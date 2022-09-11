Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Stars re-sign GM Jim Nill to one-year contract extension
The Stars have qualified for the playoffs five times during Nill’s tenure, most recently falling to the Calgary Flames in the 2022 Western Conference quarterfinals. Under Nill, the Stars have acquired Tyler Seguin, Joe Pavelski, Jason Spezza, and Alexander Radulov. The club has also drafted Miro Heiskanen, Jason Robertson, Jake Oettinger, Roope Hintz, and Denis Gurianov.
Yardbarker
Scenes from a Canucks skate: Horvat talks contract, DiPietro arrives, and Demko looks ready for the season
We’re back out at Scotia Barn — more commonly known as 8 Rinks — in Burnaby, this week for the continuation of Canucks summer skates as more and more players arrive and prepare for training camp in Whistler at the end of the month. Today, we saw...
NHL・
The Hockey Writers
Rangers News & Rumors: Othmann, Lundkvist, Vesey & More
The New York Rangers rookie camp starts on Sept. 14, and there are some notable names to keep an eye on. There’s a roster spot or two to be had, and for some of the top prospects, the journey to the opening night lineup starts with this camp. Although most of the roster is set, questions still need to be answered before the start of the season.
Yardbarker
Blues’ Ripple Effects from Kyrou & Thomas Extensions
The St. Louis Blues have officially locked up two of their cornerstone pieces in Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou after extending both to identical eight-year, $65 million contracts. Kyrou and Thomas have been connected at the hip since they were in junior hockey together. During the 2017-18 season, the two represented Team Canada in the U20 tournament, scoring a combined 17 points in seven games. The Blues organization opted to keep the duo together and sign both players to identical contracts showing equal confidence in them to help carry the franchise moving forward. This past season, they combined for 47 goals and 152 total points in a year that saw both players make a name for themselves in the NHL. While the future looks bright for these players, it is the ripple effect of two large contracts that could provide obstacles for the club’s front office moving forward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville Predators hire 1st female scout Ronda Engelhardt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators announced Ronda Engelhardt will become a North American amateur scout based out of Minnesota, the first female scout hired by the team. The hiring of Engelhardt on Wednesday comes a day after the Calgary Flames added Rebecca Johnston for a player development role and the Seattle Kraken promoted Alexandra Mandrycky to assistant general manager after three years as director of hockey strategy and research. Engelhardt has been head coach of the Premier Hockey Federation’s Minnesota Whitecaps the past four seasons and won the Isobel Cup in 2019. The native of Roseville, Minnesota, was a U.S. women’s national team player and captain at the University of Minnesota in 2002-03. She previously was an assistant hockey coach at Division III St. Thomas and the girls high school head coach at the Breck School in Minnesota.
The Hockey Writers
Av’s AHL Affiliate Eagles Looking for Another Strong Season
The Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) are the Colorado Avalanche’s main affiliate to feed them talent. The club, located just under an hour north of Denver in Loveland, is coming off a successful season. The team made it to the Pacific Division finals (third round) of the Calder Cup Playoffs, losing the best-of-five series 3-1 to the Stockton Heat.
Yardbarker
Devils sign former fourth overall pick Thomas Hickey to professional tryout
Defenseman Thomas Hickey has agreed to a professional tryout with the New Jersey Devils, the club announced Tuesday. As the offseason draws to a close, teams have started tendering unsigned free agents PTOs to compete for jobs in training camp, and the Devils are no exception. Hickey, 33, has played the entirety of his NHL career with the New York Islanders. He was chosen fourth overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2007 NHL Draft and eventually claimed by the Islanders on waivers in 2012. In 456 games played, he scored 22 goals and 117 points. He was overtaken by other defensemen on the Islanders’ depth chart in 2021-22 and only played two games for them. He spent the rest of the season splitting his time between the Bridgeport Islanders and the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League.
Hawks announce date for Marian Hossa's jersey retirement
The Blackhawks announced in April that Marian Hossa's number will be retired at some point during the 2022-23 season. On Wednesday, the team officially finalized a date. Circle your calendars, Chicago: Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins is when Hossa's No. 81 will be raised to the United Center rafters and hang there forever.
Comments / 0