ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
campussafetymagazine.com

Armored Truck Guard Killed in Robbery at San Leandro Medical Center

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside a California medical center has died from his injuries. The guard was ambushed around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday as he walked out of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center with a bag of money, reports NBC Bay Area. San Leandro police said the suspect followed the guard inside the hospital and came back outside and waited. He then shot him in the back of the torso at close range before stealing the cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Police, Marshals arrest man suspected in East Oakland attempted robbery, rape

OAKLAND – Police have announced an arrest in connection with an attempted rape and armed robbery in East Oakland late last month.Oakland Police said Monday that officers, with the help of U.S. Marshals, arrested Mercedes Dunlap in connection with the incident, which took place on the morning of August 28.According to police, the victim told officers they were walking near the 2900 block of Parker Avenue when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up."Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.Following the incident, police released photos of the suspect."We thank our community for their help in the arrest of the individual," police said in a tweet Monday.According to jail records, Dunlap faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dunlap was also arrested for violating probation.Dunlap, 33, is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police investigating separate waterfront shooting, stabbing deaths in Vallejo

VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in Vallejo were investigating the stabbing death of a man on Sunday evening and a shooting case from last Tuesday that has been elevated to a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.On Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at approximately 9:23 p.m.  Upon arrival, police located a 46-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances of the stabbing are currently under investigation. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.On Sept. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old Fairfield man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. On Monday, the man died from his injuries.The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and the identity of the man is currently being withheld.These are the 17th and 18th homicides of the year in Vallejo.Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123, Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425,  or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch officials announce police reform efforts amid FBI probe

ANTIOCH - Antioch city council members and the chief of police announced new reform efforts on Tuesday, amid an investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors into multiple officers on the force. The reforms focus on K-9 policy, tracking use-of-force statistics and monitoring department issued cell phone use – all...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia

BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
BENICIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Long Gun#Uc Berkeley#Police
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Announce Retail Theft Arrests

The Brentwood Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals responsible for an organized retail theft at the Streets of Brentwood. According to police, last week, Brentwood officers were called to Ulta Beauty for the report of two women who had just stolen fragrances from the store and drove away. A Brentwood officer who was already parked in the Streets of Brentwood shopping center was able to quickly respond and immediately searched the area for the suspects.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested for attacking men with wine bottle in Palo Alto parking lot

PALO ALTO -- A 31-year-old East Palo Alto woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking two men with a wine bottle and robbing another man.Palo Alto police said  Ariana Michelle Goree has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.Dispatchers received a call at about 2:55 p.m. on Saturday of an in-progress disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. The caller told dispatchers that a woman was following him and attacking him with liquor bottles.  Officers responded immediately and detained Goree near San...
PALO ALTO, CA
SFist

Supes Approve Another Payout in Stengel Beating Case, $47,500 to Victim’s Ex-Girlfriend

The last loose end appears tied up in the first excessive force case against an on-duty SFPD officer, as the victim’s ex-girlfriend will receive a $47,5000 settlement. You might recall that back in February and March, the most riveting legal drama in San Francisco was the excessive force trial against SFPD Officer Terrance Stengel, in what was believed to be the first excessive-force trial against an on-duty SFPD officer. Stengel was accused of excessive force in an October 2019 Fisherman’s Wharf beating of Dacari Spiers, whom a 911 caller had accused of domestic violence, though the alleged victim Breonna Richard insisted no such thing had happened. Nonetheless, Spiers found himself on the wrong end of a severe baton beating that left him with a broken wrist and leg.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Laptops
SFGate

Three shot in gun battle between marijuana workers and burglars

Three men were shot early Sunday morning in what San Leandro police describe as a shootout between burglary suspects and people tending to an indoor marijuana site. Police were called at 4:20 a.m. about a burglary in progress on the 2000 block of Adams Ave. They found a security guard and a site manager suffering from gunshot wounds. The manager was struck several times and was listed in critical condition, the guard was listed in stable condition, according to police.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person dead, 3 others injured in Galt shootings

GALT - One person is dead and three others were shot Monday in Galt. Galt police say that at 8:11 p.m., they received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of McFarland Street. Police arrived at the scene and found one person dead. They say three other people were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds.Police have detained the suspect and believe there are outstanding suspects. A CBS13 camera was rolling when the suspect was detained.There was a heavy police presence near the shooting even hours after it occurred. 
GALT, CA
crimevoice.com

Traffic stop leads to firearms arrest in Stockton

Originally Published By: Stockton Police Department Facebook Page. “Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations, and the driver failed to yield. The suspects fled into a residence, and officers arrested them without incident. A search warrant for the home was authored, and several firearms were recovered. Arrested were Damarea Mckenzie, 21, and Dimitrius Wilkins, 30, for evading, and Raymond Rivera, 35, for weapons charges.”
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 East Bay freeway shootings in less than 24 hours

The California Highway Patrol is investigating two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 women arrested in 13 armed robberies in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by police. The pair is suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy