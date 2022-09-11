ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Andre Iguodala will announce his retirement decision on his podcast

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LU3pF_0hrAmhrk00

Anthony Slater: Andre Iguodala says he will announce his return-or-retire decision on his podcast at some point. But no decision yet. Warriors open training camp two weeks from tomorrow.

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jordan Poole’s contract, Andre Iguodala’s decision, bringing in vets and giving young guys a look

Watch the latest episode of Dubs Talk, where @Monte Poole and myself break down the biggest Warriors training camp questions youtube.com/watch?v=xFmzlD…2:03 PM

Andre Iguodala @andre

#PointForwardFriday1:29 PM

95.7 The Game: Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala’s retirement decision: “We’ll touch base in the next couple days. Bob and I are giving him the space to make whatever decision he wants. We’ll support him either way, but we hope he comes back.” (via @DamonAndRatto) -via Twitter / September 9, 2022

95.7 The Game: More Kerr on Andre Iguodala: “He’s still good enough to win games. He proved that last year. He also proved to be an irreplaceable leader in that locker room.” (via @DamonAndRatto) 2 13 138 -via Twitter / September 9, 2022

The Warriors still have one more standard roster spot left to fill and it is reportedly being reserved for Iguodala. If he doesn’t return, they could look to fill that roster spot with another veteran, or maybe promote a young player in their pipeline like Weatherspoon. Once the Warriors fill roster spot No. 14, they will see their team expenses rise to $367 million. It’s possible they keep the 15th roster spot open through most of the regular season since an additional $1.8 million veteran minimum salary would increase payroll and luxury tax expenses by $14 million. -via HoopsHype / September 8, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Coach Of The Year Believes Lakers Should Go All-In And Trade For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner: "If It Doesn't Work, I Cut Bait And Trade Everybody Next Year."

The Los Angeles Lakers are still battling rumors of what they intend to do with point guard Russell Westbrook. While people like LeBron James have been vouching for Russ to have a comeback season, the player is incessantly linked in trade rumors. One of the teams linked most often with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says The Utah Jazz Aren't Interested In Trading With The Miami Heat Because Of Duncan Robinson's Bad Contract

The Utah Jazz are enjoying an explosive summer, but perhaps not in the best ways. The team is being blown up by Danny Ainge, with both their stars being traded in the offseason for massive hauls. As Ainge continues collecting more picks to stock up for a rebuild, the Jazz is not done with their fire-sale, elite role players like Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley are all available for more first-round picks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believed Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Carry The Los Angeles Lakers Alone: "He Would Need A Few More Key Players. Kobe Certainly Had The Potential To Be One Of Those Key Players."

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a simple strategy over the years to stay competitive in the NBA. Instead of building through the draft, they have usually relied on the free agency to add superstars to their team. Over the years, players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Son of NBA legend to visit Eugene for Oregon vs. BYU game

Earlier in the week, we got word that Oregon’s 5-star commit Mookie Cook would be in Eugene for the top-25 matching between the Ducks and the No. 14 BYU Cougars. Now it’s becoming clear that he might be here to do a little bit more than just enjoy the game from inside Autzen Stadium. According to a new report from SBLive’s Andrew Nemec, five-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, will also be in Eugene on an official visit this weekend. Rated as the No. 17 player in 2023, Stojakovic would be a huge addition to Oregon’s class that already includes 5-star Mookie Cook, 5-star Kwame Evans, and 4-star Jackson Shelstad, ranking 6th in the nation. Film   Andrej Stojakovic’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 CA SF Rivals 4 N/A CA SF ESPN 4 89 CA SF On3 Recruiting 5 97.7 AZ SF 247 Composite 5 0.9977 AZ SF  Vitals Hometown Carmichael, CA Projected Position Small Forward Height 6-foot-7 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Taking an official visit to Oregon Ducks on Sept.16, 2022 Took an official visit to Texas on Sept. 9, 2022 Received an offer from Duke Blue Devils July 25, 2022 Took an unofficial visit to Saint Mary's Gaels June 20, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Stanford Cardinal Texas Longhorns UCLA Bruins Duke Blue Devils 11
PROVO, UT
Yardbarker

Jazz CEO Danny Ainge on last season: 'What I saw was some players who didn't believe in each other'

Following their sixth straight early-playoff exit in the spring, the Utah Jazz blew up their team this summer. They traded All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves respectively, while moving starting forward Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets as well. They've also floated the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr. in trade rumors this offseason.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Andre Iguodala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jazz rookie Ochai Agbaji reacts to trade from Cavaliers

Ochai Agbaji has bot yet logged an official minute in the NBA, but the 14th pick has already gained a taste of the business side of the league ahead of his rookie campaign. Agbaji was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz along with Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen in exchange for Donovan Mitchell. The trade was finalized by the Jazz on Sept. 8 after all of the players completed physicals.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Warriors#Daltonj Johnson
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On What He Told Magic Johnson After He Celebrated Really Hard Following Their First Win Together: "When We Got In The Locker Room, I Said, 'Look, We've Got 81 More Games To Play.'"

The Showtime-era Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most legendary teams in NBA history. The players, coaches, and even the owner at the time, Jerry Buss, all enjoyed incredible fame thanks to their achievements together. The Lakers won 5 championships during that era, laying the foundations of popularity and organizational success that they continue to reap the benefits of even today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Criswell makes his season debut

Former North Carolina Tar Heel Cooper Criswell made his season debut for the Tamps Bay Rays Monday night. The right-handed pitcher started the game against Toronto and was dealing early. He pitched 3.1 innings, only giving up two hits and one run for an ERA of 2.70. This performance was a significant improvement from his Major League debut last season when he pitched just one inning for the Los Angeles Angels, giving up six hits and three runs. Criswell was a vital member of the 2018 UNC baseball team. He finished with a 6-2 record, pitched 75.1 innings, and had an ERA of 2.99. After that season, Criswell got drafted to the Angeles in the 13th round as the 391 overall picks. Cooper Criswell talks about being called up to pitch for the @RaysBaseball on such short notice. #MLB | #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/jhyBjWZx7Z — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) September 13, 2022 Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy