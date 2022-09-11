Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted the crowd in Morrilton last week to know she’s a fighter. She fought the media and “the radical left” while in Washington D.C., she said, and if elected Arkansas’ first female governor, she pledged to do the same against the “crazy bad ideas” coming out of the nation’s capital. “I want […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO