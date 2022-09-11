In drought-stricken Sonoma County summers, fire is always a threat in dry, arid weather. The few areas with trees left along the Roseland Creek riparian corridor could catch fire in Roseland. Such a fire, known as a wildfire, could also spread quickly to houses nearby before the local fire department could get to the fire site to quench the fire. Because this situation was public knowledge many decades ago, concerned residents of Roseland set up their own volunteer fire department.

ROSELAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO