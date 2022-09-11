Read full article on original website
Collider
'A Friend of the Family' Trailer: McKenna Grace Stars in Limited Series Based on Horrifying True Story
During tonight’s Emmy Awards, The White Lotus star and Emmy nominee Jake Lacy took to the stage to present the trailer for an upcoming Peacock limited series. Based on a terrifying true story, A Friend of the Family has Lacy as the title character and centers around a girl that was kidnapped and abused several times by a man who no one suspected. The series is set to premiere in early October.
Collider
Michael Keaton Comments on ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation After Emmys Win
The chatter about Warner Bros.' Batgirl cancelation hasn’t died down. As the awards season goes underway, stars of the movie are responding to cancelation-related queries in their own way. While Brendan Fraser called the decision “disappointing” during the Toronto International Film Festival, former Batman Michael Keaton responded to it at Monday night’s Emmy Awards’ backstage, calling it a “business decision" on WB's part.
Collider
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is the First Black Actress to Win the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 35 Years
When Abbott Elementary premiered last year, the series quickly become a well-loved and welcome hit, becoming a staple within the television landscape. After a successful first season, the show was nominated for six total Emmy awards. Included among the nominations was Sheryl Lee Ralph for Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Ralph won the category, making her only the second Black woman in Emmys history to do so. This win also marks the first-ever Emmy win for Ralph.
Collider
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
Collider
Jennifer Coolidge Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and...
Collider
Quinta Brunson is the Second Black Woman to Win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, creator of ABC’s popular sitcom Abbott Elementary, has become the second Black woman to win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series. The Philadelphia native won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series on September 12 for her work on the hit sitcom series. She is the first Black woman to win solo, and the second Black woman to win the category after Lena Waithe won the award for Master of None in 2017. Waithe shared her 2017 win with Aziz Ansari for the episode “Thanksgiving.”
Collider
How Ti West Nailed Found Footage Horror With 'The Sacrament'
Upon making one of the most terrifying segments in the V/H/S franchise, “Second Honeymoon,” Ti West had already proven himself gifted in directing found footage. His segment was relentlessly eerie in its calculated restraint and helped further emphasize how the act of simply sleeping can be so damn terrifying. Here’s looking at you, Paranormal Activity. West, however, solidified his talent in found footage a year later with The Sacrament. Found footage usually relies heavily on the extremely controlled perspective given to audiences through either one hand-held camera, a number of strategically placed static cameras, or a combination of the two. Unlike more traditionally shot horror films, the audience is positioned completely at the mercy of whatever the characters are able to capture in their (often last) moments of utter terror. For these reasons, the sub-genre is ripe for depicting supernatural scares but is often underutilized when it comes to emphasizing how the actions of other people can be just as horrific as even the strongest demonic entity.
Collider
'Secret Invasion': Emilia Clarke Shares Excitement to Join the MCU
After Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer for Secret Invasion during the Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox showcase at Disney's D23 Expo, a brief shot of the Mother of Dragons touting guns instead of dragon fire sent shock waves among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, known best for her titular role as Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen in the hit HBO show, shared her excitement to be taking on a role in the extensive MCU.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
Collider
Will ‘Nope’ Get an Extended Cut? Here’s What Jordan Peele Told Us [Exclusive]
Oscar-winning writer and director Jordan Peele's western-horror Nope received a special screening at the IMAX Cinesphere Theatre at Ontario Place during this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Having crossed over $150 million worldwide, the director's third feature film brought audiences back to the theaters in a huge way and earned respect among the cinephiles. With his atypical, genre-bending approach to horror since his freshman picture Get Out, and the gorgeous IMAX artistry of cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, Nope has fans going back for multiple viewings with many noticing the movie was missing footage shown in the trailers. Rumors have begun to circulate over whether we'd be getting a prequel, sequel or something else. But what hasn't been mentioned is something Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub heard — Peele might be releasing a longer version of the movie.
Collider
'Barbarian' Ending Explained: The Horrors and Resilience of Womanhood
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Barbarian. Proceed with caution. Anyone even remotely familiar with horror movies knows the final girl trope. Our final girl is the badass who confronts the killer at the end of the film and lives on to fight another day, that is, if she doesn’t die in the sequel. Over time, many have become exasperated with the predictability of the final girl’s survival or have written long think pieces on how the trope serves to further subjugate women by attributing the final girl’s survivability as contingent to her virtuousness. So it’s not at all surprising that the last person left standing in Zach Cregger’s film Barbarian is our heroine Tess (Georgina Campbell). Despite all odds, Tess emerges from beneath the bowels of Barbary Street (mostly) intact– at least she keeps her eyes. But what’s a final girl without any cuts or bruises? After being held in captivity and relentlessly chased throughout the second and third acts of the film, Tess’ survival seems to almost beg the audience to suspend belief. The ending to Barbarian, however, isn’t the obligatory satisfaction of the final girl trope it seems to be. In fact, the finale relies on the fact that the last one standing is a woman. After all, it’s hard to believe that the Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis) would have ever willingly let a man kill her. Don’t worry, we’ll unpack this together.
Collider
'The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist' Trailer Shows the Other Side of the Notorious Scandal
If you were a budding true crime fan in 2008 and 2009, then you were most likely following one of the craziest scandals of the decade which affectionately became known as “The Bling Ring.” Although Hollywood has gotten their hands on the story, with Sofia Coppola helming the masterpiece that was 2013’s The Bling Ring which boasted an all star lineup of Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, and Claire Julien, a new Netflix series promises to tell the story like we’ve never heard it before - from the side of the convicted thieves. The streamer’s upcoming docuseries, titled The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist will hit the platform on September 21, and a trailer released today promises that it will absolutely deliver.
Collider
'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy Addresses the Possibility of Eddie Munson Returning for Season 5
Netflix's wildly popular sci-fi original series Stranger Things garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations this year, and took home five of those, including Outstanding Music Supervision and, unsurprisingly, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. There to represent the series was executive producer Shawn Levy who has seen the show through since Season 1, episode 1. During his brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what began as a beautiful ode to fans inevitably gave way to whether or not those fans will be seeing more of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the future.
Collider
'Batman: The Audio Adventures' Season 2 Sets Fall Release Date
HBO Max is bringing Season 2 of Batman: The Audio Adventures, Variety has reported. Created by Dennis McNicholas the series is presented in old-fashioned radio play style with Jeffry Wright voicing the titular character. The actor described the ten-part series as “fairly dense” adding, “there’s a lot in there.” The...
Elevation Pictures Picks Up Warren Pereira’s Animal Rights Doc ‘Tiger 24’ Exec Produced By The Gotham Group
EXCLUSIVE: Toronto’s Elevation Pictures has picked up North American rights to Warren Pereira’s feature documentary Tiger 24, executive produced by The Gotham Group. The film has begun a limited theatrical release which includes a week’s run at the Laemmle’s Monica Film Center (Los Angeles), starting September 30. It will subsequently release on all transactional VOD platforms in North America on November 15. In Tiger 24, a wild tiger kills men who enter his territory, then being declared a man-eater and locked up in a zoo. This galvanizes massive social uproar and activists to take their cause to the streets, online, on billboards and...
Collider
Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode Promises This Time Will Be Different in New 'Halloween Ends' TV Spot
There’s a chill in the air and the more than expected jump scares in a new TV spot for Halloween Ends tease the highly anticipated conclusion to the reboot trilogy. We’re one month out from what’s being billed as the “final” showdown between Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the hits, punches, and stabs just keep on coming.
Collider
'The People's Joker' Pulled From Toronto Film Festival After One Screening
After having a single screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the comedy film The People’s Joker was pulled from the event’s programming. The movie by director Vera Drew (Who Is America) told a different origin story for the world-famous Batman villain, much like Warner Bros. did with 2019’s Joker. In this universe, however, the title character has a queer identity. In its synopsis, the movie made it clear that it was “completely” unlicensed by DC Comics and Warner Bros., and if the movie wasn’t on either company’s radar so far, after the premiere event, it certainly is.
Collider
Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Embrace in New 'Don't Worry Darling' Dolby Poster
A new Dolby poster has just been released for the hotly anticipated (and highly controversial) new film, Don't Worry Darling. The film is set to be released exclusively to theaters on September 23, 2022. The new poster, released today, gives us another tantalizing glimpse into the upcoming thriller Don't Worry...
Collider
How to Watch ‘The Woman King’
Viola Davis has played such a variety of characters that it’s not surprising to see her do something new and different every single time. But The Woman King will see the Academy Award-winning actor in a never-seen-before role, and we can’t wait for it to land at the theaters this fall.
Collider
MCU's Thunderbolts: What Were the Anti-Heroes Up to the Last Time We Saw Them?
The Thunderbolts finally became MCU official when it was announced by Kevin Feige during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con last July, sparking up speculations about who will be the lucky characters on the team. But it was during the recent D23 Expo when fans got confirmation on who exactly will be part of the mischievous group, and they are sure to cause a lot of chaos in the MCU.
