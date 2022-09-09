ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown County deputies searching for stolen ATV

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help locating a stolen all-terrain vehicle. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the vehicle was taken from a home on New Beginnings Lane in Andrews on Sept. 7. The ATV is pictured below: Anyone with information is asked to contact […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
wpde.com

Suspect with gun robs Dillon County Dollar General, sheriff says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Dollar General in the Riverdale community of Dillon County was robbed Monday night, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said the suspect had a gun, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: Florence humane society starts petition to reopen clinic for...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Former Horry County fire chief dies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held on Saturday for a former Horry County fire chief and Vietnam veteran. Robert “Larry” Bell, died on Wednesday at South Strand Medical Center after suffering a heart attack. Bell was a fire chief at Horry County Station 17 in Mount Vernon for more than 20 years. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Missing Florence 19-year-old found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 19-year-old out of Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person has been found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from the story.
FLORENCE, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Naptime Leads to Drug Arrest

It was a rude awakening for a Tabor City area man who took a nap after he and a second suspect allegedly broke into an outbuilding. Shykem Lavonce Newman, 19, and Joseph Jarame Stephens, 20, were arrested early Monday after a call about a breaking and entering in progress, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller said no one had permission to be in the building at 261 Pine Circle Drive. The deputy who responded found a door open on an outbuilding around 2:30 a.m., the report said.
TABOR CITY, NC
WBTW News13

HCPD: 63-year-old woman missing from Loris area found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 63-year-old woman safe, who had been missing since Friday afternoon, was found safe on Saturday, Horry County police said. Authorities had been looking for Carrie Jackson, 63, since about 3 p.m. Friday when she was last seen at her home on Stephanie Lane outside of Loris, police said in […]
LORIS, SC

