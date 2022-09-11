ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Opinion: California Has an Opportunity to Make Sports Betting Fairer for Everyone

By Quemars Ahmed
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrZQf_0hrAbIAk00
The San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

California, famous for being an innovator, is late to adopt sports betting. Even if sports betting is legalized in November due to a pair of ballot initiatives, the state would be 37th to join the party.

Thanks to its size and to the strange nature of the dueling initiatives, however, California is in a unique position to make the sports betting industry fairer, safer and more reliable for bettors.

The ad war already has begun, with record amounts of money being spent on the Propositions 26 and 27 campaigns. The arguments for and against legalization have touched on issues ranging from tribal sovereignty to homelessness to gambling addiction. Missing, however, is the concern for the bettors.

While legalizing activities such as the sale of marijuana can be adapted to a pre-existing regulatory regime, the marketplace of sports betting has no such analog. To accept importation of the sports betting industry as it exists in other states is to accept a marketplace that is unfair to the consumer.

In the past two years, there has been an explosion in the number of states legalizing sports betting and corporations offering bets. This has sparked competition and innovation in an industry that had been mostly stagnant in the United States for decades.

This boom has not been without its downsides. Ambiguous situations that occur because of digital technology or circumstances that arise from new kinds of bets have been resolved by the sportsbooks because regulators were too uncertain or too slow to act.

Take, for example, same-game parlays. Once relegated to the realm of fiction (they provide much of the anxiety in the movie “Uncut Gems”), they are now offered by almost every online sportsbook and are popular because of their potentially high payouts.

The fine print in most sportsbooks is different from what has been practiced for decades with traditional parlays. Instead of recalculating the parlay if one of the legs is void, sportsbooks will void the entire parlay. DraftKings goes so far as to only void the parlay if none of the remaining legs loses, collecting the bettor’s money otherwise.

On Jan. 9, the Warriors tweeted nine minutes before their game that night that Draymond Green would not play — but would start on the court to honor the return of teammate Klay Thompson from serious injury. Between the tweet and when betting was closed, players bet using same-game parlays with as inflated odds as they could make, leaving the sportsbooks liable for millions of dollars. DraftKings took two days to decide to pay out winning bets.

In other situations, consumers are limited to how much they are allowed to bet, the price they can lay a bet for, and when they can place a bet — but they aren’t told that until they attempt to place their bets.

In no other industry is this allowed to take place.

There are no hidden limitations on the amount one might spend at Target. It would be illegal for a company to list a price of an item on the shelf and then charge a different amount at checkout. Even walking through a casino, minimum and maximum bets are publicly displayed at every table, and there are established rules for misdeals or malfunctions.

Sports bettors need more transparency, defined rules and an accessible oversight regime. Without a bettors lobby in Sacramento to counter the gaming interests, change is unlikely. A gaming entity or state official, however, could take advantage of the vacuum in the current political messaging to affect consumer-friendly reform in California and elsewhere.

What better way for tribal casinos to distinguish themselves as the best option for bettors? Or for DraftKings and FanDuel to assuage fears of being out-of–state corporations coming in to take advantage of Californians?

Regulators have more leverage now to apply pressure on gaming entities to exact pledges for fair practices than they would after any proposition has been approved by voters.

The winning bet for these propositions might lie in the hands of their future clients.

Quemars Ahmed is a former editor-in-chief of the UCLA Law Review and a practicing attorney. He loves throwing his money away on side bets at the blackjack table. He wrote this for CalMatters, a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s Capitol works and why it matters.

Comments / 4

AP_001683.f466dc136fd8423ca86062fb7aea7d51.0437
2d ago

Baloney! Vote no on both props. Just more schemes to rip off people! Remember the lottery was going to help schools too! Politicians are liars

Reply(1)
4
Related
SFGate

California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California’s drought regulators lose big case. What it means for state’s power to police water

California’s drought regulators have lost a major lawsuit that could undermine their legal authority to stop farms and cities from pulling water from rivers and streams. With California in its third punishing year of a historic drought, an appeals court ruled Monday that the State Water Resources Control Board lacks the power to interfere with so-called “senior” water rights holders and curtail their diversions of water from rivers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
SFGate

Stressed Colorado River keeps California desert farms alive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — When Don Cox was looking for a reliable place to build a family farm in the 1950s, he settled on California's Imperial Valley. The desert region had high priority water rights, meaning its access to water was hard for anyone to take away. “He had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Draymond Green
KTVU FOX 2

Serious drought damage to $5 billion California rice industry

COLUSA COUNTY, California - Sean Doherty looks out on rice paddy land his family has been farming in Colusa County for five generations through Mother Nature-made booms and busts. Farmers on the western side of Colusa County, raise 65% of all the rice grown in California. In a normal year,...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Gambling Addiction#Homelessness
ABC10

Reparations advocates ask Gov. Newsom to veto bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations sent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Why US gas prices are falling while California's rise

Average gas prices across the nation have been on a steady decline since June. That’s not so much the case in California, where prices have been back on the uptick since the beginning of September. Since early March, based on data from AAA. For months, our chart shows the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Homeless
J.R. Heimbigner

Residents receiving up to $1,050 in new inflation relief package

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of California, here is some important news you need to know. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The cost of living in San Francisco is over two and half times more than anywhere else in the country. But, thankfully, the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy