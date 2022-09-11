ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

West Tennessee State Fair returns to the fairgrounds

JACKSON,Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back! Until September 18, fair goers have the chance to enjoy some annual fun. “We came last year and had a blast so we came again this year. Just spending time with the family and having fun and enjoying the weather,” says Hannah and Zach McEwen.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

A local state representative receives small business award

JACKSON, Tenn. — Representative Johnny Shaw was awarded the Guardian of Small Business award by the National Federation of Independent Business. The award is given to legislators to recognize their support towards small businesses. Shaw is one of a few democrats who have received the award. With representative Shaw...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Salvation Army to host car show in Jackson, raise funds for building repairs

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army in Jackson is beginning the “Raise the Roof” campaign, which will allow the building’s roof to be repaired due to some major leaks. Lieutenant Mark Cancia says an upcoming car show, “Cruising For a Cause,” will help to fund the campaign, and provide a safe environment to conduct the numerous efforts they supply in our community.
JACKSON, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Jackson, TN
WBBJ

Staff celebrate academic achievements at Arlington Elementary

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school is celebrating an academic achievement. Tuesday evening, teachers at Arlington Elementary School were treated to a dinner and reward ceremony. The event was an opportunity to celebrate the school exiting the Tennessee Department of Education’s priority list, as well as Arlington’s overall improved academic standing.
ARLINGTON, TN
WBBJ

First Research Symposium held at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare kicked off their first Research Symposium on Tuesday. The event took place at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. The goal of the symposium is to showcase the hospital and and tell its story. For the past six months, West Tennessee Healthcare has collected...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Food Truck Brunch event coming to Jackson this Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Food truck fans may want to check out an upcoming event in the Hub City. Floral Cakes will host their first Food Truck Brunch event on Sunday, September 18. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Tennessee Farmers Market, which will sponsor the event.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

The Chicken Shack celebrates 60 years at West Tennessee State Fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back in Jackson, and the Madison County 4-H organization is getting chicken ready for the week. The Chicken Shack has been serving West Tennessee fairgoers for several years, but this year, they are changing things up. “If you come to...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Henderson County Fair returns for 2022

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — You know fall isn’t too far away, with cooler weather beginning to set in, and because the county fair is back!. The Henderson County Fair returns for another season, bigger and better than ever. You’ll find all of the usual attractions, including fair rides,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson State aims to close gender gaps in career pathways

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college’s plan to develop better recruiting methods is discussed with local educational and manufacturing partners. Jackson State Community College held their final meeting of a year and half-long initiative to bring females and minorities in to the field of manufacturing. As a participant...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Local nonprofit hosts its annual Salt and Light Benefit Dinner

JACKSON, Tenn. — Area Relief Ministries hosted its annual Salt and Light Benefit Dinner on Sunday evening. Michael Roby, Executive Director of Area Relief Ministries, also known as ARM, shares his hope of the event. “This is the one event that we have each year, to bring everyone together....
JACKSON, TN
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
jscc.edu

Longtime JSCC Dean passes away

It is with our sincerest and deepest condolences to announce the passing of Dr. Mechel Camp, Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences and longtime English professor at Jackson State Community College. Camp was a highly regarded colleague and educator, serving on various committees throughout the JSCC system in an effort...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Baptist Memorial-Union City Receives Large Training Grant

Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City has been named the recipient of a large training grant. Through the “Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Program”, a three-year, $1.5 million dollar grant will be used for education, training and employment opportunities for paramedics, emergency medical technicians and respiratory therapists.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

“It Runs In The Family” Honors At Obion County Schools

Union City, Tenn.–A new, permanent item has been added to the Obion County Schools’ Board Agenda! Every month, Obion County Schools will recognize an Obion County School’s alumnus, a student from the school that the board meeting is being held at, and staff whose family works for the school system. The three recognition programs are titled Outstanding Alumni (nominated by the community), Student Spotlight (selected by the principal), and It Runs in the Family. Those who were recognized will then be shared on the districts’ social media platforms on the three Mondays that follow the meeting.
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Celebrity chef promotes a ‘scientific clean’ in the kitchen

JACKSON, Tenn. — A celebrity chef and a science based program team up to promote the importance of being “scientifically clean.”. Tregaye Fraser, a celebrity chef and author, is on a mission with Eco-Lab Science Certified to give consumers peace of mind about food safety and public health practices.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Local pastors to hold candlelight vigil, jog in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local pastor is organizing an event in honor of a life taken too soon. New Day Ministries Pastor Clarence Currie says a candlelight vigil and jog will be held in downtown Jackson on Friday, September 16. This will serve as a memorial for 34-year-old Eliza...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Fundraiser aims to help local animals in need

JACKSON, Tenn. –An upcoming event aims to raise funds for some local four legged friends. According to information received from Caldwell Banker Barnes, a big event aims to raise money to support a local pet shelter. On September 12, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m, Caldwell Banker Barnes in...
JACKSON, TN

