Suspicious package probe delays dozens of flights at Newark airport

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Dozens of flights were delayed Sunday at Newark airport after authorities responded to a report of a suspicious package, officials said.

The package was reportedly found in a restroom in Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport and Level 1 of the terminal was immediately evacuated while officials investigated the scene, according to the Port Authority Police Department.

The item was removed and the airport was cleared at around 1:45 p.m., the PAPD said. However, there were 59 flight delays and arriving flights were held until 2:30 p.m.

United Airlines flights inbound to Newark airport were held at their departure airports due to the incident, according to the FAA. Passengers can check the latest flight information here.

