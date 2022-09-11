ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Newsweek

Ukraine War Will 'Break Up' Modern Russia: Retired U.S. General

The ongoing war in Ukraine and its aftermath may result in the end of modern Russia as the world knows it, according to one retired U.S. general. Speaking to Newsweek, Ben Hodges, who was the commanding general of United States Army Europe, stressed the importance of being prepared for the potential "break up" of Russia "as it looks today."
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
Newsweek

Russian Soldier Tells Dad Troops Have 'Nowhere to Run' as Ukraine Advances

The Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv is worsening the morale of already-overwhelmed Russian soldiers, according to an intercepted phone call between a Russian fighter and his father. A transcript and audio of the conversation recorded at an unspecified date was posted on YouTube by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense...
Newsweek

Russia 'Staged Assassinations' of Its Installed Leaders to Catch Ukrainians

At least two Russian military officials said to have been killed by Ukrainian forces this summer appear to be alive, with one appearing on a Russian TV network. Sergei Tomko and Vitaly Gura were among 20 Moscow-installed officials said to have been killed, but Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and state-run media said the assassinations were staged by Russia as part of a sting operation to detect and arrest Ukrainian intelligence agents.
Newsweek

Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Newsweek

Remaining Ukrainian Militants Are Being 'Liquidated': Russia

What follows is NewsGuard's summary and translation of top news stories from Russia's state TV Channel One. NewsGuard presents these stories in the order that they appear on the program. NewsGuard shares this summary as part of our mission to monitor and report all categories of misinformation, including Russian disinformation. Please note that these summaries of Russian state TV broadcasts may well contain falsehoods or propaganda, and NewsGuard does not vet them for accuracy or balance.
Newsweek

Putin Gave Up a Major Win in Ukraine in Favor of Waging War: Report

A new report suggests that a proposed peace deal between Russia and Ukraine that stipulated that Ukraine not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was rejected by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the war's inception. Reuters cited three individuals close to Russian leadership, reporting that an agreement was struck...
Newsweek

Fleeing Russian Tank Crashes Into Tree in Video Viewed Over 1M Times

A Twitter video mocking the retreat of Russian soldiers in Ukraine has gone viral on social media. The video, which was posted on the Calibre Obscura Twitter page, an organization that hosts a website dedicated to arms and war news, was captioned: "Amazing video of a Russian T-72 fleeing Ukrainian troops, discarding men and then crashing into a tree."
Newsweek

Newsweek

