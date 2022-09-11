ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average San Diego County Gas Price Rises for Ninth Consecutive Day

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Gas prices at a station in Carlsbad in early March. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Sunday for the ninth consecutive day after dropping 76 times in the previous 79 days, increasing 1.3 cents to $5.343.

The average price has increased 12.1 cents over the past nine days, including 2.2 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.4 cents more than one week ago and 99.1 cents higher than one year ago, but 3 cents less than one month ago.

The average price is $1.03 less than the record $6.373 set June 15. It dropped $1.151 in the 79-day run of deceasing prices that began after the average price rose to a record high.

The national average price dropped for the 89th consecutive day since setting a record, falling six-tenths of a cent to $3.718. It has dropped $1.298 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 7.1 cents less than one week ago and 27.2 cents less than one month ago, but 54.2 cents more than one year ago.

–City News Service

NBC San Diego

Why Are San Diego County Gas Prices Rising Again? Experts Weigh In

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday for the 12th consecutive day increasing 1.2 cents to $5.381. The average price has increased 15.9 cents over the past 12 days, including 2.1 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.6 cents more than one week ago, 2.3 cents more than one month ago, and $1.034 higher than one year ago.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Ocean Beach [San Diego, CA]

SAN DIEGO, CA (September 13, 2022) – Friday night, police responded to a motorcycle crash in the Ocean Beach area that left one person dead. The crash happened on September 9th at around 5:42 p.m. at Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz Boulevard. Furthermore, according to police, a motorcyclist ran through...
SAN DIEGO, CA
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Helps to Ease Record-Breaking Temperature in California

As the city suffered from a record-breaking heatwave heat, Tropical Kay helped to ease the temperature and water the drought. Records showed Californians felt the hottest heatwave as state authorities scrambled for immediate power supply solutions. AccuWeather said the rains from Tropical Storm Kay could amount to nearly a year's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

City Council Moves Forward with ‘Midway Rising’ for Sports Arena Redevelopment

The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved a negotiating agreement with developers who plan to revamp about 50 acres in the Midway district, including the Sports Arena area. By entering an exclusive negotiating agreement with the developers on the “Midway Rising” project, the city has two years — with an option to add an additional year if necessary — to do due diligence and negotiate with Zephyr Partners, Chelsea Investment Corp. and Legends Global.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

The Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant and Bar Openings to Track Around San Diego

Even as temperatures cool and San Diego heads toward fall, there are still plenty of new openings to get excited about before the close of 2022. This year has already gifted us with compelling debuts, including Golden Hill’s nationally recognized Kingfisher, and several more buzzed-about restaurants, from White Rice in Normal Heights to Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla’s Paradisaea, that are due to arrive any day now.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

