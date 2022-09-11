Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Cocktail bar takes residency in 100+-year-old Algoma building
ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to enjoy a cocktail? Well, a cocktail bar in Algoma recently opened in a building that has been in Algoma for over 100 years. Ruse Cocktails in Algoma told Local 5 that they have been sitting on the idea for a cocktail bar for quite some time but were waiting for the right location. Well, that location is 322 Steele Street in Algoma.
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County YMCA breaks ground on future addition
After ten years of patiently waiting, you will soon see the most substantial improvements to the Door County YMCA's Sturgeon Bay facility since the pool was added in 2001. Plans to renovate the Sturgeon Bay Center began in 2012, but the focus quickly turned to improve its Northern Door facility in Fish Creek. As fundraising for the Sturgeon Bay facility started to hit its stride, so did the impact of COVID-19. The Door County YMCA has rebounded since March 2020, with its membership and program participation at or above pre-pandemic levels. Campaign coordinator and former Door County YMCA CEO Tom Beernsten told the crowd that this was as fulfilling of a campaign as he has ever been a part of during his 50-plus year career.
wuwm.com
'The Exchange. In White America. Kaukauna & King 50 Years Later' documentary shares a part of Wisconsin's hidden history
In 1966 Milwaukee’s Rufus King High School and Kaukauna High School participated in an exchange program of students that culminated in a production of the Martin Duberman play “In White America.” The goal of the program was to help the students have a broader view of the world, as well as spark conversations about racial understanding in their communities amid the Civil Rights era.
doorcountydailynews.com
Thomas C. Petersen
Thomas C. Petersen, aged 79 years of Sister Bay, passed away early Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Pine Crest Village in Sturgeon Bay where he and his wife Annie had recently made their home. He was born in Chicago on February 12, 1943 to the late Norman and Dorothea (Schults)...
wearegreenbay.com
Door County staple listed for sale, looking to find new owners
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Made from scratch pies and freshly made custard has been part of a Door County staple’s legacy for 40 years and it is now looking for new ownership. Located on the waters of Fish Creek, Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is engrained in...
doorcountydailynews.com
Multiple cross country teams in action Tuesday
Sevastopol, Algoma, Gibraltar, and Kewaunee’s cross country teams will be taking part in a meet in Sheboygan Area Lutheran Tuesday. The first race is set to begin at 4:30 with 22 other schools set to compete. The Luxemburg Casco Spartans cross country team will head to Winagamie Golf Course...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A snake has two heads, but that’s not the amazing part
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As non-venomous snakes go, the garter snake is pretty common. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells you some facts about the common garter snake. Then he introduces you to a not-so-common garter snake. It has two heads -- but that’s not the...
whby.com
Green Bay School Superintendent suffered heart attack during School Board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay School District says interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack during last (Monday) night’s school board meeting. Bayer told board members that she was not feeling well and an ambulance was called. She was taken to the hospital for observation. Bayer has...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
New riptide warning flag added to dangerous stretch of Door County beach
GREEN BAY — A new warning flag has been installed at a popular Door County state park beach to alert swimmers about dangerous riptides following a life threatening incident last month. The Friends of Whitefish Dunes State Park group donated the flag and signs to indicate the portion of...
doorcountydailynews.com
Allen E. Kolberg
Allen E. Kolberg, 75 years of Sturgeon Bay, passed away at his home Sunday evening, September 11, 2022 peacefully in the arms of his dear wife and family, four short months after being diagnosed with cancer. He was born January 26, 1947, in Milwaukee the son of the late Erwin...
doorcountydailynews.com
Death mars otherwise positive COVID-19 update
Door and Kewaunee counties are mimicking the statewide trend of lower COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. In Monday’s situation update, the Door County Public Health Department announced 25 new cases of COVID-19, its second straight week of fewer than 30 cases. While there were no new hospitalizations, Door County did experience its 66th death due to the virus. Kewaunee County saw just 26 additional cases over the last week, five of which were still considered active as of Friday. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations. Statewide the seven-day average for new cases of COVID-19 reached 969 on Friday, almost 200 less than it was the week prior. The average has not been below 1,000 new cases since April 22nd, 2022. The seven-day average for deaths has also dropped from five to two.
whby.com
Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
doorcountydailynews.com
Soccer Round-up: Spartans battle Irish in NEC matchup
Only two soccer teams are in action around the area Tuesday, with the Spartans and Wolves in action. L-C boys soccer tries to get their first conference win of the year against the Freedom Irish. In the only other game in the area, Algoma travels to NEC opponent Denmark. Monday's...
Wisconsin Town Named One Of The Best For Fall Foliage In US
Here's where you should visit this fall.
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere Police looking to identify hit and run suspect
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person who was allegedly involved in a hit and run in De Pere. The De Pere Police Department posted on its Facebook that it is looking to identify a person that was involved in a hit and run. Police did provide two pictures.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
wisconsinexaminer.com
Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms
A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
WDIO-TV
28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word
GREEN BAY, Wis. – More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman. The...
doorcountydailynews.com
Volleyball Recap: L-C sweeps Marinette
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartan volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 sets win over the Marinette Marines Tuesday night in Luxemburg. The home-opener for the Spartans went smoothly with wins of 25-11, 26-16, and 25-12. Alayna Deprez had 21 assists and three aces, while. Autumn Flynn contributed nine kills, three aces, and...
wearegreenbay.com
Burglar charged for multiple Green Bay break-ins, gambles away stolen money
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Green Bay pub and a local church. Among other cash grabs, he reportedly took the ‘Shake of the Day’, and told the police that he spent all the stolen cash on gambling. According...
