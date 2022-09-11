ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Melvin Ingram with scoop and score for Dolphins

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Miami Dolphins have a new regime and they are out of the blocks fast in the Mike McDaniel era.

They sent the house after Mac Jones of the New England Patriots in the second quarter on Sunday and it led to the quarterback being stripped of the football.

Melvin Ingram was on the spot as the ball bounced into his hands and he took it 2 yards for 6 points.

Miami had a 10-0 lead after the turnover.

The Dolphins are looking to open their second consecutive season with a win over Bill Belichick and the Pats.

