Vicksburg Post
Volleyball roundup: Warren Central, Vicksburg cruise to straight-set victories
After getting knocked down in its previous region match, Warren Central’s volleyball team got right back up. Ellie Henderson had five kills and served seven aces, and Mirannda Dixon had four kills and five aces as the Lady Vikes handled Terry 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-8) on Tuesday. Audrey Jennings...
Vicksburg Post
Four Down Territory: Gators kick it, Vikings work late, Bulldogs run wild and USM’s Hall suits up
You’re in Four Down Territory, where each week we’ll look at four notes, stats and trends from the weekend that was in Mississippi high school football, college football and the NFL. 1. Some of the loudest cheers during Vicksburg High’s 41-6 win over Canton on Friday did not...
Vicksburg Post
Ralph Dowe
Ralph Dowe was born in Utica, Mississippi, on June 26, 1928, to Oscar Oliver and Marie Chrystell Cook Dowe. He passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg, Mississippi, at 94 years of age. He and his beloved wife, Ethel Carney Dowe, settled in Tallulah, Louisiana, and had three children: Donna Dowe, Lisa Dowe Nesmith (Scott), and Ralph Dowe (Alison).
Vicksburg Post
How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players
A weekly roundup of the performances of college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools. • Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) had one reception for 36 yards in a 30-7 loss to No. 15 Miami. • Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught one pass...
Vicksburg Post
Rachel Leigh Avery
Rachel Leigh Avery passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her home in Tallulah, Louisiana, at the age of 42. Rachel was born on May 9, 1980, in Delhi, Louisiana, to Joel “Joe” Edgar Avery and the late Billie Jean Mosley. Rachel is preceded in death by...
Vicksburg Post
Washington edges St. Al in district soccer match
For 80 minutes Tuesday, St. Aloysius and Washington School played to a standoff. It was 8 seconds that made the difference. Washington’s Caroline Horn took advantage of a brief defensive lapse to score off a free kick, and the Lady Generals beat St. Al 1-0 in a girls’ soccer match at Farrell Field.
Vicksburg Post
Jewel Mae Haggard Lumpkin
Mrs. Jewel Mae Haggard Lumpkin passed away at Merit Health River Region on September 8, 2022, at the age of 79. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Haggard and Mary Ellis Haggard; her husband, Jessie Lumpkin Sr.; two grandchildren, Justin Harris Sr. and Clifton Lumpkin Jr.; six brothers and two sisters.
Vicksburg Post
HE DID IT: Dale “Greybeard” Sanders reclaims Guinness World Record for oldest person to paddle down Mississippi River
When Dale “Greybeard” Sanders landed at the Vicksburg waterfront on Aug. 20, he may have been tired, hot and hungry, but that did not keep the 87-year-old from continuing his journey. On Aug. 21 he put his canoe back in the water and on Sept. 8, he broke...
Vicksburg Post
GUIZERIX: Is comparing Jackson Water Crisis to Yazoo Backwater Floods a red herring fallacy?
In case you’ve been living under a rock the last couple of weeks, you know by now that the city of Jackson has been in crisis mode when it comes to adequate drinking water — or even running water at all. And while the country has been concerned...
Vicksburg Post
Three city erosion problems going out for bid on James E. Sturgis Sr. Street, Crestline Lane
Three serious erosion areas affected in Vicksburg could soon be repaired following action by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. On Tuesday afternoon, the board at a special called meeting approved advertising for bids to repair slide areas at James E. Sturgis Sr. Street, Crestline Lane and a culvert on Crestline. City Attorney Kim Nailor said the bids will be opened at the board’s Oct. 17 meeting.
Vicksburg Post
LOOKING BACK: The Searles-Teller Home’s fascinating story on South Street
This two-story frame house at 1122 South St. was built in 1907 on the south side of South Street by Thomas and Annie Searles. On April 29, 1906, while the lot for the house was being graded and dirt added to bring the land up to street level, a “very peculiar accident” occurred, according to the Vicksburg American, resulting in the death of a mule. A team of mules was being used to haul in dirt and “the team in some inexplainable manner began to slip off of the embankment, and it was impossible for the driver to prevent the fatal result to the finest of the mules, which was a young animal and cost $125. Mr. Searles says that the team was owned by Mr. Cook and he had engaged him to have the grading done.”
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests for theft, hole cut into Dollar General
The Vicksburg Police Department arrested two individuals on Friday, one for embezzlement and another for stealing a purse. The department also received reports of residential burglary and a possible attempted burglary at a local Dollar General. One arrested for stealing purse at Dollar General. Davonte Buck, 25 of Vicksburg, was...
Vicksburg Post
Aeolian Apartments evacuated after third-floor kitchen fire
The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a residential fire alarm at the Aeolian Senior Apartments at about 3:55 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Deputy Fire Chief Trey Martin. The building, located at 1300 Cherry St., had been evacuated and firefighters were able to contain the fire in the room of...
Vicksburg Post
Five candidates qualify for upcoming Vicksburg Warren School Board of Trustees election
The deadline for candidates to qualify to run for Vicksburg-Warren School District Trustee positions (school board seats) has passed. The Warren County Election Commission met Monday morning and reviewed candidate qualifying paperwork for the two seats on the School Board which will be voted on in the General Election in November. Three candidates were accepted as qualified for District One, and two candidates were accepted as qualified for District Five.
