charged in a crash last month on Pamplico Highway where Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver and a motorcyclist Cedric Gregg were struck and killed by a car, wants a jury trial and preliminary hearing, according to online court records.
Man, 19, jailed in Florence County after allegedly pointing assault rifle at person in vehicle
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at someone in a vehicle and demanded money and property from a victim at gunpoint. Robert Shamari Hall, 19, remained in the Florence County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond on Tuesday, charged with attempted […]
Florence County murder suspect released from jail after posting bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County murder suspect was released from jail Monday on a $125,000 bond he was granted last month by a judge, according to online booking records. Semori Seven McKnight, 26, of Florence, was given a $125,000 surety bond on Aug. 8, according to Assistant Solicitor Ryan White. McKnight was […]
wpde.com
Suspect with gun robs Dillon County Dollar General, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Dollar General in the Riverdale community of Dillon County was robbed Monday night, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said the suspect had a gun, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: Florence humane society starts petition to reopen clinic for...
Former Horry County fire chief dies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held on Saturday for a former Horry County fire chief and Vietnam veteran. Robert “Larry” Bell, died on Wednesday at South Strand Medical Center after suffering a heart attack. Bell was a fire chief at Horry County Station 17 in Mount Vernon for more than 20 years. […]
wpde.com
SUV passenger involved in deadly crash with train seen waving at officer: Police report
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — An incident report in a deadly crash involving an SUV and train said a passenger from the rear side of the vehicle was waving at the officer. The report doesn't say if the person waiving was the 31-year-old woman who survived the crash that killed four people in the SUV with her.
wpde.com
Surfside Beach K-9, officer locate backpack with loaded guns following vehicle break-ins
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A police K-9 and an officer worked tirelessly through the weekend to locate a stolen backpack with loaded guns following a string of vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach. K-9 Sif and Cpl. Pinto found the first backpack Friday afternoon that contained numerous stolen guns...
Missing Florence 19-year-old found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 19-year-old out of Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person has been found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from the story.
WMBF
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A roadside zoo that is at the center of a lawsuit surrounding its treatment of animals is permanently closed, according to federal court documents. The closure comes after tips came into WMBF News last week, stating that it was closed and animals were being...
Pickup driver killed in crash on Highway 52 near Scranton in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed Tuesday in a collision with another vehicle on Highway 52 near Scranton, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about noon at the intersection of Highway 52 and W. Lee Flowers Road north of Scranton. According to SCHP Lt. Sonny Collins, […]
wpde.com
1 killed in Highway 52 crash along lower Florence County, coroner confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A deadly crash is blocking a portion of Highway 52 at West Lee Flowers Road in the Scranton community of lower Florence County. Around noon, a 1991 Toyota pick-up truck was travelling on West Lee Flowers Road, crossing Highway 52, when it was struck by a 1988 GMC truck travelling north on Highway 52.
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina; victims identified
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
Four dead following train crash in the Pee Dee area
Authorities say four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina. The crash happened Saturday night in Florence County.
columbuscountynews.com
Naptime Leads to Drug Arrest
It was a rude awakening for a Tabor City area man who took a nap after he and a second suspect allegedly broke into an outbuilding. Shykem Lavonce Newman, 19, and Joseph Jarame Stephens, 20, were arrested early Monday after a call about a breaking and entering in progress, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller said no one had permission to be in the building at 261 Pine Circle Drive. The deputy who responded found a door open on an outbuilding around 2:30 a.m., the report said.
Docs: Waccatee Zoo to permanently close after PETA lawsuit, despite what owner told News13
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Waccatee Zoo will permanently close after being sued by PETA, despite its owner telling News13 it was closed for renovations, according to court documents filed Monday. “Because of the ongoing expense of this litigation and other considerations, my client has determined that its only feasible option is to close […]
HCPD: 63-year-old woman missing from Loris area found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 63-year-old woman safe, who had been missing since Friday afternoon, was found safe on Saturday, Horry County police said. Authorities had been looking for Carrie Jackson, 63, since about 3 p.m. Friday when she was last seen at her home on Stephanie Lane outside of Loris, police said in […]
