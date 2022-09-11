ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kareem Hunt, Browns spoiling Baker Mayfield's plans for revenge

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The storyline leading into Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers was Baker Mayfield having a chance for revenge against the team that discarded him in the offseason.

In the first half, it was another player who made headlines in the offseason that was stealing the show.

Kareem Hunt wanted a trade after not coming to an agreement with Cleveland on a new contract. He’s making a strong case for more bucks against Carolina.

Hunt has a receiving TD and a rushing TD.

Mayfield had already thrown a pick to former teammate Grant Delpit.

