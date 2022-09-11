ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz plays well, but Turkey eliminated from EuroBasket

By Ky Carlin
 5 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers will convene for training camp in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 27 looking to begin anew for the 2022-23 season. That means that now is the time for players to get their final workouts in before joining their team.

Sixers veteran Furkan Korkmaz had been competing in EuroBasket 2022 for his native country of Turkey and the veteran had a wild time in the tournament. He was ejected from a game which led to an altercation in the tunnel and then he had some up and down performances.

On Saturday, Korkmaz finished well as he scored 18 points on 4-for-12 shooting and knocked down eight of his nine free throws. However, Turkey fell to France in overtime 87-86 as they were eliminated from EuroBasket 2022.

The next step for Korkmaz now is to prepare for the upcoming season. The Sixers added a lot of players to their bench unit as they hope to compete for a championship and Korkmaz will need to compete for minutes.

