Philly EMS worker crushed between ambulances: report
A 32-year-old Philadelphia EMS worker was killed Saturday after being pinned between two ambulances in an unusual accident, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. Ambulance employee Nisha Jaia Renee Dash was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the incident, which occurred around 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the Germantown neighborhood, according to the Inquirer.
delawarevalleynews.com
Six Month Old Infant Taken In Stolen Auto In Far Northeast
Philadelphia Police are leaving no stone unturned to find the person(s) responsible for stealing a car with a baby in it. The incident happened today, Sep 12, 2022 at 2:50 AM. it was on the 800 block of Arnold Street when a 31 year old female was unloading her 2020 Nissan Rouge with her baby in the rear seat, fast asleep.
Father of 7, a SEPTA conductor, killed in Germantown ambush shooting: Police
The family said right after his wife got inside the home, someone ambushed 37-year-old Daniel Ruley.
WDEL 1150AM
State police identify victim of recent fatal crash on Limestone Rd.
Delaware State Police have identified a woman who died in one of two recent crashes on Limestone Road. Marian Grimes, 87, of Wilmington was a passenger in a car that was making a U-turn when it collided with an SUV at Arundel Drive Friday afternoon September 9, 2022. Grimes died later at a local hospital.
Police investigating mailbox bombings in Montgomery County, Pa.
Police say they do believe these are targeted attacks but are urging everyone to be vigilant with the suspects still on the loose.
Man charged with murder in Center City SEPTA platform shooting
Police have charged a suspect with murder in the shooting death of a man on a SEPTA trolley station platform in Center City.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Fatal Accident I-95 SB In The Work Zone
Rescue crews have responded to I-95 SB between Route 202 and Delaware Avenue for reports of a vehicle accident with entrapment. fire arriving reporting vehicle fully involved. Initial reports indicate that one subject has succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Photos from the scene show a vehicle into a...
phl17.com
Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in the stomach in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is fighting for her life after she was stabbed by an unknown person in West Philadelphia Sunday. The incident happened on the 61st and Ludlow Streets just after 6:00 am. According to police, a 36-year-old woman was stabbed once in the abdomen. Medics transported the victim...
Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash
Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
phl17.com
West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
Police: Man shot by plainclothes officer after altercation in Center City
A man was shot by a plainclothes officer after an altercation in Center City Sunday morning.
phl17.com
Man found dead inside a Mitsubishi Outlander on Lansdowne Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was found dead inside a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. The incident happened at 75th Street, and Lansdowne Avenue intersection around 1:35 am. According to police, a 34-year-old man was found in a vehicle with a headshot wound. Medics rushed the victim to...
Names released of 2 parents, 3 children found dead in Maryland home
Investigators found a handgun near the father's body, according to the sheriff's office.
Driver, 18, Seriously Hurt In I-295 Crash: State Police
An 18-year-old driver was seriously hurt in an early morning crash on I-295 in Mercer County, state police confirmed. Onur Deniz, of Mount Laurel, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen heading on the southbound ramp to Rt. 1 in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the guardrail while negotiating a curve to the right around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
Driver dead in fiery crash on I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware
Police say a pickup truck veered off the road, got behind a construction zone and crashed into equipment.
fox29.com
Final alarm: Philadelphia Fire Department sounds memorial bell for firefighters who died in 9/11
PHILADELPHIA - A solemn tradition holds an even deeper meaning today as the Philadelphia Fire Department rings the bell for those whose service ended after the terror attacks on September 11. Nineteen members of Philadelphia's heavy fire rescue were sent to New York City, offering assistance in the aftermath of...
Man shot after allegedly pointing gun at officers, Philadelphia police say
Police were responding to a disturbance at the apartment complex when shots were fired.
Police ID teen fatally shot while walking with friend, dog in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood
Philadelphia police say a teenager was gunned down while walking a dog in the city's Frankford section.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigating Slot Machine Damage
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident that caused substantial damage to a slot machine on the floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, the agency reported Friday (Sept. 9, 2022). A suspect, not publicly identified by troopers from the Troop...
NBC Philadelphia
14-Year-Old Convicted in Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting
A 14-year-old boy was found guilty of attempted murder after shooting a man at a SEPTA subway platform in Center City this past July, authorities announced Monday. The teen was adjudicated in juvenile court on charges that also included gun offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office juvenile court supervisor Chesley Lightsey said.
