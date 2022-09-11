ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PennLive.com

Philly EMS worker crushed between ambulances: report

A 32-year-old Philadelphia EMS worker was killed Saturday after being pinned between two ambulances in an unusual accident, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. Ambulance employee Nisha Jaia Renee Dash was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the incident, which occurred around 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the Germantown neighborhood, according to the Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Six Month Old Infant Taken In Stolen Auto In Far Northeast

Philadelphia Police are leaving no stone unturned to find the person(s) responsible for stealing a car with a baby in it. The incident happened today, Sep 12, 2022 at 2:50 AM. it was on the 800 block of Arnold Street when a 31 year old female was unloading her 2020 Nissan Rouge with her baby in the rear seat, fast asleep.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

State police identify victim of recent fatal crash on Limestone Rd.

Delaware State Police have identified a woman who died in one of two recent crashes on Limestone Road. Marian Grimes, 87, of Wilmington was a passenger in a car that was making a U-turn when it collided with an SUV at Arundel Drive Friday afternoon September 9, 2022. Grimes died later at a local hospital.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Fatal Accident I-95 SB In The Work Zone

Rescue crews have responded to I-95 SB between Route 202 and Delaware Avenue for reports of a vehicle accident with entrapment. fire arriving reporting vehicle fully involved. Initial reports indicate that one subject has succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Photos from the scene show a vehicle into a...
WILMINGTON, DE
NJ.com

Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash

Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
phl17.com

West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man found dead inside a Mitsubishi Outlander on Lansdowne Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was found dead inside a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. The incident happened at 75th Street, and Lansdowne Avenue intersection around 1:35 am. According to police, a 34-year-old man was found in a vehicle with a headshot wound. Medics rushed the victim to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Driver, 18, Seriously Hurt In I-295 Crash: State Police

An 18-year-old driver was seriously hurt in an early morning crash on I-295 in Mercer County, state police confirmed. Onur Deniz, of Mount Laurel, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen heading on the southbound ramp to Rt. 1 in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the guardrail while negotiating a curve to the right around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigating Slot Machine Damage

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident that caused substantial damage to a slot machine on the floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, the agency reported Friday (Sept. 9, 2022). A suspect, not publicly identified by troopers from the Troop...
SKIPPACK, PA
NBC Philadelphia

14-Year-Old Convicted in Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting

A 14-year-old boy was found guilty of attempted murder after shooting a man at a SEPTA subway platform in Center City this past July, authorities announced Monday. The teen was adjudicated in juvenile court on charges that also included gun offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office juvenile court supervisor Chesley Lightsey said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

