Andre Iguodala will announce his retirement decision on his podcast

Anthony Slater: Andre Iguodala says he will announce his return-or-retire decision on his podcast at some point. But no decision yet. Warriors open training camp two weeks from tomorrow.

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jordan Poole’s contract, Andre Iguodala’s decision, bringing in vets and giving young guys a look

Watch the latest episode of Dubs Talk, where @Monte Poole and myself break down the biggest Warriors training camp questions youtube.com/watch?v=xFmzlD… – 2:03 PM

Andre Iguodala @andre

#PointForwardFriday – 1:29 PM

95.7 The Game: Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala’s retirement decision: “We’ll touch base in the next couple days. Bob and I are giving him the space to make whatever decision he wants. We’ll support him either way, but we hope he comes back.” (via @DamonAndRatto) -via Twitter / September 9, 2022

95.7 The Game: More Kerr on Andre Iguodala: “He’s still good enough to win games. He proved that last year. He also proved to be an irreplaceable leader in that locker room.” (via @DamonAndRatto) 2 13 138 -via Twitter / September 9, 2022

The Warriors still have one more standard roster spot left to fill and it is reportedly being reserved for Iguodala. If he doesn’t return, they could look to fill that roster spot with another veteran, or maybe promote a young player in their pipeline like Weatherspoon. Once the Warriors fill roster spot No. 14, they will see their team expenses rise to $367 million. It’s possible they keep the 15th roster spot open through most of the regular season since an additional $1.8 million veteran minimum salary would increase payroll and luxury tax expenses by $14 million. -via HoopsHype / September 8, 2022