lrtrojans.com
Alesson's 2-Under 70 Paces Trojans Over Final Round of Green Wave Classic
NEW ORLEANS, La. – Little Rock closed out its time at the Green Wave Fall Classic with a 9-over 297 in round three, finishing 12th among the challenging field with a 23-over 887. The 887 is tied for the 10th-lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history as Little Rock has now recorded six of the program's top-11 tournament finishes under head coach Jenna Birch.
talkbusiness.net
Vito and Vera grows in Northwest Arkansas
Little Rock chef Alicia Watson, owner of culinary wellness company Vito and Vera, recently followed through on a promise to expand her plant-based business to Northwest Arkansas. This spring, Watson said she would invest winnings from a pitch competition at The Jones Center in Springdale to grow her business in...
Stacker: Famous actors from Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in Arkansas from IMDb.
lrtrojans.com
Trojans Come Up Short in Match Against Grambling
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock endured another physical match Sunday with Grambling issued three yellow cards but the visiting Tigers were able to disrupt things enough to squeak a goal in a 1-0 upset of the host Trojans Sunday afternoon at the Coleman Sports Complex. The Trojans (2-3-2)...
swark.today
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery to launch new game next week
LITTLE ROCK – Today, Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL), announced that a brand-new draw game called LOTTO is launching next week. Ticket sales will begin Sunday for the first drawing on Sept. 21. LOTTO – with a starting jackpot of $250,000 – will only...
ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted the crowd in Morrilton last week to know she’s a fighter. She fought the media and “the radical left” while in Washington D.C., she said, and if elected Arkansas’ first female governor, she pledged to do the same against the “crazy bad ideas” coming out of the nation’s capital. “I want […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KHBS
Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong Fall cold front moves through Sunday
After the cold front, the winds will pick up out of the northwest and much drier air will move in. Northern Arkansas will top out in the 70s with a crisp fall-like feel to the air!
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
‘It’s horrible,’ Little Rock historical home catches fire, homeowners dealing with aftermath
A Little Rock family says they spent years trying to restore the historic G.W. Caruth J.C. Cochran House in the historic district of the Governor’s Mansion but all of their hard work went up in smoke after a fire Saturday morning.
Gospel group The Williams Brothers to bring ‘Farewell Tour’ to Robinson Performance Hall
Gospel lovers will get a chance to enjoy gospel group The Williams Brothers at the Robinson Performance Hall next month.
Jessieville School District rallying for football players involved in vehicle accident
It was a tough start to the week for students and staff in the Jessieville School District. School officials say they learned four of their football players were involved in a car crash Saturday in Garland county.
Jacksonville police investigating shooting at Highway 161
Police are investigating a confirmed shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday night.
KATV
Coming in hot: Arkansas fire department has trailer engulfed in flames delivered to them
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A trailer engulfed in flames had to be extinguished by fire fighters with the Floyd Romance Volunteer Fire Department Sunday afternoon. According to the fire department's Facebook group, the fiery trailer of hay was driven by a truck to their station on Highway 31 at around 2:30 p.m.
arkadelphian.com
4 die in Hot Springs crash
Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
KHBS
Man who escaped from Arkansas jail captured
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — An escaped inmate who has been accused of murder was captured by law enforcement, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Wuanya Smith escaped from Saline County Detention Center around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Police said he was being held on an active...
arkadelphian.com
Family loses everything but each other in camper fire
CADDO VALLEY — A family lost everything they had this weekend in a camper fire. Kyle and Adrianna Steele and their two children were not present when the blaze consumed their camper, parked at the Caddo Valley RV Park, on Saturday, Sept. 10. Two dogs inside the camper died in the fire.
Conway rolls out first ever public transportation service
Public transportation is coming to Conway. Tuesday, Rock Region Metro announced its partnership with the city to set up Conway’s first MicroTransit service.
Conway School Board meeting about draft policies about bathroom use regarding gender
The Conway School Board met Tuesday night to review draft policies about the use of bathrooms and room assignments on overnight trips regarding gender.
KTLO
Jacksonville man killed in motorcycle crash at Jasper
A Pulaski County man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon in Jasper. Sixty-four-year-old Robert Wortham of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. According to the Arkansas State Police, Wortham was traveling on Arkansas Highway 7. He was near the intersection with Newton...
