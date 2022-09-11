Read full article on original website
Michigan State opens as underdog against Washington
On Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans came absolutely manhandled Akron by a score of 52-0 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. As we predicted, the Spartans covered the point spread against the Zips as they closed as a 34.5-point favorite. (We predicted the score to be 45-10) But if you...
Michigan State basketball the latest to reach out to 5-star SG Isaiah Elohim
Michigan State basketball is reportedly the latest program to show interest in five-star shooting guard Isaiah Elohim of the 2024 class. Tom Izzo has probably wrapped up his 2023 class, barring a crazy turn of events, but the Michigan State basketball coach isn’t done recruiting. The 2024 class is...
UConn coach Jim Mora: Michigan defense tries to 'pound you into oblivion'
UConn football coach Jim Mora met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's Week 3 matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Here's what Mora said about the game and what he sees in the Wolverines:. Opening statement: Jim Mora on facing Michigan:. Great opportunity for us to play against...
Michigan football: Will too many cupcakes leave the Wolverines feeling sick in the end?
Michigan’s plan to stay home and devour cupcakes for an entire month is working out just fine. The only bellyaching going on is coming from outside of Ann Arbor. The timing for this exercise in gluttony couldn’t have been better. Want to begin a season with a rich,...
Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star
Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
Father Of Five-Star QB Recruit Hinting A Decision Is Near Following Michigan Visit?
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis and his family visited Ann Arbor for the third time recently as the five-star recruit was in for the Hawaii game. The father of Davis posted the following pic on social media:. It should be noted that the elder Davis is donning a profile picture that...
Report: Former Penn State DE transfer currently on MSU roster, not eligible to play
Michigan State has reportedly added a Penn State transfer to the roster. There are still some roadblocks in the way for him though per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Defensive end Ken Talley is now a Spartan. However, he is not eligible to play for team just yet, according to a Michigan State spokesman. It was announced that Talley would be joining Michigan State via the transfer portal on Sept. 7. Talley was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.
MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman basketball guard Jaden Akins has undergone surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. Akins was operated on last Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. Akins was a standout this summer in the Moneyball Pro League.
Jim Harbaugh makes announcement on Michigan starting QB
Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night made an official announcement regarding his starting quarterback. Harbaugh shared after his Michigan Wolverines dismantled Hawaii 56-10 that JJ McCarthy would be the team’s starter moving forward. Though Harbaugh made the announcement, it was the play of the quarterbacks that made the determination. In...
Detroit Lions: Inside the numbers v. Washington Commanders
The Detroit Lions are continuing preparations for their Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders following Sunday’s disappointing setback against the Philadelphia Eagles by a 38-35 final score, dropping them to 0-1 so far in 2022. However, there remains good reason for optimism that they can return to the .500 mark with a win this weekend, and head coach Dan Campbell explained as much after the loss to the Eagles.
Dan Campbell says Aidan Hutchinson got a ‘true test of the NFL’ against Eagles
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he was going to come in and be a difference maker for the defense right out of the gates. Hutchinson started his first NFL...
Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders: Way-too-Early prediction
When the Detroit Lions 2022 regular season schedule was released, I immediately dropped my “Way-too-Early Game-by-Game” prediction article and it included wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at Ford Field. Well, fast forward to the present and the Lions have already ruined my prediction as they...
Detroit Lions in position to snap longest streak in NFL
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from their 38-35 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when they host the Washington Commanders at Ford Field. As it stands, according to Bet MGM, the Lions are currently a 2.5-point favorite over the Commanders. Now, the Lions...
Predicting the Detroit Lions starting RG for Week 2
During the offseason, it seemed like we could not go through a single day without an article popping up somewhere (including here) that the Detroit Lions would have a Top 5 offensive line in the NFL in 2022 if the entire unit could stay healthy. Well, the Lions did not...
2 arrested, 8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in night game win over Hawaii
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s night game victory over Hawaii on Saturday saw two people arrested, while another eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium. Two people were arrested for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Ejections from the stadium included four people for intoxication, three for breaking stadium rules and one for being disorderly.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has message for Detroit Lions fans following Week 1 loss
Things did not go as planned for Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon as they got off to a quick start offensively but eventually went down big to the Philadelphia Eagles before losing 38-35 at Ford Field. During the game, St. Brown had eight receptions and...
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games
We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
Detroit Lions sign ‘promising’ young OL Kayode Awosika
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions opened up their 2022 season with a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and a few days later, the Lions signed one of the Eagles’ former players. Earlier today, Mike Garafolo announced the Lions are signing OL Kayode Awosika off the Eagles’ practice squad....
Detroit Lions open as favorite over Washington Commanders
Things did not go as planned for the Detroit Lions during their 38-35 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but for those of you who bet on the Lions +4 as we suggested, you walked away with a fat stack of cash. Now it is time to move on...
Detroit Lions receive surprising grade for Week 1 loss to Eagles
Between adding Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams in the 2022 NFL Draft and gaining quite a few supporters after their appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks, everybody was hyped up to see how the Detroit Lions would fare in 2022. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for the Lions...
