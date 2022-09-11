ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Quavo and Takeoff Announce New Collaborative Debut LP ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082jlj_0hrAOVR200

Acclaimed rappers Quavo and Takeoff have announced a new collaborative debut LP, Only Built For Infinity Links, which is set to drop on October 7.

To celebrate the news, the emcees who rose to fame with Migos have released the new single, “Hotel Lobby.”

The multi-platinum Grammy-nominated rappers “cooked up a blockbuster worthy of their reputations together and apart, making for one of the boldest, brightest, and biggest hip-hop albums of 2022,” according to a press statement.

The statement added, “They only cranked up anticipation to make their introduction as a duo with the recent single “Big Stunna” [feat. Birdman]. The track has already reeled in over 5 million streams worldwide and 2.3 million YouTube views on the music video.”

The lead single from the new LP, “Hotel Lobby,” just notably received a gold certification from the RIAA in addition to nearing 200 million streams worldwide and counting. The music video tallied 28 million YouTube views, while the A COLORS SHOW performance generated 5.1 million YouTube views and 2.3 million Spotify streams.

Along with bringing trap music, a subgenre of hip hop music, to the masses as one-third of Migos, rapper/producer Quavo brings his personalized style to his solo releases and a multitude of other artists’ tracks as a featured guest. His 2018 solo album, Quavo Huncho, rose to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard charts, and he appeared as a guest on several songs that did time in the Top 10, including hits from Drake, Justin Bieber, and Post Malone.

Takeoff is the youngest member of the trap trendsetters, Migos, whose songs “Versace” and “Bad and Boujee” became major streaming hits, and whose 2017 sophomore album, Culture, topped the pop charts in both the U.S. and Canada. Along with his contributions to Migos, Takeoff released his solo full-length debut, The Last Rocket, in 2018, along with singles like the 2022 Rich The Kid collaboration, “Crypto.”

Photo via UMusic

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow’ Deluxe Reissue, Shares New Unheard Tracks

Legendary heartland songwriter John Mellencamp has announced the forthcoming deluxe reissue of his popular 1985 album, Scarecrow. The new deluxe album is set to drop on November 4 as a box set, including 2 CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs, and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
MUSIC
Essence

Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.

While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party

Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Birdman
Person
Quavo
Person
Drake
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves

Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion "Plan B" Remix With Lil Kim Taken Down After Only A Few Hours

Megan Thee Stallion's newest album, Traumazine, has had everyone talking. Megan has been promoting the album all over the place, and to keep the momentum going, she released a remix of one of the project's tracks, "Plan B." The remix boasts a verse from Lil Kim, and it has stirred up quite the controversy.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds

Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Streaming#Music Video#Hip Hop Music#Grammy#Riaa
HipHopDX.com

Compton’s Most Wanted’s Tha Chill Involved In Nasty Car Crash

Tha Chill, a founding member of the gangsta rap group Compton’s Most Wanted, was involved in a car crash earlier this week that left him with minor injuries. The West Coast Hip Hop pioneer (real name Vernon Johnson) reposted a news story from music journalist Chad Kiser’s blog on his Instagram page on Thursday (September 8), confirming he suffered three bruised ribs and a concussion.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross's Response To Turk's "Drink Champs" Interview Turns Into A WingStop Ad

Turk's explosive interview on Drink Champs led to plenty of reactions. He took aim at Gillie Da King, discussed catching STDs with Lil Wayne, and led the internet into a frenzy after admitting to having sex in prison. However, it seems like his comments toward Rick Ross flew under the radar. During the interview, he expressed his issues with Rick Ross using his name in "Idols Become Rivals."
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dies at 51

R&B singer and songwriter Jesse Powell, known for his 1999 hit song “You,” died at his home in Los Angeles on Sept. 13 at the age of 51, according to his sister, singer Tamara Powell. No cause of death was revealed. “It is with a heavy heart that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Hitmaka Talks "Privileged" Upbringing & Not Wanting To Be A Rapper Again

He has long ditched the Yung Berg moniker and is now known as the award-winning producer Hitmaka, and it doesn't look like he'll be returning to the mic anytime soon. Although some will never forget those early days of Hitmaka's career, it was announced last year that he would be spending his time crafting tracks for the industry's hitmakers as well as acting as Vice President of A&R at Empire. He spoke about his evolution while on the Posted on the Corner Podcast, including his upbringing that differed greatly from other rappers on the scene during his inception in Hip Hop.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

4 Things You Should Know About K-Pop’s Hottest Girl Group, BLACKPINK

If you haven’t yet heard about Blackpink yet, buckle up, because the group is quickly becoming one of the hottest girl groups in music. BLACKPINK (stylized in all capitals) is a four-member K-Pop group heavily influenced by the hip-hop, EDM, and trap genres. The group officially formed with the help of the South Korean agency YG Entertainment in 2016. This genesis occurred after each artist went through several years of training at, what is being called, a “full-time pop-star academy.” Now, six years after their debut, the women of BLACKPINK are breaking records and releasing chart-topping music.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Review: The Easiest Album to Fall in Love With is ‘The Hardest Part’ by Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus seems to be more astute than many of her 22-year-old peers. Maybe it’s due to her being the youngest of six Cyrus children—after all, birth order psychology seems just as likely as astrology these days. Or perhaps it’s just the nature of growing up a hop, skip, and jump away from the belly of the entertainment industry. Whatever the source (or sources) of maturity may be, it seeps into her own music in the most delightful way.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy