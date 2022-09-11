Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State WarriorsAdrian HolmanSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
Related
Catalytic converter theft hits home for SF Police Department
Multiple police sources told Mission Local that four identifiably marked SFPD vehicles were hit by a thief or thieves who cut out their catalytic converters. The incident may have taken place in the wee hours of Monday and was discovered by police personnel on Monday afternoon. Filching catalytic converters has...
Oakland student charged for accidentally shooting 13-year-old at school, police say
Oakland police say that a 12-year-old Madison Park Academy student accidentally shot a 13-year-old boy on Aug. 29. The 12-year-old has been charged and the victim has been released from the hospital.
campussafetymagazine.com
Armored Truck Guard Killed in Robbery at San Leandro Medical Center
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside a California medical center has died from his injuries. The guard was ambushed around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday as he walked out of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center with a bag of money, reports NBC Bay Area. San Leandro police said the suspect followed the guard inside the hospital and came back outside and waited. He then shot him in the back of the torso at close range before stealing the cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
Menlo Park police seize firearms, drugs and fireworks following search of East Palo Alto home
Menlo Park police took four people into custody Monday following a search of an East Palo Alto home that allegedly had firearms, narcotics, marijuana, counterfeit currency and fireworks. Police said in a statement that officers spotted a "person of interest" -- currently on parole and known from prior law enforcement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police, Marshals arrest man suspected in East Oakland attempted robbery, rape
OAKLAND – Police have announced an arrest in connection with an attempted rape and armed robbery in East Oakland late last month.Oakland Police said Monday that officers, with the help of U.S. Marshals, arrested Mercedes Dunlap in connection with the incident, which took place on the morning of August 28.According to police, the victim told officers they were walking near the 2900 block of Parker Avenue when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up."Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.Following the incident, police released photos of the suspect."We thank our community for their help in the arrest of the individual," police said in a tweet Monday.According to jail records, Dunlap faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dunlap was also arrested for violating probation.Dunlap, 33, is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
Police investigating separate waterfront shooting, stabbing deaths in Vallejo
VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in Vallejo were investigating the stabbing death of a man on Sunday evening and a shooting case from last Tuesday that has been elevated to a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.On Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at approximately 9:23 p.m. Upon arrival, police located a 46-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances of the stabbing are currently under investigation. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.On Sept. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old Fairfield man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. On Monday, the man died from his injuries.The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and the identity of the man is currently being withheld.These are the 17th and 18th homicides of the year in Vallejo.Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123, Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425, or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514.
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch officials announce police reform efforts amid FBI probe
ANTIOCH - Antioch city council members and the chief of police announced new reform efforts on Tuesday, amid an investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors into multiple officers on the force. The reforms focus on K-9 policy, tracking use-of-force statistics and monitoring department issued cell phone use – all...
Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia
BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Announce Retail Theft Arrests
The Brentwood Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals responsible for an organized retail theft at the Streets of Brentwood. According to police, last week, Brentwood officers were called to Ulta Beauty for the report of two women who had just stolen fragrances from the store and drove away. A Brentwood officer who was already parked in the Streets of Brentwood shopping center was able to quickly respond and immediately searched the area for the suspects.
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Woman Among Three Accused of Hiding Suspect in Murder of 8-year-old
Police have arrested three women, including one from San Jose, on accessory to murder charges, accusing them of hiding a man suspected of killing an 8-year-old Hayward girl in Merced earlier this year. Dhante Jackson, 33, was arrested Saturday in Newark on suspicion of murder after a six-month investigation in...
Woman arrested for attacking men with wine bottle in Palo Alto parking lot
PALO ALTO -- A 31-year-old East Palo Alto woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking two men with a wine bottle and robbing another man.Palo Alto police said Ariana Michelle Goree has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.Dispatchers received a call at about 2:55 p.m. on Saturday of an in-progress disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. The caller told dispatchers that a woman was following him and attacking him with liquor bottles. Officers responded immediately and detained Goree near San...
SFist
Supes Approve Another Payout in Stengel Beating Case, $47,500 to Victim’s Ex-Girlfriend
The last loose end appears tied up in the first excessive force case against an on-duty SFPD officer, as the victim’s ex-girlfriend will receive a $47,5000 settlement. You might recall that back in February and March, the most riveting legal drama in San Francisco was the excessive force trial against SFPD Officer Terrance Stengel, in what was believed to be the first excessive-force trial against an on-duty SFPD officer. Stengel was accused of excessive force in an October 2019 Fisherman’s Wharf beating of Dacari Spiers, whom a 911 caller had accused of domestic violence, though the alleged victim Breonna Richard insisted no such thing had happened. Nonetheless, Spiers found himself on the wrong end of a severe baton beating that left him with a broken wrist and leg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputy accused in double homicide romantically linked with one of victims
What would motivate a young Alameda County Sheriff's deputy to break into a married couple's house and murder them execution-style?
SFist
Three People Shot In Unsuccessful Robbery Attempt at San Leandro Marijuana Grow
What may or may not have been a legal indoor cannabis grow facility suffered an armed robbery attempt where plenty of gunfire was exchanged Sunday morning, with one of the suspects and two facility workers now hospitalized. Even in the legal marijuana era, the threat of violent, armed heists is...
SFGate
Three shot in gun battle between marijuana workers and burglars
Three men were shot early Sunday morning in what San Leandro police describe as a shootout between burglary suspects and people tending to an indoor marijuana site. Police were called at 4:20 a.m. about a burglary in progress on the 2000 block of Adams Ave. They found a security guard and a site manager suffering from gunshot wounds. The manager was struck several times and was listed in critical condition, the guard was listed in stable condition, according to police.
Authorities investigating possible shooting on Hwy 4 in Antioch, police say
Authorities are investigating a possible shooting in Antioch, police said.
1 person dead, 3 others injured in Galt shootings
GALT - One person is dead and three others were shot Monday in Galt. Galt police say that at 8:11 p.m., they received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of McFarland Street. Police arrived at the scene and found one person dead. They say three other people were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds.Police have detained the suspect and believe there are outstanding suspects. A CBS13 camera was rolling when the suspect was detained.There was a heavy police presence near the shooting even hours after it occurred.
crimevoice.com
Traffic stop leads to firearms arrest in Stockton
Originally Published By: Stockton Police Department Facebook Page. “Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations, and the driver failed to yield. The suspects fled into a residence, and officers arrested them without incident. A search warrant for the home was authored, and several firearms were recovered. Arrested were Damarea Mckenzie, 21, and Dimitrius Wilkins, 30, for evading, and Raymond Rivera, 35, for weapons charges.”
KTVU FOX 2
2 East Bay freeway shootings in less than 24 hours
The California Highway Patrol is investigating two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
KTVU FOX 2
2 women arrested in 13 armed robberies in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by police. The pair is suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and...
Comments / 0