Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

Ralph Dowe

Ralph Dowe was born in Utica, Mississippi, on June 26, 1928, to Oscar Oliver and Marie Chrystell Cook Dowe. He passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg, Mississippi, at 94 years of age. He and his beloved wife, Ethel Carney Dowe, settled in Tallulah, Louisiana, and had three children: Donna Dowe, Lisa Dowe Nesmith (Scott), and Ralph Dowe (Alison).
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

How They Did: Vicksburg's college football players

A weekly roundup of the performances of college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools. • Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) had one reception for 36 yards in a 30-7 loss to No. 15 Miami. • Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught one pass...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg, MS
Football
City
Canton, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
Vicksburg, MS
Sports
Vicksburg, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Vicksburg, MS
Vicksburg Post

Rachel Leigh Avery

Rachel Leigh Avery passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her home in Tallulah, Louisiana, at the age of 42. Rachel was born on May 9, 1980, in Delhi, Louisiana, to Joel “Joe” Edgar Avery and the late Billie Jean Mosley. Rachel is preceded in death by...
TALLULAH, LA
Vicksburg Post

Washington edges St. Al in district soccer match

For 80 minutes Tuesday, St. Aloysius and Washington School played to a standoff. It was 8 seconds that made the difference. Washington’s Caroline Horn took advantage of a brief defensive lapse to score off a free kick, and the Lady Generals beat St. Al 1-0 in a girls’ soccer match at Farrell Field.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Jewel Mae Haggard Lumpkin

Mrs. Jewel Mae Haggard Lumpkin passed away at Merit Health River Region on September 8, 2022, at the age of 79. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Haggard and Mary Ellis Haggard; her husband, Jessie Lumpkin Sr.; two grandchildren, Justin Harris Sr. and Clifton Lumpkin Jr.; six brothers and two sisters.
VICKSBURG, MS
Person
Johnny Smith
Vicksburg Post

Three city erosion problems going out for bid on James E. Sturgis Sr. Street, Crestline Lane

Three serious erosion areas affected in Vicksburg could soon be repaired following action by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. On Tuesday afternoon, the board at a special called meeting approved advertising for bids to repair slide areas at James E. Sturgis Sr. Street, Crestline Lane and a culvert on Crestline. City Attorney Kim Nailor said the bids will be opened at the board’s Oct. 17 meeting.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

LOOKING BACK: The Searles-Teller Home's fascinating story on South Street

This two-story frame house at 1122 South St. was built in 1907 on the south side of South Street by Thomas and Annie Searles. On April 29, 1906, while the lot for the house was being graded and dirt added to bring the land up to street level, a “very peculiar accident” occurred, according to the Vicksburg American, resulting in the death of a mule. A team of mules was being used to haul in dirt and “the team in some inexplainable manner began to slip off of the embankment, and it was impossible for the driver to prevent the fatal result to the finest of the mules, which was a young animal and cost $125. Mr. Searles says that the team was owned by Mr. Cook and he had engaged him to have the grading done.”
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests for theft, hole cut into Dollar General

The Vicksburg Police Department arrested two individuals on Friday, one for embezzlement and another for stealing a purse. The department also received reports of residential burglary and a possible attempted burglary at a local Dollar General. One arrested for stealing purse at Dollar General. Davonte Buck, 25 of Vicksburg, was...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Aeolian Apartments evacuated after third-floor kitchen fire

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a residential fire alarm at the Aeolian Senior Apartments at about 3:55 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Deputy Fire Chief Trey Martin. The building, located at 1300 Cherry St., had been evacuated and firefighters were able to contain the fire in the room of...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Five candidates qualify for upcoming Vicksburg Warren School Board of Trustees election

The deadline for candidates to qualify to run for Vicksburg-Warren School District Trustee positions (school board seats) has passed. The Warren County Election Commission met Monday morning and reviewed candidate qualifying paperwork for the two seats on the School Board which will be voted on in the General Election in November. Three candidates were accepted as qualified for District One, and two candidates were accepted as qualified for District Five.
VICKSBURG, MS

