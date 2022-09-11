ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Woman claims those facing homelessness are being put second

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Shariquee Coleman and her son run Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand and deliver home-cooked meals and care packages for those facing homelessness in El Paso twice a week. She explained that over the last two weeks they’ve been running out of food and...
Texas Tech dental students provide affordable, even free care

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at the dental school at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso are offering affordable dental treatment for all patients and free care for some. This includes people who need new or replacement dentures, thanks to some cutting-edge technology that students and faculty are using. At the […]
Longtime El Paso priest Father ‘Paco’ dies at age 87

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Francisco “Paco” Herrera died early Sunday morning at the age of 87, the El Paso Catholic Diocese reported Monday, Sept. 12. Father Herrera was in-cardinated into the Diocese of El paso after serving in the Franciscan order. Herrera served in different parishes in El Paso, most notably St. Joseph’s […]
LIBRE discusses recent multi million petition for UMC expansion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the last several months, UMC leaders have held dozens of community meetings to discuss the new multi million dollar UMC proposal petition. “This is a very important project and we really hope that the outcome ends up being that in a couple of years we are going to have […]
Animal Companions of Las Cruces - Bringing 24/7 Emergency Pet-Care Services to the Community

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Animal Companions of Las Cruces Founder and President, Dawn Duncan, about “the Nation’s Great Veterinary Shortage,” bringing 24/7 emergency pet-care services to the community. VetTriage is one of the goals they have accomplished offering 24/7 veterinary video teletriage services to the Las Cruces community and Southern New Mexico. To help complete their many goals, Animal Companions of Las Cruces will hold their first fundraiser on Sunday, September 18th at 5:30 p.m. at the historic Fountain Theatre in Mesilla. The program will feature a screening of the film “KEDI,” a look at Istanbul’s Street feline population, plus animal shorts, a silent auction, cash bar and refreshments with sponsorship from La Posta de Mesilla and the Mesilla Valley Film Society. www.animalcompanionsoflascruces.org.
Annual Fort Bliss Oktoberfest kicks off Friday

EL PASO, Texas -- An annual tradition on post is back. Fort Bliss Oktoberfest will take place September 16 through the 18 at Biggs Park. The Fort Bliss Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation will host the event carrying the tradition once held by German soldiers staying on post.
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition is coming to El Paso on Sep. 30. Tickets are now on sale for the international exhibition which will take place at Sunland Park Mall on Sep. 30 through January 1. Tickets will be sold on Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. […]
LCPS authorizes early release for Ana Elementary students after SWAT situation nearby

UPDATE 10:05 a.m.: Parents authorized to pick Doña Ana Elementary students who were relocated to Vista Middle School. Due to ongoing police activity in the area, Doña Ana Elementary students have been relocated to Vista Middle School. LCPS has authorized early release of students immediately. Parents or authorized guardians/emergency contacts can pick up students from the gym at Vista with photo ID (please use the Vista parking lot off Elks Drive). If you are unable to pick up your child, all students will be housed at Vista through the end of the day.
2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso

Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
Health officials urge El Pasoans to get STD screenings

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso public health officials urge El Pasoans, especially pregnant women, to seek health screenings for sexually transmitted diseases to safeguard their health and that of their newborns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report showing annual cases of STDs have been...
Tour, Taste, Learn and Grow in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Dive into the History of Agriculture and Unique Flavors of Southern New Mexico. Calling all foodies! With iconic red and green chile, as well as wine, pecans, and a variety of locally grown produce, Las Cruces, New Mexico is a foodie’s paradise, shaped by the agricultural traditions dating back thousands of years.
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso sisters create all ages music venue to showcase local and national musical artists

A few El Paso sister’s are spending their free time supporting local artists and giving music lovers of all ages a place to enjoy live bands. It was back in July of 2021 when we first met the Grajeda sisters at their newest business venture, Whole Lotta Denim (WLD); A vintage boutique that the sisters created together to share their passion for fashion.
$354.7 million hospital bond delayed due to 12,000-page petition

EL PASO, Texas -- A 12,000-page petition delayed a vote on the more than $354 million certificates of obligation bond that University Medical Center requested for upgrades and improvements. County commissioners were supposed to vote on whether to issue the $354.7 million bond on Monday, but the petition stopped the...
EL PASO, TX

