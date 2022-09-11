Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
Woman claims those facing homelessness are being put second
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Shariquee Coleman and her son run Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand and deliver home-cooked meals and care packages for those facing homelessness in El Paso twice a week. She explained that over the last two weeks they’ve been running out of food and...
Texas Tech dental students provide affordable, even free care
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at the dental school at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso are offering affordable dental treatment for all patients and free care for some. This includes people who need new or replacement dentures, thanks to some cutting-edge technology that students and faculty are using. At the […]
KFOX 14
Woman claims people facing homelessness are being overlooked because of influx of migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Shariquee Coleman and her son run Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand and deliver home-cooked meals and care packages for those facing homelessness in El Paso twice a week. She explained that over the last two weeks they’ve been running out of food and...
KVIA
Migrants released on the streets of Downtown El Paso struggle to find bathrooms and showers
EL PASO, Texas– After spending several days on the streets of Downtown El Paso, some migrants are finding it difficult to take care of basic human necessities like using the bathroom and taking showers. With local shelters at capacity, many migrants are now forced to live on the street...
Longtime El Paso priest Father ‘Paco’ dies at age 87
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Francisco “Paco” Herrera died early Sunday morning at the age of 87, the El Paso Catholic Diocese reported Monday, Sept. 12. Father Herrera was in-cardinated into the Diocese of El paso after serving in the Franciscan order. Herrera served in different parishes in El Paso, most notably St. Joseph’s […]
LIBRE discusses recent multi million petition for UMC expansion
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the last several months, UMC leaders have held dozens of community meetings to discuss the new multi million dollar UMC proposal petition. “This is a very important project and we really hope that the outcome ends up being that in a couple of years we are going to have […]
6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following
In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
krwg.org
Animal Companions of Las Cruces - Bringing 24/7 Emergency Pet-Care Services to the Community
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Animal Companions of Las Cruces Founder and President, Dawn Duncan, about “the Nation’s Great Veterinary Shortage,” bringing 24/7 emergency pet-care services to the community. VetTriage is one of the goals they have accomplished offering 24/7 veterinary video teletriage services to the Las Cruces community and Southern New Mexico. To help complete their many goals, Animal Companions of Las Cruces will hold their first fundraiser on Sunday, September 18th at 5:30 p.m. at the historic Fountain Theatre in Mesilla. The program will feature a screening of the film “KEDI,” a look at Istanbul’s Street feline population, plus animal shorts, a silent auction, cash bar and refreshments with sponsorship from La Posta de Mesilla and the Mesilla Valley Film Society. www.animalcompanionsoflascruces.org.
El Paso teacher's firing over 'pedophiles' comment in classroom touches off firestorm
An El Paso, Texas, teacher was informed of her "proposed termination" after telling students to call pedophiles "minor attracted persons," according to the city's school district, but some witnesses say her remarks were taken out of context. In an 18-second clip shared on TikTok, the Franklin High School teacher, identified...
El Paso Has A New All Ages Music Venue Thanks To Three El Paso Sisters
There’s a new music venue in town and it’s geared at letting underage teens enjoy the sights and sounds of concerts that only 21 and over adults could enjoy at local bars and nightclubs. Back in July of 2021, El Paso sisters Savannah Sky, River, and Phoenix Grajeda...
KVIA
Annual Fort Bliss Oktoberfest kicks off Friday
EL PASO, Texas -- An annual tradition on post is back. Fort Bliss Oktoberfest will take place September 16 through the 18 at Biggs Park. The Fort Bliss Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation will host the event carrying the tradition once held by German soldiers staying on post.
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition is coming to El Paso on Sep. 30. Tickets are now on sale for the international exhibition which will take place at Sunland Park Mall on Sep. 30 through January 1. Tickets will be sold on Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. […]
KVIA
LCPS authorizes early release for Ana Elementary students after SWAT situation nearby
UPDATE 10:05 a.m.: Parents authorized to pick Doña Ana Elementary students who were relocated to Vista Middle School. Due to ongoing police activity in the area, Doña Ana Elementary students have been relocated to Vista Middle School. LCPS has authorized early release of students immediately. Parents or authorized guardians/emergency contacts can pick up students from the gym at Vista with photo ID (please use the Vista parking lot off Elks Drive). If you are unable to pick up your child, all students will be housed at Vista through the end of the day.
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank September Pet Food Distribution Dates
El Pasoans struggling to put food on the table can count on El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to help feed their families. But did you know EPFHFB is also there if you face the added challenge of keeping your pet fed, too?. EPFH is restarting its free pet food...
KVIA
SWAT situation leads Doña Ana Elementary School students to shelter in place
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Doña Ana Elementary School students are sheltering in place after a domestic incident led to a SWAT situation Wednesday morning. Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart told our New Mexico Mobile Newsroom a man has barricaded himself inside a home near Taylor Road off of Elk Drive.
2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso
Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
KVIA
Health officials urge El Pasoans to get STD screenings
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso public health officials urge El Pasoans, especially pregnant women, to seek health screenings for sexually transmitted diseases to safeguard their health and that of their newborns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report showing annual cases of STDs have been...
lascrucescvb.org
Tour, Taste, Learn and Grow in Las Cruces, New Mexico
Dive into the History of Agriculture and Unique Flavors of Southern New Mexico. Calling all foodies! With iconic red and green chile, as well as wine, pecans, and a variety of locally grown produce, Las Cruces, New Mexico is a foodie’s paradise, shaped by the agricultural traditions dating back thousands of years.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso sisters create all ages music venue to showcase local and national musical artists
A few El Paso sister’s are spending their free time supporting local artists and giving music lovers of all ages a place to enjoy live bands. It was back in July of 2021 when we first met the Grajeda sisters at their newest business venture, Whole Lotta Denim (WLD); A vintage boutique that the sisters created together to share their passion for fashion.
KVIA
$354.7 million hospital bond delayed due to 12,000-page petition
EL PASO, Texas -- A 12,000-page petition delayed a vote on the more than $354 million certificates of obligation bond that University Medical Center requested for upgrades and improvements. County commissioners were supposed to vote on whether to issue the $354.7 million bond on Monday, but the petition stopped the...
