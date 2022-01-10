Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
thecomeback.com
Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees
The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Yardbarker
Patino Gets Lit Up Early, Yankees Rout Rays 10-4 to Increase AL East Lead
NEW YORK — Tampa Bay has been waiting patiently on 22-year-old Luis Patino to give them some length to the rotation down the stretch, but the experiment failed miserably again on Sunday when he got rocked by the New York Yankees in a 10-4 loss. Patino gave up nine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Dodgers win NL West
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Tuesday evening's games. NL WEST. The...
MLB・
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: Dodgers clinch NL West as Mets and Braves battle
With a few weeks left to go, the same two questions remain in the National League playoff race: Will the Mets or the Braves win the East, and can the Brewers make a push for a final wild card?. The West had been a foregone conclusion for months, and the...
Yardbarker
Yankees back on a roll, visit Boston
Fresh off weekend series wins against American League East rivals, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees play a two-game set in Boston beginning Tuesday night. New York (85-56) moved to 6-2 over its past eight games after claiming series wins against Minnesota and Tampa Bay during a seven-game homestand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees, Mets Honor New York First Responders Sunday, 21 years after 9/11
The New York Yankees and New York Mets wore hats supporting the New York City Fire and Police Departments Sunday in their respective games against the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins. Both teams won and improved their division leads.
Comments / 0