ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helena, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California’s drought regulators lose big case. What it means for state’s power to police water

California’s drought regulators have lost a major lawsuit that could undermine their legal authority to stop farms and cities from pulling water from rivers and streams. With California in its third punishing year of a historic drought, an appeals court ruled Monday that the State Water Resources Control Board lacks the power to interfere with so-called “senior” water rights holders and curtail their diversions of water from rivers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yountville, CA
City
Saint Helena, CA
State
California State
City
Calistoga, CA
Local
California Government
Saint Helena, CA
Government
lostcoastoutpost.com

BOOM! You Better Believe Eureka Beat Out California’s 481 Other Cities For The Coveted Helen Putnam Award for Excellence, Suckers!

The League of California Cities announced today that the city of Eureka received the esteemed 2022 Helen Putnam Award for Excellence in Community Services and Economic Development for its one-of-a-kind municipal social services program, UPLIFT Eureka. The award-winning project connects community members experiencing homelessness to vital community services and resources.
EUREKA, CA
KSBW.com

Why US gas prices are falling while California's rise

Average gas prices across the nation have been on a steady decline since June. That’s not so much the case in California, where prices have been back on the uptick since the beginning of September. Since early March, based on data from AAA. For months, our chart shows the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Health And Safety#The City Council
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 13

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Sept. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Fires in Roseland?

In drought-stricken Sonoma County summers, fire is always a threat in dry, arid weather. The few areas with trees left along the Roseland Creek riparian corridor could catch fire in Roseland. Such a fire, known as a wildfire, could also spread quickly to houses nearby before the local fire department could get to the fire site to quench the fire. Because this situation was public knowledge many decades ago, concerned residents of Roseland set up their own volunteer fire department.
ROSELAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Times of San Diego

Opinion: California Dodged Rolling Blackouts — And Criticism of Clean Energy Plans

The scorching 10-day heat wave that Southern California endured had one unexpected benefit — it proved that the state can successfully manage the transition to clean energy. Despite record demand for electricity, rolling blackouts were avoided thanks to careful management of supplies by the California Independent System Operator and sophisticated participation by residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Outsider.com

Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California

Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy