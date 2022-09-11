Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Stanford hands Nebraska their First Loss of the Season
Nebraska 1 vs Stanford 3- 25-27, 22-25, 25-19, 25-27 Nebraska was rolling right along in set one. Whitney Lauenstein was getting kills, Lexi Rodriguez getting digs, Kaitlyn Hord producing blocks. Then Stanford starting serving better and the set slipped from the Husker’s hands. Nebraska was up by six in...
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
KETV.com
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska high school football team had to cancel Friday's game due to not having enough players to field a varsity team. The game between the Beatrice Orangemen and the Lincoln Northwest Falcons scheduled for Sept. 16 was canceled, according to the Lincoln Public School Athletic Department.
Corn Nation
Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs #9 Stanford Preview
#2 Nebraska (7-0) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter/DS. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter/Serving Specialist. Nebraska and Stanford are two of the most successful volleyball programs in the country. They are both consistently top 25 teams, and almost always top 10. Stanford has won nine national championships, the last in 2019. Nebraska has won five national championships, the last in 2017. These are places young girls dream of playing volleyball; I know I did.
Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Comments on Frost’s Firing
The two were at Nebraska together for four seasons.
Wisconsin offers three-star athlete Caleb Benning from Nebraska
The Wisconsin Badgers are the latest school to offer 2024 athlete Caleb Benning out of Omaha, Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football featured in 'SEC Shorts' episode on CFB ER following Week 2
Nebraska football found itself in a disappointing group during Week 2 and the final result ended up costing Scott Frost his job with the Huskers. Though Frost’s job status was already in limbo, everything came crashing down with a loss to Sun Belt program Georgia Southern. The Huskers were not the only surprising team to struggle in Week 2.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Northwest cancels football game Friday due to lack of available players
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools announced on Wednesday that Lincoln Northwest’s football game on Friday has been canceled due to a lack of available players. LPS athletic director JJ Toczek says the already small team has experienced a number of injuries and will be unable to field a team against Beatrice on Friday. Northwest just opened it’s doors this year.
Mickey Joseph Tweaks Coaching Duties on Defensive Side
With Oklahoma game four days away, Joseph holds first press conference as Nebraska’s interim head coach
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference
Mickey Joseph is trying to lead Nebraska forward in the post-Scott Frost era, and he’s not putting up with claims of a losing culture for the program. Ochaun Mathis, TCU transfer spoke up on this transition, mentioning how the Huskers need to change their “losing culture.” According to Mathis, a number of players don’t even know what it looks like to win.
Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Very Clear
The Nebraska Cornhuskers made headlines over the weekend, firing head coach Scott Frost just three games into the 2022 season. During an appearance on the Big Ten Network, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer offered his thoughts on Nebraska's situation. Meyer then revealed his feelings about Nebraska's fan base....
Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday
Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Tom Osborne says Mickey Joseph will 'do anything he can to be successful'
Scott Frost played for him. Trev Alberts played for him. Mickey Joseph played for him. Tom Osborne's former players are in the news. On the day after Alberts fired Frost and replaced him with Mickey Joseph, I asked the legendary Nebraska coach to describe his emotions. “Naturally, it’s sad to...
KETV.com
Tom Osborne discusses Nebraska's coaching changes, says 'you get complaints from fans but that goes with passion'
Nebraska Cornhusker football legend, former coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne said the changes happening in the football program are an unusual time for him. In an exclusive phone interview Monday afternoon, Osborne told KETV NewsWatch 7:. "This is kind of a different time for me, knowing both of them,...
klkntv.com
Could robots fill the gaps at Nebraska’s understaffed senior living facilities?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As senior living facilities struggle to find workers, one professor from Minnesota is pitching an idea that would send us into the future. “Robots, I wish I had one,” said Jane Crouch, a resident at a Lincoln senior living facility. “I could use a robot.”
News Channel Nebraska
Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change
BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?
I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
WOWT
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade. Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police. Police say the Murray...
