Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Mudslide Pours Down California Hillside, Completely Covers Streets
Southern California residents are battling dangerous mudslides after heavy rains plagued the area. The devastating slides are prompting major evacuations in some areas. Other areas are under shelter-in-place orders. The rains that unleashed the mudslides are residual effects of a tropical storm raging just off the coast. One area saw...
Conservation on tap: Bay Area water usage fell in July, with 6 counties among top savers
As California faces the likelihood that the drought will drag on for yet another year, the state’s urban water conservation numbers continue to increase. According to new monthly data released by the State Water Resources Control Board, Californians cut back on water use by 10.4 percent in July compared to July 2020.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s drought regulators lose big case. What it means for state’s power to police water
California’s drought regulators have lost a major lawsuit that could undermine their legal authority to stop farms and cities from pulling water from rivers and streams. With California in its third punishing year of a historic drought, an appeals court ruled Monday that the State Water Resources Control Board lacks the power to interfere with so-called “senior” water rights holders and curtail their diversions of water from rivers.
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
lostcoastoutpost.com
BOOM! You Better Believe Eureka Beat Out California’s 481 Other Cities For The Coveted Helen Putnam Award for Excellence, Suckers!
The League of California Cities announced today that the city of Eureka received the esteemed 2022 Helen Putnam Award for Excellence in Community Services and Economic Development for its one-of-a-kind municipal social services program, UPLIFT Eureka. The award-winning project connects community members experiencing homelessness to vital community services and resources.
KSBW.com
Why US gas prices are falling while California's rise
Average gas prices across the nation have been on a steady decline since June. That’s not so much the case in California, where prices have been back on the uptick since the beginning of September. Since early March, based on data from AAA. For months, our chart shows the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California gas prices are going up. But prices are falling across the US. What’s going on?
Gasoline prices are falling fast around the country — but in California, prices are going up. And they’re likely to go up even more. That’s the prediction from experts, who see the state facing a unique set of challenges. “We’re going to see more notable increases” over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cool air from Gulf of Alaska blasts SF Bay Area, temperatures plummet
Temperatures in inland areas of the Bay Area are 30 to 40 degrees lower on average than they were a week ago.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 13
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Sept. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
sonomacountygazette.com
Fires in Roseland?
In drought-stricken Sonoma County summers, fire is always a threat in dry, arid weather. The few areas with trees left along the Roseland Creek riparian corridor could catch fire in Roseland. Such a fire, known as a wildfire, could also spread quickly to houses nearby before the local fire department could get to the fire site to quench the fire. Because this situation was public knowledge many decades ago, concerned residents of Roseland set up their own volunteer fire department.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom officially urges no on Proposition 30, calls it a 'trojan horse'
Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially announced that he is against a measure on the November ballot that would tax millionaires in California to fund electric vehicles and other climate-related programs. In a television ad provided to KCRA 3 by the No on 30 campaign, the governor warned Proposition 30 is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California Wildfires Threaten Nearly All of State's Cannabis Crops
A new Cal Berkeley study found that more than 94 percent of legal cannabis crops were grown in hot spots.
Opinion: California Dodged Rolling Blackouts — And Criticism of Clean Energy Plans
The scorching 10-day heat wave that Southern California endured had one unexpected benefit — it proved that the state can successfully manage the transition to clean energy. Despite record demand for electricity, rolling blackouts were avoided thanks to careful management of supplies by the California Independent System Operator and sophisticated participation by residents.
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay family that moved out of CA after string of crimes targeted again
An East Bay family that moved to Alabama after their family's laundromats were repeatedly broken is dealing with more crime. But this time, one incident in particular, where police spotted the crooks in action, is raising questions about chase policies.
Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California
Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend — not enough to ease fire season. The post The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 4