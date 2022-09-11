ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Cocktail bar takes residency in 100+-year-old Algoma building

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to enjoy a cocktail? Well, a cocktail bar in Algoma recently opened in a building that has been in Algoma for over 100 years. Ruse Cocktails in Algoma told Local 5 that they have been sitting on the idea for a cocktail bar for quite some time but were waiting for the right location. Well, that location is 322 Steele Street in Algoma.
ALGOMA, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County YMCA breaks ground on future addition

After ten years of patiently waiting, you will soon see the most substantial improvements to the Door County YMCA's Sturgeon Bay facility since the pool was added in 2001. Plans to renovate the Sturgeon Bay Center began in 2012, but the focus quickly turned to improve its Northern Door facility in Fish Creek. As fundraising for the Sturgeon Bay facility started to hit its stride, so did the impact of COVID-19. The Door County YMCA has rebounded since March 2020, with its membership and program participation at or above pre-pandemic levels. Campaign coordinator and former Door County YMCA CEO Tom Beernsten told the crowd that this was as fulfilling of a campaign as he has ever been a part of during his 50-plus year career.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

'The Exchange. In White America. Kaukauna & King 50 Years Later' documentary shares a part of Wisconsin's hidden history

In 1966 Milwaukee’s Rufus King High School and Kaukauna High School participated in an exchange program of students that culminated in a production of the Martin Duberman play “In White America.” The goal of the program was to help the students have a broader view of the world, as well as spark conversations about racial understanding in their communities amid the Civil Rights era.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Thomas C. Petersen

Thomas C. Petersen

Thomas C. Petersen, aged 79 years of Sister Bay, passed away early Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Pine Crest Village in Sturgeon Bay where he and his wife Annie had recently made their home. He was born in Chicago on February 12, 1943 to the late Norman and Dorothea (Schults)...
SISTER BAY, WI
Door County, WI
Egg Harbor, WI
Door County, WI
Door County, WI
Belgium, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Multiple cross country teams in action Tuesday

Sevastopol, Algoma, Gibraltar, and Kewaunee’s cross country teams will be taking part in a meet in Sheboygan Area Lutheran Tuesday. The first race is set to begin at 4:30 with 22 other schools set to compete. The Luxemburg Casco Spartans cross country team will head to Winagamie Golf Course...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
whby.com

Green Bay School Superintendent suffered heart attack during School Board meeting

GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay School District says interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack during last (Monday) night’s school board meeting. Bayer told board members that she was not feeling well and an ambulance was called. She was taken to the hospital for observation. Bayer has...
Beethoven
Allen E. Kolberg

Allen E. Kolberg

Allen E. Kolberg, 75 years of Sturgeon Bay, passed away at his home Sunday evening, September 11, 2022 peacefully in the arms of his dear wife and family, four short months after being diagnosed with cancer. He was born January 26, 1947, in Milwaukee the son of the late Erwin...
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Death mars otherwise positive COVID-19 update

Door and Kewaunee counties are mimicking the statewide trend of lower COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. In Monday’s situation update, the Door County Public Health Department announced 25 new cases of COVID-19, its second straight week of fewer than 30 cases. While there were no new hospitalizations, Door County did experience its 66th death due to the virus. Kewaunee County saw just 26 additional cases over the last week, five of which were still considered active as of Friday. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations. Statewide the seven-day average for new cases of COVID-19 reached 969 on Friday, almost 200 less than it was the week prior. The average has not been below 1,000 new cases since April 22nd, 2022. The seven-day average for deaths has also dropped from five to two.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Soccer Round-up: Spartans battle Irish in NEC matchup

Only two soccer teams are in action around the area Tuesday, with the Spartans and Wolves in action. L-C boys soccer tries to get their first conference win of the year against the Freedom Irish. In the only other game in the area, Algoma travels to NEC opponent Denmark. Monday's...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere Police looking to identify hit and run suspect

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person who was allegedly involved in a hit and run in De Pere. The De Pere Police Department posted on its Facebook that it is looking to identify a person that was involved in a hit and run. Police did provide two pictures.
DE PERE, WI
Belgium
Politics
wisconsinexaminer.com

Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms

A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word

GREEN BAY, Wis. – More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Volleyball Recap: L-C sweeps Marinette

The Luxemburg-Casco Spartan volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 sets win over the Marinette Marines Tuesday night in Luxemburg. The home-opener for the Spartans went smoothly with wins of 25-11, 26-16, and 25-12. Alayna Deprez had 21 assists and three aces, while. Autumn Flynn contributed nine kills, three aces, and...
LUXEMBURG, WI

