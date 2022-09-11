ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

lrtrojans.com

Alesson's 2-Under 70 Paces Trojans Over Final Round of Green Wave Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Little Rock closed out its time at the Green Wave Fall Classic with a 9-over 297 in round three, finishing 12th among the challenging field with a 23-over 887. The 887 is tied for the 10th-lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history as Little Rock has now recorded six of the program's top-11 tournament finishes under head coach Jenna Birch.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Vito and Vera grows in Northwest Arkansas

Little Rock chef Alicia Watson, owner of culinary wellness company Vito and Vera, recently followed through on a promise to expand her plant-based business to Northwest Arkansas. This spring, Watson said she would invest winnings from a pitch competition at The Jones Center in Springdale to grow her business in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lrtrojans.com

Trojans Come Up Short in Match Against Grambling

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock endured another physical match Sunday with Grambling issued three yellow cards but the visiting Tigers were able to disrupt things enough to squeak a goal in a 1-0 upset of the host Trojans Sunday afternoon at the Coleman Sports Complex. The Trojans (2-3-2)...
GRAMBLING, LA
swark.today

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery to launch new game next week

LITTLE ROCK – Today, Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL), announced that a brand-new draw game called LOTTO is launching next week. Ticket sales will begin Sunday for the first drawing on Sept. 21. LOTTO – with a starting jackpot of $250,000 – will only...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity

Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted the crowd in Morrilton last week to know she’s a fighter.  She fought the media and “the radical left” while in Washington D.C., she said, and if elected Arkansas’ first female governor, she pledged to do the same against the “crazy bad ideas” coming out of the nation’s capital. “I want […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkadelphian.com

4 die in Hot Springs crash

Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Man who escaped from Arkansas jail captured

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — An escaped inmate who has been accused of murder was captured by law enforcement, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Wuanya Smith escaped from Saline County Detention Center around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Police said he was being held on an active...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Family loses everything but each other in camper fire

CADDO VALLEY — A family lost everything they had this weekend in a camper fire. Kyle and Adrianna Steele and their two children were not present when the blaze consumed their camper, parked at the Caddo Valley RV Park, on Saturday, Sept. 10. Two dogs inside the camper died in the fire.
CADDO VALLEY, AR
KTLO

Jacksonville man killed in motorcycle crash at Jasper

A Pulaski County man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon in Jasper. Sixty-four-year-old Robert Wortham of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. According to the Arkansas State Police, Wortham was traveling on Arkansas Highway 7. He was near the intersection with Newton...
JASPER, AR

