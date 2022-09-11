Read full article on original website
Bob Stoops tells Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to 'break free from the family business'
As Iowa looks ahead to a Week 3 clash with Nevada, it's time to add another log to the fire that's burning under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's seat. Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the offensive coordinator at Iowa since 2017. His father has been head coach of the Hawkeyes since 1999.
Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers
With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
No. 22 Penn State at Auburn prediction, picks and odds Sat. 9/17: 'Orange-out' at Auburn
It will be a role reversal Saturday afternoon when No. 22 Penn State heads south to face Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Tigers' home in Auburn, Ala. This is the second game in a home-and-home series between the Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0). Last year, it was the Tigers who were ranked 22nd and the Nittany Lions playing at home -- and Penn State emerged with a 28-20 victory.
Mickey Joseph Tweaks Coaching Duties on Defensive Side
Mickey Joseph has changed up some coaching duties on the defensive side of the football and says Nebraska's players have handled the last 48 hours "like champs." Joseph spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since he became interim head coach after the firing Sunday of Scott Frost.
LSU QB Jayden Daniels Signs Unique NIL Deal
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has signed his latest NIL partnership that gives fans the chance to purchase officially licensed posters that he is featured in. The deal is with The Athletic Collection who is selling an 18x24 inch poster with Daniels involved. The poster also comes with an "augmented reality...
Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field
Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Mike Tomlin on rookie Jaylen Warren's NFL debut: 'He didn't urinate down his leg and that's a great place to begin'
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Jaylen Warren had an inauspicious NFL debut on Sunday, recording three rushing attempts for seven yards and failing to haul in his only target. Longtime head coach Mike Tomlin discussed the Oklahoma State product's effort from Week 1 with reporters on Tuesday afternoon and had...
Cooper Kupp Has Three-Word Response To Week 1 Loss To Bills
The Super Bowl hangover that plagues champions seemed to hit the Los Angeles Rams hard as they looked completely out of sorts in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Rams were able to keep pace with the Bills in the first half thanks to a couple of much-needed turnovers, but the second half was a disaster as they failed to get anything going on either end of the field. Cooper Kupp was the lone bright spot for Los Angeles as he finished the evening with 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, but he clearly needed help throughout the game.
Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones wishes Drew Lock won Seahawks QB job: 'I wanted to F him up'
After Wilson was traded in March, perhaps the biggest question for head coach Pete Carroll and company was who would replace the nine-time Pro Bowler under center: Drew Lock or Geno Smith? After a lengthy battle for QB1 status, the latter eventually won the starting gig. Broncos fourth-year defensive end...
Why Urban Meyer would be perfect fit for Nebraska job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head coach after firing Scott Frost on Sunday. They will be searching hard to find the right person for the job, someone who can help them get back to their glory days — or at least close to it. There...
No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina prediction, pick and odds Sat. 9/17: Top Dawgs in SEC opener
Defending national champion Georgia is back to No. 1 in the nation as it battles South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. The Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 SEC) outscored their first two opponents 82-3 to jump over Alabama, which struggled to beat Texas 20-19 last weekend. Georgia...
Pat McAfee praises Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell: ‘He might be a damn mastermind’
The Minnesota Vikings’ domination of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 23-7 Week 1 win caught the eye of many, including former Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee. On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee, a known buddy of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, admitted that he was a believer in Minnesota’s new head coach.
Mike Martz rips into Bears QB Justin Fields again after Sunday's performance
Bears quarterback Justin Fields seemed to have won over many following Chicago’s 19-10 upset Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. But former Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Martz just isn’t one of them. In his latest video analysis piece for The 33rd Team,...
Four-Star Elijah Gertrude Commits to Virginia Basketball
Gertrude chose the Cavaliers over Kansas, Seton Hall, St. John's, and Rutgers
Brett Favre: Aaron Rodgers took some of the hardest hits of his career vs. Vikings
Week 1 was a rough one for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Not only did Rodgers see his Packers lose, 23-7, to their arch-rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, but the four-time MVP played poorly. It, of course, wasn't all his fault. He is Aaron Rodgers, after all. It's not...
ESPN’s Ryan Clark takes jab at Seahawks QB Drew Lock
Geno Smith beat out Drew Lock this offseason for the Seattle Seahawks Week 1 starting job, and no one rubbed Lock’s face in it harder than Ryan Clark. During the “Monday Night Football” postgame show on ESPN, Clark went out of his way to highlight the fact that Lock was on the sidelines while Smith was leading the Seahawks to a win over the Denver Broncos.
Super Bowl Winning Coach Insults Justin Fields
Bad Mouthing the Chicago Bears seems like a regular day occurrence in the life of pundits. Why do these so-called NFL experts make such uneducated hot takes? It comes down to one word… Limelight. On September 13, former NFL Head Coach Mike Martz discussed the Chicago Bears and San...
Steelers Dynamic 2nd-Year Tight End Pat Freiermuth Wasn’t Supposed To Be Downfield On Big Overtime Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for drafting extremely well, especially outside of the first round. It appears that they have hit a home run with second-year tight end, Pat Freiermuth . He was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and after having a solid rookie season, was a vital piece in the team’s 23-20 Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The tight end joined 102.5 DVE on Tuesday morning and talked about the big win on Sunday, quarterback, Mitch Trubisky and his hatred for all teams in the AFC North.
Melvin Gordon has message for Pete Carroll, Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a big upset in their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday night, and Melvin Gordon does not seem pleased with the way they carried themselves after the win. Gordon apparently felt that Pete Carroll and others on the Seattle sideline were a bit...
