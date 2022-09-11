Quavo and Takeoff Announce New Collaborative Debut LP ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’

Acclaimed rappers Quavo and Takeoff have announced a new collaborative debut LP, Only Built For Infinity Links, which is set to drop on October 7.

To celebrate the news, the emcees who rose to fame with Migos have released the new single, “Hotel Lobby.”

The multi-platinum Grammy-nominated rappers “cooked up a blockbuster worthy of their reputations together and apart, making for one of the boldest, brightest, and biggest hip-hop albums of 2022,” according to a press statement.

The statement added, “They only cranked up anticipation to make their introduction as a duo with the recent single “Big Stunna” [feat. Birdman]. The track has already reeled in over 5 million streams worldwide and 2.3 million YouTube views on the music video.”

The lead single from the new LP, “Hotel Lobby,” just notably received a gold certification from the RIAA in addition to nearing 200 million streams worldwide and counting. The music video tallied 28 million YouTube views, while the A COLORS SHOW performance generated 5.1 million YouTube views and 2.3 million Spotify streams.

Along with bringing trap music, a subgenre of hip hop music, to the masses as one-third of Migos, rapper/producer Quavo brings his personalized style to his solo releases and a multitude of other artists’ tracks as a featured guest. His 2018 solo album, Quavo Huncho, rose to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard charts, and he appeared as a guest on several songs that did time in the Top 10, including hits from Drake, Justin Bieber, and Post Malone.

Takeoff is the youngest member of the trap trendsetters, Migos, whose songs “Versace” and “Bad and Boujee” became major streaming hits, and whose 2017 sophomore album, Culture, topped the pop charts in both the U.S. and Canada. Along with his contributions to Migos, Takeoff released his solo full-length debut, The Last Rocket, in 2018, along with singles like the 2022 Rich The Kid collaboration, “Crypto.”

Photo via UMusic