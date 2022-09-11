ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers

With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
GREEN BAY, WI
No. 22 Penn State at Auburn prediction, picks and odds Sat. 9/17: 'Orange-out' at Auburn

It will be a role reversal Saturday afternoon when No. 22 Penn State heads south to face Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Tigers' home in Auburn, Ala. This is the second game in a home-and-home series between the Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0). Last year, it was the Tigers who were ranked 22nd and the Nittany Lions playing at home -- and Penn State emerged with a 28-20 victory.
AUBURN, AL
Mickey Joseph Tweaks Coaching Duties on Defensive Side

Mickey Joseph has changed up some coaching duties on the defensive side of the football and says Nebraska's players have handled the last 48 hours "like champs." Joseph spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since he became interim head coach after the firing Sunday of Scott Frost.
LINCOLN, NE
LSU QB Jayden Daniels Signs Unique NIL Deal

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has signed his latest NIL partnership that gives fans the chance to purchase officially licensed posters that he is featured in. The deal is with The Athletic Collection who is selling an 18x24 inch poster with Daniels involved. The poster also comes with an "augmented reality...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field

Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
DENVER, CO
Cooper Kupp Has Three-Word Response To Week 1 Loss To Bills

The Super Bowl hangover that plagues champions seemed to hit the Los Angeles Rams hard as they looked completely out of sorts in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Rams were able to keep pace with the Bills in the first half thanks to a couple of much-needed turnovers, but the second half was a disaster as they failed to get anything going on either end of the field. Cooper Kupp was the lone bright spot for Los Angeles as he finished the evening with 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, but he clearly needed help throughout the game.
NFL
Why Urban Meyer would be perfect fit for Nebraska job

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head coach after firing Scott Frost on Sunday. They will be searching hard to find the right person for the job, someone who can help them get back to their glory days — or at least close to it. There...
LINCOLN, NE
ESPN’s Ryan Clark takes jab at Seahawks QB Drew Lock

Geno Smith beat out Drew Lock this offseason for the Seattle Seahawks Week 1 starting job, and no one rubbed Lock’s face in it harder than Ryan Clark. During the “Monday Night Football” postgame show on ESPN, Clark went out of his way to highlight the fact that Lock was on the sidelines while Smith was leading the Seahawks to a win over the Denver Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
Super Bowl Winning Coach Insults Justin Fields

Bad Mouthing the Chicago Bears seems like a regular day occurrence in the life of pundits. Why do these so-called NFL experts make such uneducated hot takes? It comes down to one word… Limelight. On September 13, former NFL Head Coach Mike Martz discussed the Chicago Bears and San...
CHICAGO, IL
Steelers Dynamic 2nd-Year Tight End Pat Freiermuth Wasn’t Supposed To Be Downfield On Big Overtime Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for drafting extremely well, especially outside of the first round. It appears that they have hit a home run with second-year tight end, Pat Freiermuth . He was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and after having a solid rookie season, was a vital piece in the team’s 23-20 Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The tight end joined 102.5 DVE on Tuesday morning and talked about the big win on Sunday, quarterback, Mitch Trubisky and his hatred for all teams in the AFC North.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Melvin Gordon has message for Pete Carroll, Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a big upset in their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday night, and Melvin Gordon does not seem pleased with the way they carried themselves after the win. Gordon apparently felt that Pete Carroll and others on the Seattle sideline were a bit...
SEATTLE, WA

