Joe Biden Supporter Describes What He Smelled Like After Viral Photo
"My heart breaks for anyone this weak, this lost—so lost that you need to love, to adore, and feel a deep devotion to a politician," said one commenter.
Here's How Capitol Hill Secures Classified Documents Compared to Trump
The FBI has launched a criminal investigation after the discovery of classified records at Donald Trump's Florida home.
Ukraine War Will 'Break Up' Modern Russia: Retired U.S. General
The ongoing war in Ukraine and its aftermath may result in the end of modern Russia as the world knows it, according to one retired U.S. general. Speaking to Newsweek, Ben Hodges, who was the commanding general of United States Army Europe, stressed the importance of being prepared for the potential "break up" of Russia "as it looks today."
Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin
Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
Walter Reed Responds to Donald Trump Health Speculation
A hospital visit was one of many speculative reasons people have suggested why the former president arrived in D.C. on Sunday.
What Photos of Donald Trump on Golf Course Reveal
The former president was pictured at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington on Monday, along with Eric Trump and several others.
Russian Soldier Tells Dad Troops Have 'Nowhere to Run' as Ukraine Advances
The Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv is worsening the morale of already-overwhelmed Russian soldiers, according to an intercepted phone call between a Russian fighter and his father. A transcript and audio of the conversation recorded at an unspecified date was posted on YouTube by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense...
Russian Marines Brigade Almost Completely Wiped Out in Ukraine, Kyiv Says
A Russian marines brigade has been almost completely wiped out by Ukraine's Armed Forces, Kyiv said Monday. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Monday its daily assessment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which began more than 200 days ago. The update, posted...
Trump Interrupted by 'Fart Noises' While Speaking With Ashli Babbitt's Mom
Babbitt was shot by a police officer whilst attempting to scramble through a smashed window inside the Capitol Hill complex on January 6, 2021.
Russia 'Staged Assassinations' of Its Installed Leaders to Catch Ukrainians
At least two Russian military officials said to have been killed by Ukrainian forces this summer appear to be alive, with one appearing on a Russian TV network. Sergei Tomko and Vitaly Gura were among 20 Moscow-installed officials said to have been killed, but Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and state-run media said the assassinations were staged by Russia as part of a sting operation to detect and arrest Ukrainian intelligence agents.
Trump 'Working' in D.C. Amid Speculation About Health, Arrest
Trump said he was headed to his D.C. golf course to work, marking only the second time he's been back in town since leaving the White House in January of 2021.
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Russian Brigade Suspends Paying Injured Troops as Morale Collapses: Ukraine
A Russian brigade has been forced to stop paying its wounded soldiers amid huge losses, with the army struggling to maintain its invasion of Ukraine. That's according to military officials from the defending side. The claims were made in a daily briefing posted online at 6 a.m. local time Tuesday...
Remaining Ukrainian Militants Are Being 'Liquidated': Russia
What follows is NewsGuard's summary and translation of top news stories from Russia's state TV Channel One. NewsGuard presents these stories in the order that they appear on the program. NewsGuard shares this summary as part of our mission to monitor and report all categories of misinformation, including Russian disinformation. Please note that these summaries of Russian state TV broadcasts may well contain falsehoods or propaganda, and NewsGuard does not vet them for accuracy or balance.
Exclusive: Ukraine Would Fire Across Russian Border—Front-Line Governor
Ukrainian troops will fire across the border into Russian territory if necessary, the governor of Luhansk Oblast has said, as Ukrainian forces rapidly reversed gains that took Russia months of fighting and many casualties. Serhiy Haidai spoke to Newsweek from close to the front lines in the east, where Kyiv's...
Putin Gave Up a Major Win in Ukraine in Favor of Waging War: Report
A new report suggests that a proposed peace deal between Russia and Ukraine that stipulated that Ukraine not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was rejected by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the war's inception. Reuters cited three individuals close to Russian leadership, reporting that an agreement was struck...
Putin Scrambles to Marshal Russian Forces as Ukraine Army Reaches Border
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scrambling to marshal his forces amid reports that Ukrainian troops are close to the Russian border. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that the Russian leader is in constant contact with top officials within the military and the defense department. "The President is in...
Russians Leave Behind Huge Arsenals of Ammunition While Retreating—Photo
Russian troops are leaving behind huge arsenals of ammunition while retreating amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive, according to photos shared by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The images, published by the SBU's press service on Telegram and Twitter, show an abandoned vehicle and what appears to be boxes of ammunition...
Donald Trump's Surprise Visit To Washington D.C Sparks Arrest Speculation
The former president was seen landing at Dulles Airport on Sunday in golf attire, with no explanation for why may be heading to the capital.
Fleeing Russian Tank Crashes Into Tree in Video Viewed Over 1M Times
A Twitter video mocking the retreat of Russian soldiers in Ukraine has gone viral on social media. The video, which was posted on the Calibre Obscura Twitter page, an organization that hosts a website dedicated to arms and war news, was captioned: "Amazing video of a Russian T-72 fleeing Ukrainian troops, discarding men and then crashing into a tree."
