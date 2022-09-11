ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Joe Flacco throws interception, gets ripped by Robert Griffin III on Twitter

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1ONK_0hrAgToY00

It’s not bad enough Joe Flacco is throwing picks for the New York Jets against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens.

The veteran QB is also catching grief from NFL bust Robert Griffin III on Twitter.

After the interception on Sunday, ESPN’s Griffin delivered this shot:

For those who want to match up careers, Flacco won a Super Bowl with the Ravens and was 96-67 over 11 years in Baltimore, throwing for 38,245 yards with 212 touchdowns against 136 interceptions.

Griffin spent three years with the Ravens, playing 14 games and splitting a pair of starts. He threw a grand total of 1 TD pass for the Ravens against 4 picks.

Who do you think Ravens fans will remember more fondly?

