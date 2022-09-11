ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

2 sitatunga calves born at The Maryland Zoo

Two sitatunga calves were born over the weekend at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. The calves were born to two separate mothers, Mousse and Peggy. The first girl, born Friday to Mousse, weighed 3.65 kg and the second, born Sunday to Peggy, weighed 3.25 kg. These are the first sired by the zoo's adult male, Beau, who was specially selected to be a part of its sitatunga breeding program.
BALTIMORE, MD
Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland

- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
Friendship, MD
The Social Combines Tasty Food And A Cozy Atmosphere

How should someone describe one of Severna Park’s newest restaurants, The Social? Perhaps it's best to say it lives up to its name. It's got a welcoming feel. I think it's the mix of pleasant greeters, retro artwork, modern style, a unique offering of food served with pizazz, and friendly wait staff with a down-home vibe.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to Try

As a Maryland native, I've been fortunate to have ready access to fresh, local seafood. Crabs are king here in Maryland, but there are other important foods that you'll find on menus all over the state. Whether you're visiting Ocean City, Baltimore, or a small town somewhere in between, here is a list of Maryland foods and drinks you have to try.
OCEAN CITY, MD
How a ‘dirty wellness’ retreat in rural Maryland did my mind and body good

I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland, and my guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist. He is also sticking his tongue out.
GLEN ARM, MD
The 8 Best Breweries in Baltimore, According to an Expert

If you spent a perfect day drinking in the Charm City, what would it look like? Would you visit bars, breweries, or restaurants? All three? What would you order? What are the best places to drink in Baltimore, Maryland?. Hop Culture Founder Kenny Gould is about to show you. Introducing...
BALTIMORE, MD
Big Fish: Max Weiss, Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Magazine, Tells Almost All

While Max Weiss was an undergrad at Bennington College in Vermont, studying music and literature, her parents moved from Long Island to Timonium. So after she graduated, she came home to a new hometown — Baltimore. It immediately felt right to her in a way Long Island never had. And as warmly as she embraced her new city, it embraced her right back.
BALTIMORE, MD
A picturesque and eerie ‘Macbeth’ from City of Fairfax Theatre Company

The City of Fairfax Theatre Company (CFTC) is currently presenting a Shakespeare in the Park-esque production of Macbeth at the Veterans Amphitheater in Fairfax. The dark and twisted tale of fate, betrayal, and self-destruction follows the noble Macbeth as he falls victim to his own ambitions and self-fulfilling prophecy. The...
FAIRFAX, VA
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland

A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
7 Best Colleges and Universities in Maryland

Maryland is also known as America in Miniature. This is thanks to its diverse geographical landscape, which is impressive for a small state. In the same way that Maryland’s landscape is diverse, so is its education sector. Maryland has a range of higher learning institutions with different fields of expertise. You’ll find prestigious research universities, […]
MARYLAND STATE
This vacant Rockville Chuy's restaurant is frozen in time (Photos)

Has been closed at Federal Plaza in Rockville for more than two years now. Other than the removal of the flatscreen televisions in the bar, it still looks the same as it did during the four years it was open. Signage remains on the outside of the Tex-Mex restaurant. Why...
ROCKVILLE, MD
The future of the Bay Bridge

Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

