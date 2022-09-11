Door and Kewaunee counties are mimicking the statewide trend of lower COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. In Monday’s situation update, the Door County Public Health Department announced 25 new cases of COVID-19, its second straight week of fewer than 30 cases. While there were no new hospitalizations, Door County did experience its 66th death due to the virus. Kewaunee County saw just 26 additional cases over the last week, five of which were still considered active as of Friday. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations. Statewide the seven-day average for new cases of COVID-19 reached 969 on Friday, almost 200 less than it was the week prior. The average has not been below 1,000 new cases since April 22nd, 2022. The seven-day average for deaths has also dropped from five to two.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO