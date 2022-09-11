ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals' offense enters disaster phase with Joe Burrow's third first-half interception

By Doug Farrar
We already had one post about the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals’ offense falling completely apart in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but at this rate, we’re going to have to put a new wing on the house.

At this point, the Bengals have had five drives. They have ended as follows: Interception, field goal, fumble, interception, interception. Joe Burrow was responsible for the fumble, and for all three interceptions. Not what you’d expect from the NFL MVP candidate, but Burrow will have to do a lot of digging his way out of his first first half of the 2022 season.

Here’s how it’s all gone down.

Burrow’s 2021 season ended with a fourth-down pressure by Aaron Donald in Super Bowl LVI. Burrow’s 2022 season didn’t start any more auspiciously.

With 12:43 left in the first quarter of the Bengals’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burrow tried to hit receiver Tyler Boyd on second-and-15 from his own 17-yard line. It was second-and-15 because Cameron Heyward, the Steelers’ version of Donald, took Burrow down on first down.

So, on second down, Burrow tried to get this going, with less than optimal results.

Clearly, Burrow didn’t see Steelers super-safety Minkah Fitzpatrick ready to close on the ball, and that’s just bad internal scouting. Fitzpatrick has had those kinds of plays on lock for years now.

On Cincinnati’s third drive, edge-rusher Alex Highsmith forced Burrow to heave the ball up in the air, and Heyward came down with the pick.

And… on Cincinnati’s FOURTH drive, Burrow tried this pass, which was intercepted at the line of scrimmage by T.J. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Okay… deep breath here. On Cincinnati’s FIFTH drive, Burrow tried to hit Boyd again, and this time, cornerback Cam Sutton came away with it. This is getting ridiculous, people.

Burrow has always been aggressive to a fault, but it’s been nothing but faults in the Queen City so far.

The Bengals might need a mercy role at this rate, and the Steelers’ defense is entirely on point.

